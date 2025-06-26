I'm not the target audience for Mr Beast tech, but this is an impressive Switch 2 headset for just $30

One glance at my author photo or learning that I'm above the age of 30 should be enough for anyone to surmise that I am not the target audience for the JLab x MrBeast Nightfall Wired gaming headset - and yet, I still quite like it.

It's not going to give the best gaming headsets a run for their money any time soon, but it ticks all the boxes of what makes a great bit of licensed tech. The MrBeast design might not be to everyone's tastes, but it manages to balance its flashy branding with a great sound and all for as low as under the $30 price mark.



Do I like the headset enough that I'm going to transform into a massive MrBeast fan? No, I'm much happier sticking to my hour-long video essays on Disney Channel shows I've never watched from YouTubers like Keyan Carlile instead. However, if you know a younger MrBeast fan in your life who wants to chat to their friends via GameChat on the Nintendo Switch 2 and has a small budget in mind, this JLab X MrBeast wired headset gets the job done.

JLab Gaming x MrBeast Nightfall Wired Gaming Headset | $29.88 at Walmart This Walmart exclusive JLab x Mr Beast wired gaming headset is ideal for not just fans of the over 408 million subscribed YouTuber, but anyone wanting a wired headset under the $30 mark for their Switch 2 that prioritizes a great sound and comfort over any flashy branding.

Besides the sound quality, the main factor I look at the most when it comes to any licensed tech is its design. There's plenty bits of gaming tech out there that just have a couple of logos slapped on the side, and that's it. This headset does have the MrBeast logos on either cups, but there's been a surprising amount of thought put into the look of this product, which is what instantly drew me to testing it out.

JLab Gaming could have very easily released an all-blue colorway, and popped some stickers on top and called it a day. Instead, this headset looks as good as the best Nintendo Switch headsets out there and comes with a black transparent plastic chassis, an aesthetic that feels very inspired by the late '90s and early '00s transparent tech of the likes of the Atomic Purple Game Boy Color.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

This isn't the first bit of gaming audio tech to harken back to the Y2K era. Right now, I also have the limited edition SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds sitting on my desk, which offer up the same translucent look, but these come at a pretty high $159.99 price point.

It's not just the transparent design that impressed me with this Switch 2 headset. The inside fabric mesh of each foam-padded earcup features sprinkles of the YouTuber's trademark blue, and the bright-patterned headband is the cherry on top of this great-looking, low-cost headset cake.



The headband features a blue and pink pixel-patterned design throughout, which wraps around the plastic band via a velcro leather strap. While the chassis evokes the late '90s, the headband and its bright, vivid colors look almost '80s-like, and it still managed to be lightweight and comfortable despite its lack of any foam padding.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Bits of YouTuber merch, even of the tech variety, can sometimes prioritize the design above all else, but this wired headset still has a great sound.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That wasn't too surprising, as I'm more than familiar with JLab's quality, as the JLab JBuds Lux ANC headphones are my everyday pair of cups when listening to Spotify on the go. These don't quite match the bassy boom of my everyday pair, but Mario Kart World sounded delightful through these cheaper cups.

Originally, I still assumed this officially branded Mr Beast headset would forgo the audio quality for its funky aesthetics, but I was pleasantly wrong. The 50mm audio drivers evened out the busy soundstage of Mario Kart World's freeroam mode.

Even my current favorite EP, Music To Refine To: A Remix Companion to Severance, by ODESZA, which is very bass-heavy, has zero distortion and sounded absolutely fantastic. Sure, it's not a sound you can feel deep within your bones like you'd find on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, but for a $30 wired headset, it's still pretty impressive and definitely a headset I'd be happy enough to supply to a younger MrBeast fan in my life - if I happened to know one.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I can't entirely sing its praises, as the microphone quality is exactly what you'd expect for something that cheap. Through testing, my voice sounded like I was underwater, or like I was talking through a pillow. That's not going to sound pleasant during long stretches of playing Marvel Rivals on the PC or PS5, which I do on the daily.



For a quick chat amongst friends via GameChat on the Switch 2, it'll be fine. However, I'd sooner recommend saving up and opting for alternatives like the Razer Barracuda X Chroma or the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless if having a high-quality mic is important for you.

If you fancy yourself an inexpensive wired headset for your new Switch 2 portable gaming setup instead, and you happen to be a big MrBeast fan, this Walmart exclusive headset is for you. There's no fancy wireless features to be found, but even weeks after testing, I'm still taken aback at just how great this pair looks and sounds.

If anything, it's taught me that sometimes good things do come in small, MrBeast-branded packages. Even ones that aren't of the MrFeastible chocolatey kind.

Check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch controllers, best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras, and the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards to complete your new Ninty gaming setup.