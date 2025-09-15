This $28 wired headset is the new contender for my favorite Switch 2 budget pair of cups

The Airlite Fit is not a fancy pair of cups that's dripping in features, and yet it's still a robustly built and great-sounding Switch 2 headset that is easily a contender for one of the best budget-friendly audio options out there today. Like all inexpensive wired headsets, its microphone isn't the best in the world, but it gets the job done for quick chats via GameChat with friends, and is the go-to headset I'd recommend to little Nintendo fans and those without the gaming budgets to spare.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

The Airlite Fit wired gaming headset isn't technically new by any means.

Turtle Beach has been re-releasing it for a few years now, but September 3 was the first time ever that it, or any headset for that matter, has launched with a lovely bit of official Nintendo Switch 2 branding. This new version of the wired pair of cups not only features the new handheld's logos, but it also matches its sleek black, red, and blue aesthetic, so that you know it's a bit of officially licensed Switch 2 tech.

It's a wired $27.99 / £17.99 headset, that's only boastful features include its 40mm dynamic audio drivers, and sound-isolating bi-directional microphone, so there isn't a lot going on here. It's not going to kick the best Switch headset off its top spot any time soon, but it's definitely a new contender for the best budget headset out there today.

Key specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $27.99 / £19.99 Acoustic Design Over-Ear (Closed) Connection Wired, 3.5mm jack Drivers 40mm with Neodymium Magnets Frequency response 20Hz – 20kHz Microphone Fixed Bi-Directional Flip-to-Mute Microphone ANC N/A Controls Master Volume Wheel Battery N/A Weight 228g Compatibility Switch 2, Switch, PC, PS5, mobile

Design

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The Airlit Fit is a lovely-looking headset. As it's officially licensed by Nintendo, Turtle Beach was able to copy the sleek look of the new Nintendo Switch 2, down to its charcoal black main colorway, and neon red and neon blue accents.

White 'Nintendo Switch 2' logos are printed on either side of the headband, and there are matching blue and red Turtle Beach logos found on the outward-facing side of both cups.

The headset features a closed-back design and looks almost identical to the previous Airlit Fit releases before it. The two oblong-shaped cups are equipped with a reasonable amount of foam cushioning, that's coated in a soft jersey knit fabric, as is the plastic headband. For extra comfort, the headband can also be gently pulled above the colored accents to provide some level of adjustment.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Inexpensive wired headsets like this one, that you might see lining up the tech section at a toy store, can tend to look pretty cheap and nasty. However, Turtle Beach has managed to make a pair of cups that look like a perfect match when sat next to the new Nintendo handheld.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Features

I've said it once already, but this is not a feature-full headset. The sound of the Airlite Fit is powered by its 40mm Neodymium Magnet audio drivers, and it's also equipped with a fixed bi-directional flip-to-mute microphone that's attached to the left ear cup.

That's pretty much all she wrote for this Switch 2 headset, but that's why its cost is so low. There's no wireless connectivity to be found here, and instead, the headset hooks up to your Nintendo Switch 2 (or the original Switch) via its 3.5mm headphone jack that's also found on the left cup.

The left cup is basically where the magic happens, as it hosts the microphone, the connectivity, and the singular on-board control, which just so happens to be a small black volume wheel.

Performance

As the Airlite Fit headset is not an entirely new release, I was already accustomed to its sound quality. Previously, I had spent a few weeks with the Ghost Purple Airlite Fit Nintendo Switch headset, which is also equipped with the same 40mm Neodymium audio drivers, and sounds far better than you'd expect for such a low-cost pair of cups. The experience of using this Switch 2 version was pretty similar; I just had a better range of Switch 2 games to test it with.

I first took the new Airlite Fit for a spin with Donkey Kong Bananza to see how it coped with the incredibly busy soundstage. To my delight, there was no distortion, even with the volume dial turned up to its highest. As a limited wired headset, there naturally wasn't that gut-punching bass that's so loud it shakes my entire body (which is just how I like it), but I was still taken aback by how balanced the bass, mid, and high frequencies sounded as they permeated through the cushioned cups and into my eardrums.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The great sound was more noticeable when it came to driving around free-roam mode in Mario Kart World. After a few hours of testing (and completing any P missions I had previously missed), I ended up keeping the Airlite Fit on my head while listening to the smooth jazz OST. The hypnotic beats and energetic horn sections of the soundtrack sounded incredible through the small, rounded cups.

The microphone quality wasn't too bad either. It has a slightly muffled consistency to it, but not to a point where you couldn't easily hear what someone is saying. I put it to the test by listening back to multiple recording tests via the handheld's built-in settings, as begrudgingly, I don't have anyone able to join me via the GameChat feature. Regardless, my voice still sounded consistently clear while listening to the recordings, though that tiny bit of muffling was always present.

If you're prone to screaming and generally getting fairly loud where games like Mario Kart World are concerned, I'd be more likely to suggest you save up and invest in a headset like the Corsair Void Wireless V2. Its omnidirectional mic means it can pick up sound from any direction, and it's one of the best mics I've used in a long time. However, the bi-directional scope of the Airlite Fit is still of a quality that the $27.99 price tag feels more than justifiable, and gets the job done.

Should you buy the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit for Nintendo Switch 2?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

There are two main camps of players that I would recommend the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset for - those who want a budget-friendly headset for their kids, and those who, after spending a lot on the handheld and its games, don't want to break the bank with accessories, but don't want to forgo high-quality sound either.

If I had kids of my own, this is the headset I would add to their Switch 2 (or original Switch) gaming setup. It's super low $27.99 / £19.99 MSRP means that, should anything happen to it, it wouldn't be the biggest issue in the world. It also provides exactly what any younger Ninty might need, from a comfortable fit, great sound, and a microphone that doesn't turn your voice into a garbled and distorted mess.

For adults and those who have adult spending money, I'm typically going to recommend spending a bit on a headset like the Razer Barracuda X, as it provides access to wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz connectivity, but not everyone can splash out for around $100 for a headset.

Those who can't still deserve for their Switch games to sound their best, and the Airlite Fit's 40mm Neodymium audio drivers can achieve just that. Their ability to make everything from Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, and even older GameCube games via Nintendo Switch Online, like Chibi-Robo, sound full and equally levelled, is proof that cheap headsets don't mean cheap quality.

How I tested the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit for Nintendo Switch 2

The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit for the Nintendo Switch 2 became my only headset during a two-week testing process. In that time, I used the pair of cups when playing Donkey Kong Bananza to see how it handled the busy soundstage, which can become overbearing due to all the terrain-smashing sound effects. Additionally, I also used the headset while playing Mario Kart World and Chibi-Robo via the GameCube Nintendo Switch Online game library to see how it handled Nintendo releases, old and new.

When not playing the Switch 2, I also popped the headset into my PS5 controller to briefly test it on my Sony console while playing Marvel Rivals, and via the Steam Deck when playing games like Slay the Princess and My Friendly Neighborhood. When not gaming, I incorporated the Airlit Fit into my daily working setup, and used it to listen to tech briefings and presentations, and various different music genres via Spotify - from the punk-rock band Slime City, to the Persona 5 game soundtrack. For more information on how we test gaming headsets, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

Check out our guides to the best PC headsets for gaming, best PS5 headsets, and the best Xbox Series X headsets if you want a more feature-filled pair of cups and have the cash to splash.