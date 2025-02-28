OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset review - a budget headset that kicks up a storm with its unique look, but not with its sound

The OXS G2 wireless gaming headset looks space-age with its unique design and pretty subtle RGB lighting. Sadly, its cheap-feeling build quality and inability to make any game sound anything but dull and lifeless make it a hard sell. At a lower MSRP, the Storm G2 would be a great beginner headset for those who don’t want to cheap out on mic quality and comfort, but it’s hard to recommend when there’s a plethora of stellar alternatives doing what it can, and more, at a similar price range.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

The OXS Storm G3 wireless gaming headset instantly earned my attention when it initially came my way. Not just because of its unique design that fits in alongside any licensed Star Wars merch with its off-white retro-futuristic colorway clad with unique markings, but because it’s not too often that a sub $100 headset that boasts of multi-platform support and multiple methods of connectivity comes across my desk.



I’ve always been an advocate of that kind of tech, especially the best gaming headsets, doesn’t have to cost a fortune to impress and become staples of your gaming setups. In fact, I’m always more thankful that brands, from Razer to Turtle Beach, still produce budget-friendly alternatives for those who can’t quite fork out the cash needed for all the bells and whistles. Especially as someone who knows what it’s like being fanatical about tech, but who hasn’t always had the funds to enjoy it. While the OXS Storm G2 is much more affordable than the headsets I’ve used to testing, even at $79.99 / £79.99, it fails to provide the “premium” sound quality, nor even a great sound quality, that everyone stuck to any budget deserves.



It’s not all doom and gloom. It’s one of the comfiest headsets I’ve had on my head, and the detachable mic surprised me with just how clear it was despite its flimsy quality. Not to mention its RGB lighting is some of the most striking and nicest looking I’ve seen on any headset I’ve ever used. That said, its measly good points don’t make up for its cheap-feeling build quality and cheap sound.

Key Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $79.99 / £79.99 Acoustic design Over-Ear, closed back Connection Wired/Bluetooth/2.4 GHz Drivers 50mm Full-range Dynamic Drivers Frequency response 20 Hz - 20,000 Hz Microphone Detachable Omni Directional Mic & a built-in mic ANC No Controls Bluetooth & 2.4 switch, power button, volume dial, Battery Up to 40 Hours (Lights Off, 50% Volume), Up to 24 hours (Lights On, 50% Volume) Weight 250g Compatibility PS5/4 (only with 2.4GHz), PC, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, mobile

Design

Unique off-white space age colorway

Subtle RGB lighting

Comfortable soft-to-the-touch cushion cups & incredibly lightweight

The design of the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming is a double-edged sword - on the one hand, it’s one of the best-looking budget headsets I’ve come across. Its decision to go with an off-white, almost cream-colored form factor (for the white version I was provided) makes it look unique and almost space-age in its design. But the actual quality of the build leaves a lot to be desired and reminds me of one of the many off-brand, lower-end headsets clogging up big retailers’ search results.



If I wasn’t any wiser, I’d think that the Storm G2 wireless headset was a licensed piece of Starfiend tech. Its colorway and unique printed markings on each cup make it look like it would fit right in the cockpit of an X-Wing. It even reminds me slightly of my favorite budget headset, the Turtle Beach X-Wing Pilot headset, which featured its own printed markings to tie in with the Star Wars franchise.



When you get up close and personal with the build quality, you start to see past its distracting, albeit, funky design pretty quickly. To put it mildly, it feels cheap. The metal attachments connecting each cup to the leather-bound headband feel flimsy and almost sharp to the touch. This wouldn’t be too bad if it was the only issue I had, but after spending close time with the Storm G2, I noticed you can get a clear look at its internal specs through every port on the left cup. This isn’t something I’ve experienced with other budget-friendly headsets, or even headphones for that matter.



Each port on the left cup is illuminated once you turn on the headset, and the RGB lighting does its thing. With that, you can get an in-depth look at what makes the headset tick, which upon my initial discovery, didn’t instill a lot of confidence. It’s unfortunate that that’s the first thing I noticed with the RGB lighting on, as the Storm G2 actually features one of the most stunning uses of lighting on a headset I’ve come across. Rather than the harsh, saturated rainbow lighting that adorns many pieces of gaming tech I own, the RGB back-lit OXS branded logos, and ring of lighting on each cup, are subdued and almost pastel colored.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The RGB lighting is nice, but I was even more impressed by how lightweight and comfortable the Storm G2 was to wear, even after hours upon hours of Marvel Rivals and Sea of Thieves. It only weighs 250g, which is monumentally lighter than the 408.2g of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3, which I just had across my testing bench. This comfort is aided by the nicely cushioned leather foam pads on the cups and the leather padded cushion on the headband. I’m also super glad that OXS opted to avoid a fabric coating for the cups, as it means I don’t have to squirm thinking about the sensory issues they fuel within me. But also, the soft-to-the-touch headband with its finely done red stitching gives the headset a more professional edge. Just enough to distract me from its more flimsy elements.

Features

Limited wired, Bluetooth & 2.4GHz connectivity

Easily identifiable and awkward to press onboard controls

Up to 40 hours battery life (RGB lighting off)

As an under $100 headset, the OXS Storm G2 isn’t swimming in features. But it does at least offer up a wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz connection via a dongle for most consoles. I say most, as despite advertising its “multi-platform compatibility”, you cannot connect via Bluetooth to the PS4 or PS5, and there’s no Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One support to be found here at all. (Though they do mention that in the small print.)



That isn’t too much of a deal-breaker, especially as I prefer to use a 2.4GHz connection with my PS5 anyway, and would always recommend that to anyone looking to avoid any annoying audio lag and latency issues. But it’s a little disappointing given not just OXS’s boasting of multi-platform capabilities, but that other budget headsets not that more expensive, like the Razer Barracuda X, have wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz support, and Bluetooth for Sony’s consoles is still on the cards.

With the Storm G2, you do get all you need to connect to the PS5 or PC via the included 2.4GHz dongle. The OXS Storm G2 even included a 3.5mm AUX cable and a sleek-looking gray draw-string bag to keep everything in, which I always appreciate. But just as I’ve come to expect with this headset, every time I find something I like, it’s followed up by something that raised many an eyebrow.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

To alternate between Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz, you have to use the switch on the right ear cup. While it’s easily identifiable, with “BT” and “2.4G” written at either end, it’s not fun to use. You have to put a lot of gumption into moving this switch, to the point where it actually hurt my thumb the first time I used it. If you’re a Sony fan, you can’t use Bluetooth anyway, so it’ll always be in the 2.4GHz position, but the cheap and hard-to-use switch is another reminder of the overall cheap feeling of the wireless headset.



At least, it’s the only switch you’ll find. The Storm G2 opts to use easy-to-press black buttons for the power, EQ (also the RGB off button), and the mic mute button found on the left ear cup. These buttons are joined by a volume dial, 3.5mm port, USB-C charging port, and a port for the detachable microphone. Each of these buttons is also labeled, which means you’ll spend less time frantically pressing buttons in a myriad of ways when figuring out how to change the EQ, of which there are three modes, surround, game, and music.



You’ll also want to know exactly where this button is in the future. While I absolutely adore the look of the almost pastel-colored RGB lighting, having it on will seriously drain your headsets' juice. OXS even states that with the RGB on, you’ll get about 24 hours of battery life, which was pretty much my experience after weeks of testing. If you have these off, however, you can push it to provide up to 40 hours, which is more what I’d want from a headset that costs $79.99 / £79.99.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Performance

Hollow and sub-par sound quality

Surprisingly clear detachable mic

Average battery life

When we get into the nitty and gritty sound quality of the OXS Storm G2, it truly shows just how much it falls behind other budget-friendly alternatives. Setting up Bluetooth, or 2.4GHz was at least super straightforward, and the typically mesmerizing music of composer Robin Beanland instantly came out of the cups seconds after I loaded up Sea of Thieves with the dongle securely in place within my PS5. But, to put it bluntly, everything in the game sounded pretty lifeless.

Whether I was sailing the seven seas, or keeping my team healed and in good working order as my new main Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals, there was a tinny hollowness to the sound. It was almost like I was listening to the game’s audio from a distance rather than right up close to both of my ears. I wasn’t expecting anything too dramatic but as any headset that comes decked out with 50mm audio drivers, like that of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, I was at l least expecting some form of justice to be paid to at least, any game I threw its way.



The Storm G2, on the other hand just sounds lackluster. Its faint output did at least make games with a more top-resonating soundscape sound okay. Most notably the OST from Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Sunshine were passable. So, if you needed a sub-par sounding headset for the kids to use with their Nintendo Switch, this could do the job. But for a Super Mario die-hard fan, I couldn’t help but wish I had more oomph.



For dialogue, it definitely had an easier time of things. Other than the usual roundtable of games we use to test headsets with, I picked up the brand-new Lost Records Bloom and Rage, which dropped for PS Plus Premium members during the testing period. The Don’t Nod developed game centers around the mid-90s, and not only has a killer OST, but is full of dialogue. The latter sounded pretty okay on the headset and was an ideal way to put the 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound to the test. As protagonist Swann, I was able to hear characters in a dimly bar exactly how they were placed in the scene, which really upped the immersion factor.



The OST itself, as I expected, didn’t sound too grand, which is actually why I’m eager to replay the first half of the game with my favorite mid-range headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P, to see how the wonderfully thrashy riot grrrl tracks sound when they have the right support. Yet, at least the dialogue sounded a-okay on the Storm G2, and not as distant and sterile as the OST.



When not gaming, I used the Storm G2 to listen to a magnitude of bands. As the 90s mood of Lost Records had me hooked, this meant listening to some Cocteau Twins, The Cure, Nirvana, and a dab of My Bloody Valentine. As you can probably guess, anything of the grunge and shoegaze persuasion didn’t have the deep, bone-shattering bass they needed. Yet, after hearing how it coped with Marvel Rivals, Sea of Thieves, and later hours upon hours of Dead by Daylight, this was unfortunately unsurprising.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

What did take me aback was the quality of the microphone. It’s detachable, which was a nice addition as I don’t always like having a mic dangling in my face, especially if I’m playing a single-player game like Lost Records. But when turned on, it made me sound crystal clear, to the point where I was having full-on conversations with random players through Sea of Thieves' proximity chat.



The mic itself still feels pretty flimsy. The wire of it, which you can move around, doesn’t stay in place, making the bulbous foam tip flop around. With that being my first experience with the mic, I was expecting a distorted, barely understandable quality, but I was pleasantly surprised. Honestly, the mic is almost the saving grace of this entire headset and even sounded on par with the mic of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, which is one of the best mics I’ve ever used.



Streaming services like Disney+ or Prime sounded fine through the headset, which I used while catching up with the latest episodes of High Potential or Invincible. Although, I did have to charge the battery on a couple of occasions, mainly as I liked to have the RGB lighting on which as OXS states, only means you have around 25 hours of juice at your disposal. I also had to have the volume up pretty loud, to make up for the hollow sound even when listening to TV shows, which also helped whittle away at the battery life.

Should you buy the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I went in really wanting to like the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset, especially as the more budget headsets out there, the better. I grew up loving gaming tech, but not always having the budget to be able to pair my second-hand consoles with the very best in accessories, and so any time there’s a gaming headset especially, that can still provide the flashy RGB and multiple connection options without breaking that $100 barrier, I’m more than on-board. Yet, even at its actual price of $79.99 / £79.99, this gaming headset feels hard to recommend, especially when there’s a ton of similarly priced headsets doing all it can and more.

Primarily, with a gaming headset, you want your favorite games, whether they’re on the PC, PS5, Steam Deck or Switch, to sound good. From the get-go, the OXS Storm G2 fails to do this basic requirement, and even with its 50mm audio drivers, everything sounds hollow and tinny. If you’ve ever listened to the overspill from someone’s headphones on the bus, that’s exactly how I’d describe the audio coming from either cup.



On the plus side, dialogue in games like Lost Records Bloom, and Rage sounds fine - and the 7.1 virtual surround sound did exactly what it’s meant to. But whether I playing a brand-new release like Lost Records, or Marvel Rivals and Sea of Thieves, any game I through the headset’s way sounded lifeless. It’s not just the audio quality that has me reluctant to recommend the Storm G2 over similarly priced alternatives like the Corsair HS55 Wireless Core, or the Razer Barracuda X, but the build quality is iffy to say the least. Areas like the metal attachments feel sharp and flimsy, and the RGB lighting, though one of my favorite aspects of this headset, illuminates every port giving you a glimpse at the rattling internals inside.



In the short amount of time since the OXS Storm G2 launched in this new white colorway, I’ve already seen some discounts floating around on retailers Amazon. With $20 knocked off this wireless headset, I can see it being an ideal entry point for those looking for a 2.4HZ wireless hook up for their PC or PS5, that still has a high-quality mic, and some dazzling RGB lighting. However, even though its MSRP may seem budget for some, it feels like a hard sell at $79.99 / £79.99 when it can’t get the one fundamental thing anyone wants out of any gaming headset done right - making sure your games sound great.

Ratings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Comfort 4/5 Audio 2/5 Battery 3/5 Microphone 4/5 Versatility 3/5 Build quality 3/5

How I tested the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I spent over two weeks with the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset. In that time frame, I lived and breathed the the budget pair of cups and put it through its paces through plenty of hours of the competitive hero shooter, Marvel Rivals to see how it coped with a full and busy soundscape. As per our testing games of choice, I also played plenty of Dead by Daylight, and Sea of Thieves, to change things up with a more atmospheric audio environment. Additionally, I also tested to see how the Storm G2 dealt with a dialogue-heavy Lost Records, which launched on PS Plus during the time the headset was on my testing bench. The wireless headset was also hooked up to a Nintendo Switch OLED, where it was tested alongside Super Mario Galaxy (via Super Mario 3D All-Stars) and Super Mario Sunshine.



Any time not spent gaming was used to see how the Strom G2 dealt with streaming music. Through apps like Spotify, I throw multiple genres its way, from Carpenter Bruit to the bustling tunes of Bombay Bicycle Club. With the latest season of TV shows like Invincible currently ongoing, I also used the headset when watching streaming platforms, including services like Prime and Disney Plus. For more information on how we test gaming headsets, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

If the OXS Storm G2 doesn't sound like the right fit for you, we've gathered all the best Steam Deck headsets, best Xbox Series X headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets in one place to make it easier to find the perfect peripheral for your gaming setup.