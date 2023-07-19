Logitech G Pro X 2 review: "a worthy successor"

The Logitech G Pro X 2 is a worthy successor to the original Lightspeed model, and improves the headset's design and feature set in subtle but key areas. Those graphene drivers do produce a super clear soundstage with plenty of dynamism between highs and lows, but they're not going to massively change the game for the majority of players.

The Logitech G Pro X 2 has some big boots to fill. The original 2020 Lightspeed model landed well among competitive and everyday players, thanks to its excellent audio quality and comfortable design. It was one of the first reviews I completed for GamesRadar and we've both grown in the last three years.

The new X 2 models packs a pair of graphene drivers, a more rigid but lighter alternative to the mylar material many of the best gaming headsets use. This is a new innovation, where previous sets may have contained traces of graphene in their build Logitech is taking it all the way. While the switch may only provide a small bounce in performance, a boosted battery life, additional comfort features, and extra connection options work hard to bring these cups into the modern age.

I spent four weeks with the Logitech G Pro X 2 on my noggin, to see just how well all these quality of life upgrades fit together.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $249.99 / £249.99 Connection 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth / Wired 3.5mm Drivers Graphene 50mm deonymium Frequency response 20Hz - 20kHz Microphone Cardioid unidirectional ANC None Controls Power, mic mute, volume, Bluetooth Battery Up to 50 hours Weight 345g Compatibility PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile

Design

At first glance, there's very little separating the new Logitech G Pro X 2 from older sibling. Both headsets offer the same slick design with smooth matte cups surrounding a metallic central plate, completed with a brushed circular effect aside from the G logo in the middle. The G Pro X 2 still comes with the choice of two cup materials, a harder leatherette and a fabric. I stuck with the leatherette after trying the alternative, opting for greater sound isolation while still enjoying a nicely padded experience.

The only major design change lies in the hinges holding each cup to the aluminium headband. This now swivel to position themselves more comfortably on the head, and can lie flat when worn around the neck or in storage. This is a bigger benefit than it may seem at first. Not only are you getting greater ergonomics, but keeping everything directly positioned over your ears reduces clipping and isolates sound even better.

The actual headband is adjustable to a range of sizes so can be configured to fit just about anyone, and I thought the printed notches on the frame itself was a nice touch to remember that perfect fit position when swapping the headset between players. The overall feel is still snug, similar to the predecessor, but it's got a little more space to breathe courtesy of that slightly reduced weight. The original G Pro X wireless hit 372g, but the lighter graphene drivers under the hood here mean the new model can weigh in at just 345g.

That means I was playing for hours on end without feeling the pinch of an earcup or the throb of the headband. Everything is cushioned to within an inch of its life (with new memory foam in the cups no less), so you're getting a padded fit with excellent sealing here.

Features

Logitech is going hard on its graphene drivers across its marketing and yes, it is impressive considering this is the first time we've seen such material used in such vast quantity. During gameplay, your driver needs to keep up with a whole host of moving objects, quickly darting across the soundstage to keep those signals firing. Graphene is more rigid in its design, which means a more streamlined reaction to each of those moving parts and a more realistic, less distorted audio quality overall. It's going to take an audiophile's ear to truly understand the full impact of this driver on the result, but as we'll see from the headset's performance further down, it's certainly offering a clear sound picture.

There are plenty of more tangible features to lure you towards the Logitech G Pro X 2 though. If you were concerned by the limited 2.4GHz connection in the previous model, rest assured that the new release opens you up to a whole host of compatibility options. Bluetooth 5.3 and a 3.5mm audio jack have been added to see you through mobile, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. On the latter, though, you'll be relying almost solely on that Bluetooth connection for wireless handheld play - the outdated USB-A type dongle can only slot into your docked console. That's a little frustrating for Switch fans, and the reason I wouldn't recommend this solely as a multi-platform headset (and definitely not as a Nintendo Switch headset) despite the wide variety of connection options.

Controls are all housed on the left earcup, nicely positioned for easy reach along the bottom of the device. You'll find a streamlined set of clickers here, a power slider with LED indicator (for power state and Bluetooth pairing), a volume wheel, mic mute, and Bluetooth toggle. There's no chat mix wheel here so you'll be using software to get your levels right in-game, which might put off particularly competitive players. I've tested a lot of gaming headsets over the years, though, and I will say that volume wheel is among the most reliably reachable I've used. With so many different headphones on the roster at once, working a new muscle memory movement into the repertoire for each one can be frustrating - but I was immediately able to locate and smoothly adjust this wheel every time.

A detachable cardio mic is also present in the box, supported by software from Blue (another Logitech brand). By itself, this microphone is alright. It's by no means as impressive as the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro and can sound a little weak in-chat. It's certainly useable, and causes me no concerns in recommending for those who play online around half the time but if you're serious about your voiceover you'll want to avoid.

That Blue software can clean things up a little, though, adding extra richness or dropping frequencies to keep things clear. That package comes as part of the wider Logitech G Hub offering, the brand's go-to program for EQ settings. Straight out the box, the Logitech G Pro X 2 is set to a 'Flat' EQ preset which will suit the majority of everyday players out there. However, I do prefer a little more in the lower end, so I toggled Bass Boost for my Doom Eternal testing. You'll also find Communications (for dialogue), FPS (for extra footstep precision), and MOBA ready made presets as well. This is also where you'll be toggling the DTS Headphone X 2.0, an excellent addition for anyone after a PC headset for gaming.

After a week and a half of testing, I was surprised to find that my headset had only dipped to 76% battery when used primarily as a PS5 headset. That tracks well over the 50 hours suggested by Logitech, I had sunk around 18 hours into this device across gaming, music, and streaming in that time when I should have only hit 12 by Logitech's reckoning. Of course, this was a brand new headset straight out the box so expect a little degradation in those numbers at a time, but as it stands this is a particularly healthy battery life.

Performance

Those graphene drivers are going to mean a lot more to something with finely tuned ears, but overall the benefits for me were minimal. That's not to say it's a waste - this is still a pristinely clear gaming headset with some excellent speeds behind it. However, the change wasn't as immediately obvious from the norm as something like the Audeze Maxwell's planar shaped drivers. Yes I'm conflating two different changes to the traditional driver setup, but that's just as a guide to overall performance boost from these under-the-hood alterations. In general, though, I did notice a richness and dynamism to this audio quality that stood out in particular.

Highs were particularly crisp with the low end offering a nicely textured audio profile and some surprisingly strong basslines even without the boosted EQ preset. Testing on Bugsnax proved that the mid-range can handle a range of competing sounds all with a richly defined objects and movements even in the most hectic of snack-hunting scenarios. However, that was also true in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Between environmental puzzle sounds, enemy gunfire and dialogue, and the rev of a beaten up engine, everything had its own place within the soundstage and remained remarkably flexible no matter how fast I sped through certain scenarios.

I tried my hand at CS:GO to test some of the more competitive elements, and was impressed with the precision of that surround sound audio. Detailing hasn't quite got the chops of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, but I was still easily able to pick out enemy footsteps and react accordingly with plenty of time to spare.

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X 2?

The Logitech G Pro X 2 is a fantastic wireless gaming headset, with comfort baked into every aspect of the design, a fantastic audio profile across highs and lows, and plenty of connectivity options. The microphone won't satisfy the most discerning of online players, and the lack of USB-C dongle might hold back some Nintendo Switch fans, but for the most part this is an easy recommendation for anyone looking to play a 50/50 split between single and multiplayer. That $249.99 / £249.99 price point is a little heavy, though, and comes in $50 / £50 more than the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro - the better choice for online play. If you mostly play on PC with friends, I'd stick with Razer's boosted mic rather than investing so much in the finer aspects of the Logitech's audio quality.

Of course, if you're after greater detailing, and a far more powerful bassline, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro remains our top recomendation for anyone looking to push the boat out. It's $100 / £80 more than Logitech's entry but nets you a far wider frequency range, an even more well-rounded connectivity package, active noise cancellation, and hot-swappable batteries to boot. It's even slightly lighter than the Logitech G Pro X 2 at 337g.

It's also worth noting that the G Pro X 2 will only work as an Xbox Series X headset via a wired connection, so if you're solely playing Microsoft's console you'll need to consider the cash your paying for a redundant wireless connection.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Logitech G Pro X 2 vs The Competition Specs Logitech G Pro X 2 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) Price $249.99 / £249.99 $349.99 / $329.99 $199.99 / £199.99 Connection 2.4Ghz / Bluetooth / Wired 3.5mm 2.4GHz / Bluetooth / wired 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth 5.2 Drivers Graphene 50mm deonymium SteelSeries Premium High Fidelity Drivers 50mm Razer TriForce Titanium Frequency response 20Hz - 20kHz 10Hz - 22kHz 12hz - 28kHz Microphone Cardioid unidirectional ClearCast Gen 2 bidirectional noise canceling Unidrectional Razer HyperClear Super Wideband with 32kHz sampling rate ANC No Yes No Controls Power, mic mute, volume, Bluetooth Power, mic mute, Bluetooth Volume, mic mute power, profile/Bluetooth Battery Up to 50 hours 22 hours per battery (hot-swappable) Up to 70 hours Weight 345g 337g 320g Compatibility PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile PC, PlayStation (Xbox model available), Nintendo Switch PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, mobile

How we tested the Logitech G Pro X 2

I used the Logitech G Pro X 2 for four weeks, testing the headset across PS5 and PC and using the device as my daily driver for work, music, and streaming. In that time, I primarily played Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Bugsnax on PS5, while also testing across Doom Eternal and CS:GO on PC. For more information on how we test gaming headsets, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

If you're after something a little older we're also rounding up the best Xbox One headsets and the best PS4 headsets to boot. Or, check out the best Steam Deck headsets for a more portable option.