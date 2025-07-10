I beg you not to underestimate the power of these Lego Star Wars deals for Prime Day

I would say that the Force is strong with the best Prime Day Lego Star Wars deals, but let's be real. With savings this steep, I suspect they're fuelled by the power of the dark side.

Basically, someone has given the folks at Amazon unlimited power to Force-lightning the cost of numerous Lego Star Wars sets down for the annual sale. The midi-scale Millennium Falcon, my favorite kit from a galaxy far, far away? Zap - record low price. C-3PO, everyone's favorite uppity protocol droid? Bam - cheapest ever price. I've been covering Prime Day for a long time now, and it's rare to see such good savings.

Because I'm not mean enough to send you on your way to find those reductions yourself, I've trawled the treasure trove of Prime Day bargains to bring you the most eye-catching Lego Star Wars deals. While others are dropping out of hyperspace as we speak, these caught my attention right away - which means they may do the same for you. Seeing as a few are contenders for our list of the best Lego sets, it's quite the rogue's gallery.

Cheapest ever price Lego Star Wars C-3PO | $139.99 $111.95 at Amazon

Save $28 - Oh, thank the Maker! This new kit hasn't ever been cheaper, having hit a record low price in honor of Prime Day. Seeing as price-matching software says it's rarely gone below $136, that's quite the saving. Check in with our Lego C-3PO review for the full lowdown on why it's worth your credits.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a characterful display piece

✅ You're also buying R2



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather just have R2, thanks



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $139.99



UK price:

⭐ £124.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Cheapest ever price Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | $84.99 $67.99 at Amazon

Save $17 - This kit always gets my vote as one of the best Lego Star Wars sets for most people, and it's literally never been cheaper than it is for Prime Day 2025. It doesn't normally drop much below $74 either, so it's even better bang for buck. If you want to know more, drop in on my Lego Millennium Falcon review.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the most iconic ship in the galaxy

✅ You don't want to break the bank



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd like the bigger ones instead



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $67.98



UK price:

⭐ £74.99 £51.95 at Amazon

Cheapest ever price Lego Star Wars R2-D2 | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $21 - Although this isn't the cheapest R2's ever been, it's literally just five cents away from being a record low. Because we loved this so much in our Lego R2-D2 review, it's an easy recommendation.



Buy it if:

✅ R2 is ya boi

✅ You'll be getting C-3PO as well



Don't buy it if:

❌ You already have the older version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $79.99



UK price:

⭐ £89.99 £61.99 at Very

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer | $159.99 $111.99 at Amazon

Save $48 - This kit getting a discount has been highly anticipated amongst US fans, as it's more or less held on to its original MSRP since launch. That's why a massive price cut for Prime Day is wonderful news and greatly appreciated.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a display or play set

✅ You want to expand your midi-ship collection



Don't buy it if:

❌ You already have the old UCS version



Price check:

💲 Wal Mart | $165.90



UK price:

⭐ £149.99 £127.45 at Amazon

Cheapest ever price Lego Star Wars Dark Falcon | $179.99 $145 at Amazon

Save $35 - It may not be the classic Falcon you know, but it's every bit as cool as a Lego set. Plus, its average cost is anywhere between $155 and $160, so this right here is a bit of Prime Day magic.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a playset for your padawans

✅ You enjoyed Rebuild the Galaxy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer the classic Falcon



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $145



UK price:

⭐ £159.99 £114.99 at John Lewis

Lego Grogu with Hover Pram (75403) | $99.99 $86.95 at Amazon

Save $13 - Seeing as this adorable Lego Star Wars set has only ever been a dollar or so cheaper, I'm chalking this up as a win in the Prime Day deals column. Price-matching software suggests that it doesn't often venture far below MSRP either, making this a noteworthy discount.



Buy it if:

✅ You want the perfect ode to Grogu

✅ You're looking for the perfect gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You already have an older version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $99.95



UK price:

⭐ £89.99 £64.58 at Amazon

