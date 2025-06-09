This wireless Razer headset is perfect for Nintendo Switch 2 and it's just returned to its lowest ever price

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma and its handy Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support make it a multi-platform gamer's dream. Everything from the Steam Deck to the PS5 is compatible with Razer's RGB-riddled headset and sounds sublime through its 40mm TriForce audio drivers. And now, I can confirm through my own personal testing, so does the Nintendo Switch 2.



Not only that, but the Razer Barracuda X Chroma is down to its lowest ever price of $110.99 at Amazon right now. A small saving of $20 off of its $129.99 MSRP may not seem like the biggest deal in the world, but this wireless pair of cups is an upgraded version of one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets, so any time this mid-range master drops closer to the $100 mark is worth making a fuss about.

It's not only its current low deal price that makes the X Chroma worthwhile. Many of the best gaming headsets I've managed to test with the Nintendo Switch 2 have sounded fairly quiet, even at full volume. However, whether it was through Bluetooth or its 2.4GHz dongle, the X Chroma sounded loud and clear - making it one of the best third-party headsets I've tested for the handheld so far.

Should you buy the Razer Barracuda X Chroma for the Nintendo Switch 2?

Having one of the best wireless headsets in your new Ninty gaming setup means not only will you be able to hear the nuances of Nintendo OSTs, but also make use of new features, including spatial audio support, and the ability to chatting away to friends via the new GameChat feature.

The original Switch didn't have Bluetooth audio support a launch, so your options were a bit more limited. The Nintendo Switch 2 not only has Bluetooth audio support from the get-go, but an extra USB-C port that's perfect for 2.4GHz wireless dongles too.

Whether or not you should buy the Razer Barracuda X Chroma in particular depends on how you plan to use your new shiny handheld.

If portability is still of the utmost priority for you, then a headset makes complete sense. There's no ANC to be found here, but the iconic 40mm Razer TriForce audio drivers still managed to keep me immersed while free-roaming as Princess Peach and completing P-Switch missions in the new kart racer.

In my Razer Barracuda X Chroma review, I noted that its battery manages to hold on strong, with up to 70 hours of playback - exactly the kind of support you want alongside a portable gaming device. I rarely, if ever, had to worry about the X Chroma running out of juice, which is an extra relief given the Switch 2's own battery isn't particularly long-lasting.

If you rarely use handheld mode on the original Switch and don't plan to change for the Switch 2, the X Chroma may not be for you. I always recommend using a headset even if you're Ninty tech is set up in your living room, as it will give you the most immersive experience possible. But even that $110 price could be a lot to ask for if you have no plan to ever take your Switch 2 out and about.

The previous Razer Barracuda X headset is still one of the best sets of cups for the system, thanks to its great sound, robust build quality, and connectivity options and this X Chroma counterpart is just as special. Sure, it does swap the wired connectivity for some flashy RGB lighting, but if you prefer a wireless and more portable alternative anyway, the X Chroma is an ideal fit for your new Switch 2.

