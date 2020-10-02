Best PS5 headset: get a head start on next-gen audio

The best PS5 headset will be a perfect way to compliment your PS5 pre-order or the PS5 if you get it after launch day. Or at any point really; it's definitely going to be one of the most important PS5 accessories to get. After a full generation of game audio development, honing and excellence under our belt now, we know a thing or two about what makes a great console headset and this page will soon be filled with the best PS5 headsets to give you all the best options.

Sure, we'd all want to complement our new console with the best audio, but even the best gaming TVs can't compare to the best PlayStation headsets. The best gaming sound systems will come close but even then the difference is unbelievable when going back to a head-cuddling headset.

First, the honest to goodness, great news: some of the best PS4 headsets will work on PS5. Simply put, if you have something that's got an audio jack connection, we know that'll work by plugging straight into the PS5 DualSense controller. We even know that headsets with a USB connection will be compatible straight away - though this would require sitting very close to your PS5 or getting a cable extension, so not ideal.

After all the PS5 will have its own official headset at launch date which we fully expect to see on this list as we get our hands on it. The Pulse 3D wireless headsets likely a premium headset and if its anything like a natural evolution and progression on from the PS4 Platinum headset then it'll be one of the best PS5 headsets going. You can check out the latest Pulse 3D headset pre-order situation right here. Spoilers: it's very popular already.

Anyway, the headsets list below will start off with a solid but considered, and modest bang with a small handful of choices we know will work and that we can absolutely vouch for. We're marking these on both their current-gen performance as well as their potential for PS5 too, so things could change and shift as more headsets come out, more companies adopt the 3D audio, and if Sony updates the Tempest 3D audio part of the PS5 with future firmware updates too.

However, expect this to grow and grow as we get our hands on more and more PS5 headsets to give you loads of options. For example, we'd expect to see more of the likes of Razer headsets, Sennheiser gaming headsets, Turtle Beach headsets, and Logitech headsets, all throwing their hat in the ring, vying to be the best PS5 headset for you come this holiday season.

The best PS5 headsets...so far

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 A superb and confirmed-wireless Turtle Beach option Acoustic design: Closed Back, over ear | Drivers: 50mm Nanoclear | Weight: 382g | Compatibility: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC $149.95 View at Microsoft US Doubles battery life from the previous generation Incredibly comfortable Great microphone accuracy Might be a tight fit for some

Turtle Beach has revamped the Stealth 700 with PS5 (and the 'other console/s') explicitly in mind, and have significantly upgraded this Gen 2 variant from its predecessor at the same time.

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 has had a design upgrade from the previous incarnation with a subtler aesthetic, and a flip-to-mute mic that folds neatly into the earcup. The buttons have been reorganized and moved to just one earcup and are well sized and spaced out. The redone design makes the headset incredibly comfortable, with supple memory foam cushions with Aerofit cooling gel being a highlight, ensuring you can wear them for hours at a time with no aches or strains or pains. Importantly, the redesign means that they will work wirelessly with the PS5 - a big win.

However, the proof is in the pudding and the Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset sounds excellent. Its large drivers give you some great all-around sound, and the ability to fine-tune the audio to your liking with the Audio Hub adds depth to the possible soundscapes. The Superhuman Hearing feature is a worthy inclusion too and can give you the edge in online shooters, while the bass boost can provide some serious rumble during a heart-pumping campaign mission. A great headset that'll cover you for both PS4 and PS5 and an early, and tough, competitor for the best PS5 headset.

Sony PlayStation 4 Platinum headset The official and premium PS4 headset is an early favorite for PS5 Acoustic design: Closed Back | Battery life: 6 hours | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 318g | Compatibility: PS4, PS5 $134.99 View at Amazon 731 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Designed exclusively for the PlayStation 4 Super comfortable Stylish look Companion app is fairly redundant

Yup here's a familiar face, but an official one that we know will work on PS5 already. And for what it's worth the Sony Platinum headset has a fantastic mix of price and performance. (If the Platinum is too expensive, we'd actually really recommend the Gold version too, which is about $40/£30 less, but doesn't quite offer the same quality of sound or the extra metallic trim.)

The 50mm drivers only lack a tiny bit, and that's in the lower end, but there is an excellent level of audio detail, clarity, surround sound, and richness to everything meaning the overall audio is of exquisite quality. The feature set - on PS4 at least is excellent too with the headset featuring an excellent game/chat audio balancer, and the ability to store onboard some game audio profiles - specifically designed audio soundscapes for particular games - enhancing the audio experience of games no end. Even if we don't know exactly how these features will translate into PS5, we do know the quality of the Platinum headset means it's definitely in with a shout of being one of the best PS5 headsets. And certainly, one to consider for someone wanting an official headset to straddle two great consoles.

For next-gen and this current one, it's still worth remembering that both the Platinum and Gold headsets have been designed with the PlayStation VR headset in mind too. This means they will fit neatly within conjunction with the PSVR gear's headset. Check out the best PlayStation VR bundles here to complete such a package. The battery life and wireless connection range might see it overtaken by other more modern competitors in the near future but it's still a fine headset and one I'm personally am looking forward to taking into the glorious world of PS5.

Because it only needs that 3.5mm audio jack connection, this is a fine headset that'll bag you Sennheiser-level audio quality without paying the premium price tags. As I said in my review "Getting a Sennheiser-quality headset like this, at this price point, and with this device-versatility, is an excellent proposition and one that is easy to recommend."

It's compatibility with devices through that connection aside - meaning it's great for those who want to cover their bases when looking at the best PS5 headsets - the detailed audio, excellent surround/directional accuracy, and great overall richness on offer here go a long way to justify the already-reasonable price tag. The mic, while not detachable or hidden is good, too.

The audio is so good that everything comes through excellently and of the same quality and volume, which means it's not that easy to discern between incoming voices when you're playing in a team of three or more, and it'd be nice to have some more features but the stripped-back approach helps to keep the costs down. For versatility without the frills of features, and for those who put audio first, then this is a great PS5 headset to consider.

Razer Kraken Great sound at a good-looking price Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 1.3m | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 322g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, mobile $60.94 View at Amazon Lightweight and comfortable Beefy bass MIc is great for voice chat Mid tones are lacking

There's a reason the Razer Kraken is the latest iteration of Razer's famous and popular headset. It offers great sound at great value, and can be used across a wide variety of devices - and because of that and it's 3.5mm audio jack it's a great pick for a PS5 headset.

This popular Razer headset is lightweight and despite the large earcups, you can wear them comfortably for long gaming sessions. Sound-wise, the mid-range is a bit muddy, but the bass packs a punch. The fully retractable, unidirectional microphone allows for clear voice chat, and you can even choose between oval or circular ear cushions. If you're looking for a Razer headset under £100/ $100 that still performs, this is it. There's even a stripped back version of the Kraken called the Kraken X which keeps a lot of what is good about the headset, slightly repackaged into a cheaper pair.