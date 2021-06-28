Best cheap gaming headsets 2021: experience crystal clear sound quality for less

When searching for the perfect cheap gaming headset, it's always important to strike that pivotal balance between cost and performance. The last thing any of us want to do is be stuck with something that sounds awful for the sake of saving money; fortunately, with this roundup, we've found great-sounding headsets at even better prices for your consideration.

Below you'll find solid entries from established titans of the headset space such as SteelSeries, Corsair, and Razer - proving once and for all that surround sound and crystal clear microphone quality shouldn't cost the Earth.

Keep in mind, the major concession that these headsets have made over their more expensive siblings is in the construction and lack of wireless functionality. If these two factors are a sticking point for you, may we advise a little bump up in your budget - if so, we've got the perfect list for you, our picks for the best gaming headset - which takes aim squarely at the best models on the market - if you can afford to spend a bit more.

The best cheap gaming headsets around

(Image credit: Razer)

1. Razer BlackShark V2 X The best overall cheap gaming headset Acoustic design: Closed back; over ear | Cable length : 1.3 m / 4.27 ft | Drivers: TriForce 50mm | Weight: 8.48oz / 240 g Prime $44.99 View at Amazon $59.99 View at Razer $59.99 View at Razer Great mic quality Sturdily built Prominent sound No active noise cancelling

Broadly speaking, there are only really minimal differences that separate the X variant from its full-fledged counterpart. Compared side by side, the first thing to note is the variability in terms of sound quality, but rest assured - while the X model doesn't quite sound as rich as its sibling, it's still a great sounding headset with, arguably, a better microphone - save for the fact it cannot be detached.

The important thing is the 7.1 surround sound, which just works; it's as simple as that. It all comes down to the 50mm 'TriForce' drivers at the end of the day - the levels of audio distinction are clear and layered, and the microphone sounds as you would expect.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

It's the most simple and straightforward of the Arctis line, but it's built with seamless compatibility with consoles in mind. Similar to how the BlackShark V2 X borrows tech from pricier models, the Arctis 1 features the same audio drivers as found in the Arctis 7 headset - which retails for three times as much.

The commitment here is about being as clean-cut as possible without impacting the core features of what makes a quality gaming headset. This time, the microphone features active noise canceling - and can be detached - as well as muted with a physical slider onto the side for ease of access.

(Image credit: Corsair)

If you spend a lot of your gaming life in virtual chatrooms and lobbies, these cans could be for you. Tested with Discord servers, they're designed out of the box to be ready to jump in calls with your friends and party members alike - if you play on PC.

Console gamers are in luck too, as this headset works with Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S - though the Xbox platforms require the Microsoft 3.5mm adapter to operate. In such a case that you are an Xbox user, it may be best to find a headset tailored for your system of choice instead of spending a surplus. The bottom line, however, these headphones won't set the world alight, but they're unlikely to fail on you either.

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

It's a name that's lesser-heard these days when cheap headset discussions come up for consoles, but - in the 7th generation - it seemed that Turtle Beach was everywhere. Not only are these the cheapest headsets on our list, but they're also designed with Xbox Series X - and by extension PS5 and Nintendo Switch - in mind.

With 40mm drivers, it's a little smaller than everything mentioned above, but the sound quality should be more than serviceable when running straight through an Xbox controller for chatting to friends whilst on a raid or participating in a battle royale. It's rudimentary through-and-through, and unlikely to turn many heads, but for the asking price - you could certainly do worse.

(Image credit: Razer)

I've personally sworn by the Kraken line for a while now. While it isn't the most advanced or blissfully brilliant sounding headset on the market, for the asking price - especially as they're almost always on sale - they're a tough act to follow.

The same principles align well with the budget X rendition; 7.1 Surround sound with the 40mm drivers included. It's also a fair amount lighter than just about any other Razer-made headset of its elk, ideal if you don't want to feel chained to your chair.

