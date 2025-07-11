Want a new gaming headset? I test a new pair every week, and these are the top 5 I'd recommend this Prime Day

Searching for a new gaming headset amongst the massive list of Prime Day gaming deals will bring up a never-ending onslaught of options - everything from cheap headsets from brands you've never heard of, to ones even pricier than the GPU powering your own PC.

I'm a massive nerd for these fancy bits of audio tech, and test a new pair pretty much every week. To make finding the right pair for your PC gaming needs a little easier, I've tracked down the top 5 headset deals I'd actually recommend you spend your hard earned cash on, from the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless which is down to $99.74 on Amazon, to the Corsair Void Wireless V2, which is down to just $85.45 at Amazon this week.

The best gaming headsets typically see more savings once the holiday sales, like Black Friday, roll around. But if you can't wait that long, I can promise you from my own testing that these headsets will still make your PC games sound incredible - I just can't promise they'll turn you into the latest esports champion in the same breath.

1. Logitech G Astro A50 X | £399.99 £324.99 at AmazonSave $75 - The Astro A50 X is one of the priciest PC headsets you can find, but that's undoubtedly down to the fact it comes with an HDMI switcher, making it the ultimate PC headset for multi-platform players. With Prime Day is full swing, it's down to $324.99 right now, which is still not cheap, but a big deal as its price likes the bounce up to $375 when the deals aren't flowing. Read more: Astro A50 X review Featured in: Best gaming headset Buy it if: ✅ You play the PC/PS5/Xbox

✅ You hate charging headsets

✅ You want a headset with HDMI pass-through Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play PC

❌ You want a headset with a longer battery life UK: £305.99 at Amazon

2. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless | $129.99 $99.74 on Amazon

Save $30 - While Amazon is showing that the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless has an MSRP of $149.99, it's actually $129.99 MSRP. But even then, this Prime Day saving is still worth your cash, especially if you have a small budget in mind for your next PC headset. Thanks to this week's Prime exclusive deals, you can save $30 off this headset, which is compatible not just for your PC, but your Xbox consoles, PS5, and even your Switch 2 too.



Read more: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless review Featured in: Best gaming headset Buy it if:



✅ You play on PC/Xbox/PS5

✅ You want a retractable mic

✅ You want the option of Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a more premium sound

❌ You'd prefer the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless UK: £90.24 at Amazon

3. Corsair Void Wireless V2 | $129.99 $85.49 at AmazonSave $42 - Even without Prime Day, the Void Wireless V2 is an absolute bargain. Today's record-low which saves you $42 off its full price of $129.99 just sweetens the deal as it gets you a PC headset that not only features subtle customizable RGB lighting, but that brings Dolby Atmos spatial audio, Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support, and a fantastic sound quality to the table. Read more: Corsair Void Wireless V2 review Featured in: Best PS5 headset Buy it if: ✅ Having RGB lighting is a must

✅ You want a headset for under $100

✅ You play the PC/PS5

✅ You play a lot of Dolby Atmos-supported games Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a headset ideal for glasses wearers

❌ You hate RGB lighting UK: £84.99 at Amazon

4. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | $199.99 $149.99 on Amazon

Save $30 - The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is one of the best PC gaming headsets out there as every inch of this pair of cups is oozing that signature Razer quality. Thanks to Prime Day, it's just $149.99, saving you $30 on this white SKU that provides one of the comfiest headset-wearing experiences I've ever had. It has been cheaper in the past, but there's only a $8 difference from its lowest ever price today, so if you value comfort (and a great sound), this is still a fantastic PC headset Prime Day deal. Read more: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro review Featured in: Best gaming headset Buy it if: ✅ You're deep in the Razer tech rabbit hole

✅ You play PC/PS5

✅ You prefer white headsets Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a headset with ANC

❌ The battery life isn't doing it for you UK: £135.89 at Amazon

5. Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless (Silver) | $329.99 $237.49 at Amazon Save $92 - If you love the Corsair brand but want a more premium alternative to the Void V2, the Virtuoso Max is one of their best headsets, and it's down to a record-low $237.49 this Prime Day. It's one of the heaviest pairs of cups I've ever reviewed, but the Corsair Virtuoso Max is oozing style from its flashy, shiny earcups to its sleek and stylish silver microphone. Read more: Corair Virtuoso Max review Featured in: Best PC headset for gaming Buy it if: ✅ You want the more premium Corsair option

✅ You love intuitive onboard controls

✅ Bright RGB lighting is your jam

✅ You love its sci-fi Kubrick-like aesthetic Don't buy it if: ❌ You can't deal with heavy headsets

❌ You prefer the black SKU



UK: £189.99 at Amazon

More PC gaming headset savings...

If you're looking for more savings, check out our best Prime Day PS5 deals, the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals, and our best Prime Day gaming laptop deals.