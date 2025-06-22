I've tested a ton of Switch 2 gaming headsets, but these are the only 5 I'd recommend so far

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for over two weeks, but the brand-new console is in a prickly spot. Its backwards compatibility means the new Ninty handheld can support a whole range of the past best Nintendo Switch headsets in theory, especially due to its extra USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth support from the get-go. However, in practice, it's not that simple.

In a similar situation with the best Nintendo Switch accessories, from controllers to third-party docks, not every pair of cups out there is fully functional with the new Nintendo handheld - and trust me, I've tested a lot of them. The main culprit is wireless connectivity via 2.4GHz dongles, which isn't working as intended with the best gaming headsets I'd normally ecstatically recommend for the original Switch and hope to recommend for its successor.

I can only speculate that brands are still frantically working on firmware updates to rectify this issue as soon as possible, and at least Bluetooth audio support is still working fine with the headsets I've tested with the handheld so far. Yet, if you're eager to grab a new pair of cups for your next-gen Ninty setup in preparation for Donkey Kong Bananza, or you just aren't that patient, here are the only five I'd wholly put my support behind for your Switch 2 after weeks worth of testing so far.

Razer Barracuda X Chroma

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Razer Barracuda X Chroma | $129.99 $109 at Amazon The Razer Barracuda X Chroma works a treat on the Switch 2, whether you're using Bluetooth or hooking up the handheld via the 2.4GHz wireless dongle. With this headset, you also have the Razer Hyperclear Cardioid Mic at your disposal for GameChat, and the RGB lighting zones are customizable via the Chroma RGB app available on smartphones for an added bit of flair to your Mario Kart World gaming sessions. UK: £129.99 at Amazon

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma gaming headset is the $129.99 / £129.99 RGB lit follow-up to the Barracuda X, a pair of cups that has steadily held the top spot as our top pick amongst the best Nintendo Switch headsets out there. The Chroma upgrade may be missing the wired connectivity of its impressive predecessor, but fortunately for you Switch 2 owners, it still carries on the same impressive audio and build quality, with some extra flashy touches.

The X Chroma was one of the first headsets I put through its paces since the Switch 2 dropped on June 5, and everything worked just as it should. Whether it was via Bluetooth, or using the compact 2.4GHz wireless dongle in the top USB-C port, I had zero compatibility issues with the handheld, which was a relief. Namely, as that meant I could experience the utterly astounding and jazzy Mario Kart World soundtrack through the headset's iconic 40mm Razer TriForce audio drivers.

When I tested the X Chroma upon release, the signature Razer TriForce drivers made everything on the original Switch sound utterly delightful - from the multi-layered sweeping orchestral scores of Super Mario Galaxy (via Super Mario 3D All-Stars) to the nostalgia-inducing 16-bit soundtrack of Donkey Kong Country being played through the SNES Nintendo Switch Online game library. That same impressive sound makes a return for the Switch 2. I even found myself sticking on freeroam in Mario Kart World with the X Chroma on my ears simply to listen to how the headset elevated the new renditions of my favorite classic Super Mario tracks.

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma also comes with app support, so you don't have to miss out on giving your headset you're own unique touch just because you prefer to play handhelds. To tie in with the red themeing of my NSO apps (which I play the most), I customized the lighting zones to glow all red and never had to leave my sofa to do so. You don't need RGB lighting with the Switch 2, but it does at least give you that gamerfied look to your friends via GameChat. Plus, with the customization available to Switch 2 owners, it means that no key feature of this impressive headset is left unturned.

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired gaming headset

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset | $27.99 at Amazon The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit was designed officially with the original handheld in mind, but this wired headset is primed and ready to go with the Switch 2. It's Ghost Purple model is perfect for older Ninty fans who love a bit of nostalgia and want a simple-to-use wired headset, with a flip-to-use microphone, that works right out the box. UK: £19.99 at Amazon

Not everyone will want to fork out over $100 for a gaming headset, especially if you keep to single-player games and don't have the need for all the wireless bells and whistles, and that's where Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset comes in.

The Airlite Fit is less than an actual Switch 2 game at just $29.99 / £19.99 and, as the name suggests, is pretty light on the features. This headset is wired only and can be slotted into the 3.5mm port on the top of the Switch 2. On the left cup, there's also a flip-to-mute microphone, which can be popped down for when you want a quick chat with your friends via GameChat, and that's pretty much it.

Nonetheless, this absurdly cheap headset managed to impress me over the last two weeks, most notably for its sound quality. The Airlite Fit and its 40mm speakers aren't as impressive as Razer's TriForce speakers, but I was still taken aback by how lovely Mario Kart World, and the Legend of Zelda Wind Waker (via the NSO GameCube library) sounded on these budget cups. There was some muffling when it came to bass frequencies, but not enough that it'd be entirely noticeable to the average pair of ears.

I'm more likely to recommend these not just to people with a strict budget in mind, but anyone looking to grab a Switch 2 headset for their kids, however. Even with the adjustable headband, its clamping force is pretty tight and feels more tailored towards smaller heads. However, old-age gaming pensioners like myself will get a lot of joy out of the 'Ghost Purple' colorway available for the Airlite Fit. There's a whole range of three snazzy designs for this wired headset, but the 'Ghost Purple' takes after the Atomic Purple Game Boy Color of yesteryear with its transparent plastic chassis - making it one of the best-looking under $30 headsets I've tested for the Switch 2 so far.

Logitech G522 Lightspeed gaming headset

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Logitech G522 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset | $159.99 at Best Buy Logitech's latest gaming headset and the Switch 2 make a great combination, thanks in part to its easy-to-set-up Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and incredibly lightweight fit. If you don't mind forgoing the lovely gradient RGB lighting, the G522 can give you up to 70 hours of battery which make it one of the best-suited headsets for those like to travel with their Ninty tech. UK: £139.99 at Logitech

Out of all the headsets I've tested with the Nintendo Switch 2 since launch, the Logitech G522 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset was the most stress-free. Instead of having to press a complicated combination of buttons, tapping the Bluetooth button once on the edge of the left cup will put the headset into pairing mode, where the handheld connected up in seconds, which is one of the main reasons it wound up as one of my top picks.

When it comes to gaming handhelds, I don't like having to fiddle around with connecting accessories. Bluetooth audio has been around in gaming headsets for years now, and yet it still can be one of the most tedious processes ever. But with the G522, I was able to get it hooked up almost as fast as you can get free-roam mode running from the Mario Kart World start menu. The wireless 2.4GHz dongle worked just as easily when popped into one of the USB ports on the new Switch 2 dock too.

It wasn't just the straightforward connectivity that impressed me with Logitech's latest headset either. Out of every single pair of cups I've connected to my Switch 2, it's been one of the loudest. Whether it's down to some underlying compatibility issues, most headsets have sounded a bit lacking in the volume department with the new console. The G522 did not have this problem, and its 40mm PRO-G Drivers made the kart racers' busy soundstage sound loud and full, without any audible distortion.

The battery life of the Logitech G522 is also one of the best I've stumbled across when it comes to compatible Switch 2 headsets so far, too. With its RGB on, you're only going to get up to 30 hours of playback, but you can wrangle up to 70 hours of juice if you don't want to have the glowing hues on either earcup.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X wireless gaming headset | $109.99 at SteelSeries



The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is available in black, white, aqua, and lavender colorways and comes with a detachable ClearCast high-quality mic, light and comfortable fabric mesh padded earcups, an adjustable matching headstrap, mighty 40mm Neodymium drivers, and Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support. For now, only Bluetooth is compatible with the Switch 2, yet the value of this wealth of features and quality makes it worth adding to your Ninty setup until full support inevitably arrives.



UK: £99.99 at SteelSeries

I was a bit reluctant at first to put my full weight behind the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless as a Switch 2 headset, as for now, the 2.4GHz wireless dongle is not actually working - but hear me out.

It's the combined wealth of features at just $109.99 / £99.99 that makes the brand's latest budget headset a great pick for Switch 2 owners, and one that feels totally worth the wait for the inevitable firmware update and full wireless support. If you've ever seen the brand's previous headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless, the 3 Wireless is very similar in both quality inside and out. Both headsets sport the same 40mm Neodymium drivers, which, once hooked up via Bluetooth, made Mario Kart World and the roaring sound of every kart's engine sound utterly incredible.

Each pair of cups also sports a similar lightweight form factor, but this new pair has the fortune to be available in two bright pastel-colored Lavender and Aqua colorways. Amongst a sea of plain all-black Switch 2 accessories that's out there so early on in the handheld's lifespan, the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is a breath of fresh air - especially in the Lavender colorway I was provided with for testing.

For those less privy to needing their headsets to match their cozy gaming setups, you'll be glad to know the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless also features a ClearCast Gen 2.X microphone. If you're not up for ruining friendships over GameChat while playing Mario Kart World, you can easily pop it off and store it away for later. I only just wish, along with the 2.4GHz support fix, the headset was available in a pastel yellow to suit my future Donkey Kong Bananza gaming sessions.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Game Buds

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds | $199.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds impressive sound quality from its 6mm neodymium drivers, and their Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity, easy-to-use tap controls, and wireless charging compatible case impressed me the first time around. But now their Switch 2 compatibility has earned the high-quality buds a place as one of my favorite accessories for the brand new Ninty handheld so far. UK: £159 at Amazon

If you want to get technical about it, adding the SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds to my Switch 2 headset recommendations is also a bit cheeky, considering these aren't a headset at all and pop into your ears. That being said, these are currently my go-to accessories to pick up when I want to get immersed in Ninty's newest handheld, and were one of the most straightforward to test since launch day.

Despite having a similar slimline 2.4GHz dongle as the Arctis Nova 3 Wireless, the Game Buds are fully supported by the Switch 2. I have the Limited Edition buds at my disposal for testing, and their compact dongle had no issue connecting to the extra USB-C port on the top of the device. Bluetooth functioned just as it should too, and I was able to get the buds hooked up in no time.

Out of all the headsets I've put through their paces with the Switch 2, these are not the best sounding by any means. That should be obvious when you consider that they're powered by tiny 6mm neodymium drivers, which don't come close to the ones found on their Arctis Nova headset brethren. However, the quality conjured with the buds with the Switch 2 still managed to impress me as they have done on my PS5, Steam Deck, PC, and my smartphone before it.

What separates the Game Buds from the rest of these headset top picks is that they come with active noise canceling, which is a Mario Kart World pro players best friend - trust me. I need complete concentration when showing off my decades worth of karting skills, and with ANC on and these popped in my ears, I was able to focus on getting 3-stars in every GP from 50cc to 150cc without incident. That being said, the tap controls to easily turn it off came in handy too when it came time to be reminded of my boring adult duties from my partner - and ensuring I wasn't getting too carried away in Nintendo's newest hardware.

If none of these picks feel right for you, our guides to the best PC headsets for gaming, best PS5 headsets, and best Xbox Series X headsets are full to the brim of high-quality cups for your beloved console of choice.