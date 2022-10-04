Best Black Friday iPad deals 2022: everything we expect to see this year

Black Friday iPad deals weren't too kind last year, with very few models going beyond the sale prices we had been seeing all year and stock dropping out regularly. That means we're hopeful for a better turnaround in this year's offers - and with the 9th generation iPad and iPad Pro models aging on the shelves, that could be exactly what we get.

After all, we've already seen brand new record low prices on both of these lines in 2022 - discounts that beat last year's Black Friday iPad deals by as much as $100 in some cases. On top of that, the iPad Mini has starting to shift its weight a little more (it was still a little too fresh to get involved in last year's discounts), and the new 2022 iPad Air is already looking strong as well.

We've been tracking Black Friday iPad deals for years now, so we're rounding up all our experience in one place. That means you can scope out exactly which iPad you need to pick up this November, and how much you should pay for it. We're predicting this year's sale prices and the retailers you should check out just below.

When will Black Friday iPad deals begin? Black Friday iPad deals technically kick off on November 25 this year, but we often see retailers launching offers as early as October. We'd recommend getting serious about your purchase during Thanksgiving week - that's when we see the vast majority of offers hitting the shelves.

Black Friday iPad deals: what we expect to see

We expect the most popular model in this year's Black Friday iPad deals to be the new 9th generation entry level model. This year we've already seen the $329 tablet beat its predecessor's lowest ever price. Over the summer, this model hit $279 at Amazon, $20 cheaper than the $299 sales price we had come to expect. We would expect to see a similar rate in this year's Black Friday iPad deals, if the rumored iPad 10th generation doesn't run it off the shelves before then.

If you do spot a $279 price tag before then, we'd take the plunge ahead of time. Of course, nothing's guaranteed - retailers could surprise us with a blockbuster discount later on in the year, but that's highly unlikely.

Black Friday iPad Air deals: what to expect

The iPad Air 5 has already taken a trip down to $549 a few times this year but is more likely to be found at $559 from day to day. We expect Amazon (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab), and Walmart (opens in new tab) to raise this price a little when heading into the holiday sales season, only to drop it back down to $549 during official Black Friday iPad deals.

Considering the previous generation was regularly hitting $499 in the months leading up to last year's offers, we could optimistically hope for a little extra off in November. That said, the 2020 model did have another year under its belt by the time it hit this cost - at this stage in its lifespan it was found at $529. That means we're hopeful for a $529-$549 price later on this year.

Black Friday iPad Mini deals: what to expect

Despite its dinky form factor, the iPad Mini line is actually a fairly premium one. Packing all that tech into a one-handed chassis is an expensive affair, as reflected in the $499 starting price of the 2021 release. However, we have seen discounts bringing that cost down a little over the course of 2022. Prices have hit $399 a handful of times over the last few months, sparking hope for a $100 discount over November.

Black Friday iPad Pro deals: what to expect

The M1 iPad Pro has shattered its discount records a few times this year, with the 12.9-inch model hitting an $899 record low in the summer ($100 cheaper than the regular $999 sale price) and the 11-inch happily dipping down to $689-$699 plenty of times over the last few months. While last year's Black Friday iPad deals weren't too kind to the Pro model, we would expect better things in 2022.

Not least because it's likely we'll be seeing some new models joining the shelves shortly. Apple is rumored to launch new Pro models in October, which would leave retailers racing to shave down prices on the previous generation during Black Friday.

It might well be worth looking up the storage scale a little this year as well. We've already seen the 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro drop briefly to the same price as the 128GB model, so we'd heartily advise checking out all your options before heading to checkout. You could bag far more value for your cash.

How to get the best Black Friday iPad deals: our top tips

Black Friday iPad deals are extremely competitive - especially if you're aiming for one of the more powerful Pro or Air models. We'd also class the new Mini in this category as well, as the dinky tablet packs a serious punch and is proving particularly popular.

It pays to go into these discounts with a game plan, and we've been tracking these sales periods for long enough to offer up some top tips below.

1. Start tracking prices now

You'll need to know when you're looking at a good deal when the competition really heats up in November, which means it's a good idea to start tracking prices on the model you're looking for now. We'd recommend keeping a close eye on any price drops you see, so that you can quickly judge whether an offer is worth your time on the day.

2. Know where to look on the day

Black Friday iPad deals can come and go in a flash, so it's worth knowing where you need to be on the day. We'll be rounding up all the best offers right here, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back when the discounts start rolling in. Otherwise, we'd recommend checking Amazon (opens in new tab) first - they often have some of the best prices around but can quickly extend their shipping times as stock grows thin.

3. Price-check

If you've found your perfect deal, it's worth making sure you can't get a better price elsewhere. Check other retailers for lower prices or additional incentives available at the same price. Some stores offer free subscriptions, accessories, or services when they can't beat another retailer on price alone and these may be more valuable to you.

4. Stick around

The fight isn't over, even when you've got that new iPad box in your hands. If you're really going for the best price possible, it's worth keeping your purchase in the packaging until Cyber Monday iPad deals (opens in new tab) are over. We sometimes see additional price drops on certain colorways during these later sales, so you may well find a better price.

Which iPad should you buy on Black Friday?

If you're itching for a taste of Apple's latest tablet lineup it can be difficult to work out exactly which Black Friday iPad deals you should be aiming for this year. To find out which model will suit you best, you first need to ask yourself what you plan on doing with your device. Each iPad is (fairly) neatly separated into several different use cases, so it's easy to work out whether you can pick up a cheap 9th generation model or go for something with a little more power under the hood.

9th generation iPad - you want an every day device for streaming, browsing the web, playing some games, and light note-taking.

iPad Air 5 - you're generally going to be streaming and playing heavier games, but will also be writing up documents, taking more notes, or using your device as a graphics tablet.

iPad Mini 6 - you need to take your iPad on the go with you regularly and don't want to carry a 10-inch+ device. The iPad Mini 6 is more powerful these days, but if you're looking to run more demanding apps or games, we'd recommend the Pro model instead - this one is mostly about form factor.

iPad Pro 11-inch - you're going to be using large files for media editing, playing high performance games, and using your iPad more as a computer.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch - you're looking for a device to replace a laptop when you're on the go, supporting powerful media editing controls, large file sizes, and with plenty of screen space for multi-tasking.

Last year's best Black Friday iPad deals

(opens in new tab) iPad Mini WiFi and Cellular (2021) | $21.66/mo $18.33/mo at Verizon

Save $100 - You were saving $100 on the price of the new iPad Mini overall at Verizon last year, with this reduced monthly rate. Over the course of 30 months you were paying $549.99 for the cellular iPad Mini, whereas picking up this model outright would set you back $649.99 last year.



(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi - 128GB (2021) | $799 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The 11-inch iPad Pro was down to $749.99 at Amazon last year. That was the regular sales price we'd been used to seeing over the previous few months, but stock was running low at other retailers.



(opens in new tab) iPad Air 4 (64GB, WiFi) | $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The iPad Air had been out of stock for some time, but we did spot a particularly fleeting $499 sales price on the Gold version just before Black Friday iPad deals.



(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11-inch (WiFi, 256GB) | $899 $849 at Amazon

Save $50 - We were previously seeing the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro down to just $799.99, but that price did quickly jump back up to $849.99.



(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi (2021) | $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - The 12.9-inch iPad Pro was back down to $999 in Amazon's Black Friday iPad deals, after leaving the shelves for a few days at the start of Thanksgiving week. This was a sale price we'd been seeing for a while.



Last year's best Black Friday iPad deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) iPad Mini WiFi (2021) | £479 £459 at Amazon

Save £20 - This was the first significant discount the iPad Mini had ever seen, which means there had never been a better time to invest in the dinky tablet. You could find £20 off at Amazon right now, with this price available on the Space Grey model.



(opens in new tab) iPad 10.2-inch 9th generation | 5 months Apple Music, Arcade, and News+ | £319 at Currys

While you weren't saving any hard cash with this Curry's deal, you could find up to five months of Apple Music, Arcade, and News+ available with this model. Considering we weren't seeing any discounts on this tablet elsewhere at the time of writing, that made this the best Black Friday iPad deal on the entry-level device.



(opens in new tab) iPad Air 4 | £579 £529.97 at Amazon

Save £50 - While this wasn't the absolute lowest price we'd seen on the iPad Air (that was £499 in the summer), you were still getting a far better deal here than we had seen over the last couple of months. The iPad Air 4 had been particularly stubborn at £549, so this was well worth a look.



(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi (2021) | £749 £699.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - You could once again grab the 11-inch iPad Pro for just £699.99 at Amazon, after this model jumped back up to £719 over Thanksgiving week. That was the return of one of the best Black Friday iPad deals we'd seen in the UK.



More of today's best Black Friday iPad deals

If the model you're looking for isn't featured above, then check the price comparison chart below. You'll find all the lowest prices across Apple's full range of tablets just below, which means all your favorite retailers' Black Friday iPad deals are automatically compared.

