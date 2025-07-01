This Razer headset is so good my fiancé stole mine, but this limited time deal has convinced me to get a new pair

One of the worst things about having a nerdy partner is that sometimes my favorite accessories, like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset, are accidentally commandeered and find their way into my partner's gaming setup, never to be seen again.

Fortunately for me, the Razer headset is down to just $169.99 on Amazon, a whole 15% off its $199.99 MSRP, making it the perfect time to grab a second pair of one of the best gaming headsets out there.

Don't get me wrong, the fact that my partner also appreciates the headset's lightweight, comfortable feel, easy-to-use Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, and its sound from its Razer Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers, is incredible, especially as he's more into gaming and less into gaming tech. However, it's for those same reasons why I'm eyeing up this limited-time deal.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | $199.99 $169.99 on Amazon

Save $30 - The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is one of the most premium headsets from the brand, and now that high-quality sound is down to just $169.99 at Amazon for the PS5 White Edition version, saving you $30 off its $199.99 MSRP. It has been cheaper in the past, but there's only a $8 difference from its lowest ever price today, which makes this early Prime Day deal worth it.



Buy it if:

✅ You play PS5 and PC

✅ Comfort is key

✅ You need a broadcast-quality microphone



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want the Xbox model

❌ You only play single-player games



Price Check: Walmart: $169.99



UK: £149 at Amazon UK

Should you buy the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro isn't the brand's most recent pair of cups, but it remains as one of the best PS5 headsets out there as it balances out a high-quality sound, high-end mic, and top comfort into one nice-looking Razer package.

My fiancé was well aware of this when he borrowed my pair for the first time, which were handy to use not just for our shared launch-model Sony console, but also his high-end gaming PC. Ever since, the 2.4GHz wireless dongle packaged with the headset has remained in his USB-C port, and I've had to distract him with new, shiny bits of gaming tech to re-experience the delights of one of Razer's best products for myself.

When I finally get to pop the BlackShark V2 Pro headset on my head again, the high-quality sound I was used to is still as apparent as ever. Whether I'm rushing to complete all my new weekly and daily challenges in Marvel Rivals or getting the platinum trophy on recent releases like the new chapters of Deltarune, the Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm audio drivers make everything sound sublime.

There is a tiny bit of distortion in the cups if you have it on max volume, so if you like things loud 24/7, I'd recommend the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P instead, which is $149 at Amazon right now. You shouldn't really have the constant blaring of your favorite games at max volume in your ears anyway, but as a fan of things loud and bassy, I understand preferring no audio oddities.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

This is a fantastic sounding headset, in both audio and especially its microphone. Whenever I use it, I constantly receive feedback from friends on how crisp my voice sounds, even when I'm shouting in frustration during heated Marvel Rival matches. As this is my fiancé's go-to headset, I'm also used to hearing it while we're taking to the seven seas in Rare's Sea of Thieves, and he sounds almost as good through the HyperClear Super Wideband microphone as he does in real life.

Easily the best part of this mic isn't just how great it sounds through its earcups, or the broadcast-quality mic, but it's the fact that's combined with a super comfortable wearing experience. The headset sits at 320g, and it still remains one of the lightest and comfiest headsets I've ever worn - and that's saying a lot as I've tested hundreds of the things.

I think that's truly why I've been struggling to steal back the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro into my PS5 setup, as my partner values comfort above all else. If you're the same and also want a great-sounding pair of cups for your PS5 or even your gaming PC, this limited-time deal is worth checking out.

If the PlayStation version of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro doesn't sound right for you, our PC headset for gaming, best Xbox Series X headset, and best Nintendo Switch headset guides are bursting at the seams with alternative pairs of cups that might be more your style.