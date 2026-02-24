My partner dubbed this "the coolest headset" I've ever tested, and it just got a chunky discount

Every time I test a new pair of cups, I always give my partner a go. I've had a lot of reactions over the years, some good and some bad, but after all the best gaming headsets that I've popped on his head, none but the Skullcandy Crusher PYLR 720 Wireless have elicited a "this is the coolest headset you've ever tested" statement.

The Crusher bass tech of the headset that's now $199.99 at Amazon blew his mind so much that he's confiscated the pair for his PS5 antics ever since. Even its full $269.99 price didn't seem to dissuade him from obsessing over its dual bass drivers, which shake in time to low bass frequencies. In better news for him, the pair is prone to discounts like today, and its current $70 off will make it easier to sing its praises to friends next time he gets the chance. I honestly hope he does, as I'm equally as obsessed with this Skullcandy pair and want any excuse to gush about it.

Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720 Wireless Gaming Headset | $269.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - The Crusher PLYR 720 is still $40 away from a record low price, but finding all these features in a less than $200 package is still worthwhile. This pair packs in simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless audio, full-range 40mm audio drivers, and an open-back design that makes everything sound its best. Even at full price, this headset feels worth every dollar.



Buy it if: ✅ You're all about that bass

✅ Simultaneous Bluetooth & 2.4GHz is a must

✅ You play the PS5/PC/Xbox/Nintendo Switch 2 Don't buy it if: ❌ You hate tech gimmicks

❌ You'd want ANC for its price point UK: £216.26 at Amazon

Is the Crusher bass in the Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720 headset really that cool?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

After testing the Crusher PLYR 720 Wireless headset for weeks, I can confirm that its immersive bass tech is just as cool as my partner insists it is. Basically, how it works is that the headset is integrated with additional dual bass drivers in each earcup, which can be controlled via the 'Crusher' wheel.

The more this wheel or dial is turned up, the more each cup will resonate with the low frequencies of whatever game you're playing. In our case, my partner and I were each playing through Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth and had our minds blown when the buzzing beats of the battle music made us literally shake with excitement. I assumed, as someone prone to migraines and headaches, that this bass gimmick would make me feel nauseous, but instead it just made me want to fight as many battles as possible - something I haven't been hugely drawn to since the Yakuza series changed from a beat 'em up to a turn-based RPG.

My partner became such a huge fan of this immersive bass gimmick that he has since completed Infinite Wealth, and I had to move on to playing Paranormasight's sequel on the Steam Deck, as the PS5 was spoken for. While we're huge fans of this best PS5 headset contender, I can imagine not everyone wants their head to shake when trying to relax while playing games, and that's understandable.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Fortunately, it's an impressive pair of cups with or without its buzzing bass gimmick. It's equipped with simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio so you can answer phone calls without having to take the cups off your head, and it easily connects to everything from the PS5, PC, and even the Nintendo Switch 2.

During testing, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that even with the Crusher dial turned completely off, the full-range 40mm audio drivers still sounded fantastic. It helps too that this is an open-back headset, so there's more room for sounds to resonate and move around, so the soundstages to everything from Infinite Wealth to Mario Kart World on my Ninty sounded heavenly.

If you're all about that bass, the Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720 Wireless headset is worth it for its current $199.99 deal or its full price. Especially if you want a new gaming accessory that's easy to show off and amaze your friends, just as it amazed my partner. Who still hasn't returned it, by the way.