The OXS Storm G2 isn't my favorite gaming headset, but it's winning me over with 20% off

The OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset didn't impress me all too much earlier this year. It stood out from other low-cost alternatives out there with this space-age design and lovely subdued RGB lighting, but its questionable build quality and sub-par sound still felt hard to put my full weight behind.

With a current 20% coupon, you can grab the OXS Storm G2 down for $64.99 at Amazon, which feels like a far more justifiable price point. At full price and closer to the $100 mark, the Storm G2 has tough competition with some of the best gaming headsets, like the Razer Barracuda X, which oozes quality inside and out, and feels better suited for those who prioritize a cheap cost above all else.

OXS Storm G2 Wireless Gaming Headset | $79.99 $64.99 on Amazon Save $15 - The OXS has a 20% off coupon available right now on Amazon, taking the gaming headset that's fully loaded with a wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz connection to just $64.99. At full price, this is a difficult headset to recommend, but you're now getting a lot of bang for your buck for $65 for your PS5, PC, and original Nintendo Switch. Buy it if: ✅ You want a headset with a spage-age aesthetic

✅ Switching between wired, Bluetooth & 2.4GHz is a priority

✅ You love subdued RGB lighting Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize audio quality

❌ You want to customize the lighting UK: £79.99 at Amazon

I'm still more likely to recommend Razer's Barracuda X over the OXS Storm G2, discount or not, even if you have a strict budget to adhere to and lots of consoles you adore to play at once. However, if you want the benefit of switching to a wired, Bluetooth, or 2.4GHz wireless connection, and must have RGB lighting piled on there without the extra cost, I can see the appeal of the Storm G2's current $65 deal price.

Should you buy the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

In my OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset review, I mention that I grew up adoring gaming tech but was not always able to afford it, and so I'm "more than on-board" with any headset that's low in cost that still provides flashy RGB lighting and multiple connection options without breaking that $100 barrier.

However, at its full $79.99 / £79.99 MSRP, I was not all in where the Storm G2 was concerned. Its questionable build quality and subpar audio left a lot to be desired, and while these issues remain at its current discounted price, it feels a lot easier to recommend. For less than $70, you get the option to switch between wired, Bluetooth, and a 2.4GHz connection, which is more typical with headsets around the $100 mark. The Bluetooth support, for one reason or another, doesn't work with the PS5 or PS5, so this is more ideal for those who don't mind popping a dongle into their spare USB-C port on the PS5 or PC.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The actual sound this headset can conjure up isn't the best - and the mesmerizing music by composer Robin Beanland in Rare's Sea of Thieves, or the busy soundstage of Marvel Rivals, sounded pretty lifeless and tinny compared to how it can sound on a slightly pricier headset.

It's not the worst sound in the world by any means, and I've owned my fair share of cheap Amazon gaming headset fodder that were unbearable to use, and the Storm G2 is not that at all. But if you're not just after a cheap headset and truly prioritize audio, saving up for an alternative like Razer Barracuda X, which is currently $99.99 at Amazon is still your best bet.

Who the OXS Storm G2 wireless gaming headset is really for are those who want to keep costs as low as possible, and aren't that bothered about everything sounding its absolute best. You're not going to have the deep bass gusto of even the best mid-range headsets out there, but the audio quality is still enough to get you by.

Plus, having lovely pastel-colored RGB lighting, multiple connectivity options, a free carrying bag, multi-platform support, a detachable mic, and 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound for under $70 is pretty impressive - it's just not going to rock your socks off in the sound department.

If the OXS Storm G2 doesn't sound right for you, our guides to the best PS5 headsets, the best PC headsets for gaming, and the best Xbox Series X headsets are full of alternative picks for your beloved gaming platform of choice.