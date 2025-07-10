Stop what you're doing, my new favorite Switch 2 headset has dropped to less than $100 this Prime Day

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless has remained one of my go-to PS5 headsets ever since it arrived at my door, and its newly acquired support with the Nintendo Switch 2 has only made me love it more.

Now, anyone with a Switch 2 can see exactly why I herald it as one of the best gaming headsets going, as Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals have dropped its price down to just $99.74 on Amazon, saving you $30 off of its $129.99 MSRP.

It might be the Xbox version (5X) that's discounted, but don't let that fool you. Thanks to a recent firmware update, this headset is fully compatible via Bluetooth or its 2.4GHz wireless dongle with Ninty's newest handheld.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless | $129.99 $99.74 on Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon states that this Arctis Nova 5 Wireless typically goes for $149.99, but even with its actual $129.99 MSRP, this Prime Day deal is still worth your cash and attention. Right now, you can save $30 off of one of the best headsets out there, and use it alongside your Xbox (5X version) consoles, PC, and even your Switch 2 - and the white SKU is also down to that less than $100 price mark too.



Buy it if:



✅ You play on PC/Xbox/PS5

✅ You value comfort above all else

✅ You want hundreds of game presets to play with Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a detachable mic

❌ You only play single-player games Price Check: Walmart: $116.90 UK: £90.24 at Amazon

To get this out of the way, I actually own the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P version of the headset, designed with the PS5 in mind. The only difference there is, is that mine isn't compatible with any Xbox consoles, but it is still a perfect pair of cups to use alongside the PS5, PC, and of course, the Nintendo Switch 2.

You can hook up the 5 Wireless via Bluetooth to Ninty's new console, or simply pop the tiny wireless dongle into the new USB-C port at the top of the device, and you're ready to go. The utterly fantastic Neodymium 40mm audio drivers make Mario Kart World sound even more thrilling, as they manage to bring out the full vibrancy and depth of the game's OST all the while not making the roaring of your kart's engine sound too overbearing.

Where this wireless headset shines the most it's through its hundreds of audio presets, available through the Arctis app or the brand's GG software. With the limited first-party games available right now, there's only a Mario Kart World preset as far as Switch 2 games go, but even then, it still evens out the busy soundstage. I swear with it preset toggled on, that I've been able to escape far more koopa shells coming my way than usual, making it the key to my Mario Kart World skills.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Both the all-black 5X version of the headset and the white SKU Actis Nova 5P are down to $99.74 at Amazon for Prime Day. The only difference you'll find between the two, other than the colorways, is down to the patterned headband. The 5X features a black and green swirly pattern that matches more with the Xbox aesthetic, and the white version is, as you can probably guess, all white.

If you do prefer your gaming headsets to be a bit more on the colorful side, you can always grab the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless instead. It's not part of this week's Prime Day savings, but it is always just $109.99 at Amazon and comes in stunning Aqua and Lilac models.

Thanks to the recent SteelSeries GG software update, the 3 Wireless is also fully supported on the Switch 2, you'd just have to get used to its little differences, from its integrated fast charging support, detachable ClearCast Gen 2.X microphone, and it's updated slim 2.4GHz wireless dongle - which fits just as easily in the top Ninty handheld's USB-C port.

