Walmart's PS5 bundle deal puts this week's Prime Day savings to shame

The PS5 is about to celebrate its fifth anniversary, so it's a bit of a bummer that it hasn't made an appearance during this week's Prime Day PS5 deals. There's no shortage of discounts on PS5 games, controller, and storage options, but the actual console itself has been a deal no-show.

Amazon might be lacking in the PS5 console savings, but luckily, a ton of other US retailers are rivaling their best Prime Day gaming deals, and that includes Walmart. Right now, you can grab the disc edition PS5 Slim and an extra DualSense controller for just $509 at the competing site, saving $64 in total.

PlayStation 5 Slim Console + Extra PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller | $509.99 at WalmartSave $64.95 - The disc edition PS5 Slim and an extra DualSense controller will set you back $499.99 and $74.95, respectively, but Walmart has bundled both together, all the while letting you save $64 in the process. Unless you fancy yourself a renewed console, Prime Day doesn't have any savings on PS5 consoles that come close to this mega Walmart bargain. Buy it if: ✅ You want the 1TB of the PS5 Slim

✅ You play physical games

✅ You need an extra controller Don't buy it if: ❌ You already have a PS5 Slim

❌ You'd prefer the digital-only PS5

Of course, you need to be in the business of wanting an extra DualSense controller to find any worth in this Walmart deal. But as someone who's gone through their fair share of PS5 controllers, I highly recommend you have a DualSense going spare in case your original ones get a bad case of the stick drift.

With this disc-edition PS5 bundle, you're essentially getting a PS5 controller for just $10, which is incredible. I adore the DualSense with its fancy haptic tech, but it's a really pricey official gamepad that, on its own, is $74.95 at Walmart and other sites. With the disc edition PS5 and its MSRP of $499.99, this $64 saving is ideal for anyone after a PS5, and an extra gamepad for their player two.

Do you need an extra PS5 DualSense controller?

The PS5 is my current-gen console of choice, and the Sony DualSense is a big part of that. It's haptic tech which lets you feel everything from the patter of raindrops in Astro Bot, to the tension of a bow string in Horizon Zero Dawn, adds that extra bit of immersion that always has me opting to play the latest releases on the Sony pixel-pusher despite having yet about every modern day platform at my disposal.

That being said, it's not the most robust gamepad out there. I own over five of the things, and while it's partially because I have two Sony fans in the house and so needed another for co-op games, the real culprit for forking out so much for controllers is down to its dreaded stick drift.

Having a spare controller just so you can keep playing even after stick drift rears its ugly head isn't ideal when the controllers are pretty pricey. I don't even want to think about how much I've collectively paid for my DualSense collection. But this Walmart deal means you're essentially getting a spare for $10, and honestly, I wish this saving was around when I first got my PS5.

Having a spare DualSense isn't just handy where drift is considered, but it also makes up for the controller's dire battery life. I have the official Sony DualSense charger plugged into my PS5 at all times, and being able to just charge one DualSense while I alternate to another means I can focus on racking up trophies and playing my games, and less on charging.

