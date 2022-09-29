Best Black Friday laptop deals 2022: everything we expect to see

Black Friday laptop deals are some of the most sought after offers during the holiday sales period, and with good reason. Many retailers use the November discounts as an opportunity to rid themselves of older models ahead of the new year's releases, which means excellent prices for you and I. Whether you're after a simple budget machine or something a lot more powerful, you can count on a range of savings later this year.

We've been covering Black Friday laptop deals for years now, watching sale after sale and collecting all the biggest offers in one place. That means we know a good price when we see one, balancing specs and features against savings and bundle offers to distinguish between the time-wasters and the solid gold.

We've put all that experience on paper here, bringing you our expectations for this year's sale and pointing you to where we expect the best Black Friday laptop deals to be in 2022. That means we're showing you which spec you might need based on your needs, how much you should pay for that kind of laptop, and which models we most often see the best discounts on as well. It's never too early to prep, and with a couple of months of price watching to go, there's every reason to start putting some feelers out.

Of course, if you're after something with a little more graphical prowess, take a look at our guide to the upcoming Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

When will Black Friday laptop deals officially start? Black Friday laptop deals will officially launch on November 25, but we generally see the main sales starting from Thanksgiving week. That's the period when we'd recommend seriously getting the wallet out, but you'll also notice more and more sales going live from October onwards as well.

Black Friday laptop deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Acer)

Last year's Black Friday laptop deals offered some excellent discounts in the entry level and mid-range areas - a stark contrast to the year before it. We're optimistic for more of this action in 2022, with entry level models like the HP Pavilion, Acer Aspire 3, Dell Inspiron 15 3000, and Lenovo IdeaPad 3 falling further into this bracket this November.

That means you can expect to find an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD inside one of the laptops above for between $259-$349 during the height of the sale (and potentially well before then). We'd expect to see the majority of these machines at retailers like Dell (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab), with Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Amazon (opens in new tab) both lacking slightly in this price range last year (head to Currys (opens in new tab) and Argos (opens in new tab) in the UK).

If you're looking for something a little more substantial, it's worth noting that the Dell XPS tends to take the jump from elite ultrabook to mid-range level pricing in Black Friday laptop deals. This is a particularly competitive space, with retailers all pushing their flashier machines for new record low prices. That's why we expect the biggest value to be on laptops priced between $500 and $800 (£500-£800) this year; you'll likely find an Intel i7 processor in there, and, depending on the actual model you choose, potentially 8-16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The biggest savings will likely hit the premium end of the spectrum in this year's Black Friday laptop deals. This is the $1,000+ / £1,000+ machines that have plenty of wiggle room on their costs due to the sheer size of their price tag. We often see high-end configurations of the Dell XPS 13 in this category, but also mid-range MacBooks and starter gaming laptops as well. This year we're expecting some of the biggest offers to land on M2 MacBook models, the Dell XPS 13, the Razer Blade 14, and the HP Spectre x360.

When to buy a laptop ahead of Black Friday

(Image credit: Apple)

If you are already looking for Black Friday-level laptop deals, it's worth keeping in mind the kinds of specs and features you're after for your cash. There are a few easy to spot hallmarks of a good deal, though, which is helpful considering it's difficult to work out whether you really are looking at a Black Friday-level offer or not.

If you're after a cheap Chromebook, for example, we'd recommend waiting for one with at least 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage for under $150 / £150. However, for a Windows machine with a similar entry level spec (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, i3 processor), you'd be better off aiming for a $299 / £299 price tag to make an early buy worthwhile.

Once you double up your RAM and potentially think about moving up to an Intel i5 processor, $399-$499 / £399-£499 is a strong sales price that we tend to see in official Black Friday laptop deals (and would be well worth a punt ahead of them). However, of course, that is all depending on the price of the actual machine you're buying - these prices are geared towards more budget-minded models like the Dell Inspiron 3000 or Lenovo IdeaPad 3, as opposed to the MacBook and Dell XPS configurations on offer.

If you're moving more into the mid-range ahead of this year's Black Friday laptop deals, it's worth making sure that you're picking up a 2-in-1 convertible display, extra long battery life, or a super slim bezel on your machine while also potentially moving up to 512GB of SSD storage space. We would expect to see prices on these kinds of machines sitting at between $499 and $699 / £499-£699 over Black Friday, and you might even find some particularly strong deals on the big name ultrabooks in this category as well.

Once you move up beyond this price tag, early Black Friday laptop deals start to become a lot easier to discern. That's because these models, regardless of the configuration, rarely introduce new record low prices. If you spot a MacBook Air M1 for under $849.99, or a Dell XPS 13 for under $649, for example, you can already assume you're getting a good deal.

Last year's best Black Friday laptop deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook | $219 $109 at Best Buy

Save $110 - You could pick up an entry-level Asus Chromebook with the standard 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage for just over $100 in Best Buy's Black Friday laptop deals last year.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-inch laptop | $319.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $160 - There was a $160 discount on this 64GB Lenovo Chromebook at Amazon. That was perfect if you were after a smaller form factor but didn't want to miss out on that extra storage space.



(opens in new tab) HP 17.3-inch laptop | $499.99 $349.99 at Newegg

Save $150 - It's not every day that you find a larger 17.3-inch machine at under $400, but Newegg's Black Friday laptop deals were offering just that last year. We were previously seeing a $399.99 sales price on this 128GB SSD / 8GB RAM configuration, so you were saving an additional $50 here.



(opens in new tab) HP 17t 17.3-inch laptop | $799.99 $499.99 at HP

Save $300 - This was an odd configuration but worked out in your favor at just $499.99. You were getting 1TB of hard drive storage in here, which is a little slower than an SSD but we never see 1TB SSDs at this price point, so if you were after substance over speed this was well worth a look. You could also find an 11th generation i7 processor - a super zippy CPU to keep everything running smoothly as well.



(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop | $1,049.99 $715.39 at Dell

Save $334 - We saw some super cheap Dell XPS 13 machines in the last year's Black Friday laptop deals, but this one packed a touchscreen display for only $715. That meant you could pick up the premium chassis, complete with a mid-range 11th gen i5 configuration of specs (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for a great price.



Last year's best Black Friday laptop deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop | £219.99 £169.99 at Currys

Save £50 - The HP Stream is perfect for those looking for a budget laptop for everyday streaming and web browsing, and at £169.99 we had never seen this configuration cheaper at Currys. You were getting a 64GB SSD under the hood here, as well, which is plenty of speedy storage - a component we rarely see under £200.



(opens in new tab) Asus 14-inch laptop | £299 £219 at Currys

Save £80 - With 128GB of storage and a full 14-inch display, you were getting a particularly strong price on this everyday Asus machine in Currys' Black Friday laptop deals. That was a better spec than we usually find at this budget price point and you were getting the slimline chassis and 12-month subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal baked in as well.



(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 14-inch laptop | £429 £329 at Currys

Save £100 - Currys had a £100 discount on this HP Pavilion - an excellent offer considering there's a full HD touchscreen on board and you're getting a year's subscription to Microsoft 365. Under the hood, you could find an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Asus Zenbook Flip 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop | £699.99 £539.99 at Amazon

Save £160 - With 512GB of SSD storage and a premium 2-in-1 design, this Asus Zenbook Flip was coming in at an excellent price at just £539.99. That was a brand new record low by a considerable margin, which meant you were getting excellent value on an i5 machine.



(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop | £699 £579 at Amazon

Save £120 - This Acer Aspire 5 dropped to £579 at Amazon, an excellent £120 discount that left us at a record low price. This 2021 release packed some serious power for your cash as well, with a 1TB SSD that we rarely see at this price point. You'll also find an 11th generation i5 processor and 8GB of RAM as well.



(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch OLED laptop | £849.99 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £150 - Not only was this a record low price on the OLED Asus Vivobook, but it was also the first discount we'd seen on this configuration since its release back in September. We rarely see OLED devices dropping this far down the price bracket, so you were getting excellent value overall - and especially with an 11th gen i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.



Today's best deals

Our price comparison engine is working 24/7 to bring you the latest deals on some of our favorite laptops this side of Black Friday, whether you're part of the Apple faithful, or prefer a sleek Dell XPS ultrabook, or perhaps even a Chromebook or gaming powerhouse, these are the best prices around.

Having a capable laptop on your desk is only one half of the story. After all, you're going to need peripherals to step-up your setup in style. Why go for anything less than one of the best gaming keyboards and best PC headsets for gaming this year?

Better still, take the action to the big screen with the best gaming monitors and keep that cursor pointing where you want it to go with the best gaming mouse available.

On the subject of the upcoming sales season, you might also like to take a quick look at our Black Friday gaming chairs and Black Friday PS5 guides. We're also rounding up all our expectations for this year's Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday curved monitor deals as well.