Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: everything to expect from this year's sales

Black Friday gaming laptop deals represent an excellent opportunity to score yourself a high-end rig (or a budget configuration) for less. We often see some of the biggest savings of the season landing on these models, and with new graphics cards on the horizon and Intel's 12th generation processors gathering some time on the shelves, we're looking forward to some particularly special offers this year.

We've been following Black Friday gaming laptop deals closely for years now, so we know how to spot a good discount when we see one. Before all that kicks off, though, we're using our experience (and the price trends we've picked up after tracking cheap gaming laptop deals throughout the year) to round up everything we can expect to see.

Whether you're after a cost-savvy Gigabyte or a bank-busting Razer, you're sure to find some of the best gaming laptops taking part in this years sale. After all, Black Friday gaming laptop deals are one of the last opportunities for retailers to clear stock before the next wave of releases begins. That translates to some mighty savings for you and I, but there are ways to save even more. Between opting for Intel's 11th generation processors and switching that QHD display for 1080p, there are plenty of budget-lining decisions you can make to score yourself a more affordable gaming laptop.

We're rounding up everything you need to know to make the most of this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals, including our own predictions for the machines you need to watch just below.

(Image credit: Future)

When will Black Friday gaming laptop deals start? Black Friday gaming laptop deals are set to officially kick off on November 25, but last year we saw the main sale offers going live in the week leading up to that date and holding firm over the actual holiday weekend. We're expecting to see the same again this year, with the biggest offers reserved for Thanksgiving week and retailers launching offers in the run up from October onwards.

Should you buy a cheap gaming laptop on Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are well known for offering heavy discounts on the biggest and brightest machines in the business. However, those top of the range configurations also carry the highest price tags, which means even the heaviest of savings might not drop them into your budget. The good news is we do see discounts on cheaper machines at a similar rate. While the actual cash savings won't be as large, you'll still be able to find a budget model that suits you.

Although it's tempting - and entirely fair - to capitalize on discounts for cheap Black Friday gaming laptop deals when there are so many floating around, be sure to check the make and specs before hitting the checkout. If possible, we'd recommend aiming for the likes of the Acer Nitro or Asus TUF ranges.

Despite being budget brands, they strike a good balance of price, longevity, and components that mean you won't be left behind by outdated tech after a few years. They won't light your world on fire by any means, but they're very capable devices and will manage many modern games on medium settings.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals - what to expect

While cheaper machines like the Acer Nitro 5 and Asus TUF Dash will likely offer strong value for money in this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals, those after High or Ultra settings should aim for more premium machines. Razer laptops and Alienware laptops sit at the upper end of the scale and this often prices them out of the market for many, but Black Friday gaming laptop deals bring those costs crashing down to a more reasonable level.

Last year we saw the Alienware M15 R5 drop below $1,000 (a rate that's only been matched once since, before that generation was replaced), and the Razer Blade 14 took a hefty discount in the UK as well. However, it was Gigabyte, Asus, and MSI laptops carrying the bulk of the value last year. An RTX 3080 MSI GP66 Leopard came in at just $1,799 at Newegg in last year's sales. At the time, that was an astounding price - one of the first to drop this kind of configuration below $2,000. The best part is we've already seen similar models and specs going even cheaper in 2022, so this is likely to form a solid foundation for some even bigger discounts come November.

(Image credit: Future)

We're looking specifically to the Razer Blade 15, Alienware M15 R7 and the Asus Zephyrus G14 for some of the highest value savings in this premium category. The latter two are well versed for discounts and will likely sit between $999 and $1,799 for a mid-range spec on the day itself. However, the Razer Blade 15 hasn't seen to much price cutting action this year, but has been on the shelves for a considerable amount of time now.

If, however, you're looking to spend a little less we do expect some of the most valuable Black Friday gaming laptop deals to sit in the cheaper seats. Picking up an Asus TUF Dash F15 with an RTX 3060 or 3070 graphics card won't break the bank (compared to other rigs), and will likely be the easiest way to grab a steal this year. We're expecting prices on this kind of configuration to settle between $899 and $1,099.

Should you buy a gaming laptop before Black Friday?

With so many retailers launching early Black Friday gaming laptop deals it can be tempting to jump in ahead of the crowd. If you're after a new rig sooner rather than later, the prices we're seeing on the shelves right now could warrant some early picks. We don't know what will happen to stock levels over the next couple of weeks, and getting shipping in time for the holidays may be a factor of concern as well.

However, while we're already seeing some excellent early Black Friday gaming laptop deals, those who truly want the best prices possible (and are willing to fight for them) would do best to wait until the full sale kicks off. We'd recommend holding off until at least the start of Thanksgiving week here, though flash sales on the big day itself are where we usually see the blockbuster discounts. You'll just have to be ready and waiting when they kick off, as some of the most valuable Black Friday gaming laptop deals can fly off the shelves.

Last year's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $779.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This already cheap Acer Nitro 5 took a price drop down to $729.99 in Best Buy's Black Friday gaming laptop deals. That was excellent news for anyone after a budget build, as the GTX 1650 GPU, 11th generation i5 processor, and 8GB RAM in here were all still perfectly workable for lighter play.



(opens in new tab) Dell G15 15.6-inch RTX 3050Ti gaming laptop | $1,218.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $419 - While you were dropping down on your processor a little (grabbing an i5-10500H), this was still a stunning offer on an RTX 3050Ti machine with a 512GB SSD under the hood. You were sacrificing your RAM a little to hit that super low price point as well, with 8GB on offer, but that would still see you through lighter play.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3050Ti gaming laptop | $1,199 $849 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $350 - There was a $250 discount on this Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop, but you could save an additional $100 in the form of a rebate as well. That was excellent value for an RTX 3050Ti GPU with an unusual 16GB RAM (we usually only see 8GB at this price point) and a 512GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,199 $999 (with $50 rebate) at Newegg

Save $200 - There was an RTX 3060 GPU hiding away in this sub-$1,000 gaming laptop deal at Newegg. That was excellent value considering you were also getting 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to make the most of that mid-range graphics card.



(opens in new tab) MSI GF65 15.6-inch RTX 3060 laptop | $1,299 $1,049 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $250 - There was a $150 saving on Newegg's site, but you could also claim a $100 rebate, bringing this i7-10750H, RTX 3060 MSI gaming laptop down to just $1,049. Previous early Black Friday gaming laptop deals had this model at $1,099 so you were saving an extra $50 on the day here.



(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,149.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You were getting an excellent price on this already affordable RTX 3060 machine. You were only saving $50 here, but this 16GB RAM / i7-11370H / 512GB SSD configuration was already available at a relatively low MSRP.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 X1 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $1,799 $1,599 at Newegg

Save $200 - With a powerful Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 3070 graphics card, you were getting excellent performance for your cash here. Newegg was offering $200 off this Gigabyte A5 X1 machine, but even though that's a smaller saving, a $1,599 price point is fantastic value.

(opens in new tab) MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,299 $1,799 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $500 - This was a particularly rare offer. While the MSI GP66 Leopard was down to $1,899 on the page, you could claim an additional $100 back with a rebate. That meant you were paying just $1,799 for an RTX 3080 machine. We certainly didn't see that every day back then, especially with an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD packed inside as well.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 15.6" RTX 3080 4K AMOLED gaming laptop | $2,999 $1,899 at Newegg

Save $1,100 - The full saving was yours if you send in a rebate for $300, but even without that you were still lopping $800 off the price of this very impressive laptop. If you're in the market for an upgrade, this is a sure pick.



Last year's best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad L340 | £700 £599.99 at Very

Save £101 - As far as entry-level gaming laptops go, this model was hard to beat. Its price had fluctuated all over the place in the previous few months, but we were comfortable recommending it for under £600 last November, given you get a GTX 1650 inside.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 16-inch RX 5500M gaming laptop | £799 £699 at Currys

Save £100 - If you were after an entry-level gaming laptop with a little extra flair, this HP Victus might have been the perfect option. You were picking up a larger screen at 16.1-inches here, as well as a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics - all solid specs at this super low price.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | £1,099.99 £899 at Very

Save £200 - Considering there's an RTX 3060 graphics card, i7-11370H processor, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz display packed into this sub-£1,000 price tag, this Asus TUF was punching well above its price tag. You wer sacrificing your RAM a little here, with only 8GB, but if you wanted to push that 8GB to its limits you could find some excellent performance here.



(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Triton 300 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

Save $200 - You were getting a 1TB SSD, i7-11800H processor, and an RTX 3070 graphics card in here - a fantastic configuration for under $1,300. Currys had a $200 discount on this stacked machine in its Black Friday gaming laptop deals, offering a great price and five months of Apple Music, Arcade, and News+ for free.



(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080) | £2,800 £2,299.97 at Amazon

Save £500 - With this huge discount, this top-tier Razer machine came crashing down to a far more affordable rate. You were getting some exceptional hardware for your money here all in a small form factor. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14-inch 165Hz QHD (1440p) screen.

We're also getting you prepped for this year's Black Friday gaming PC deals if you're after something a little more steadfast, or Black Friday laptop deals if you don't need all that gaming power.