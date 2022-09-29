Black Friday projector deals 2022: what to expect

The best Black Friday projector deals are on the horizon. They'll be here before we know it, and while it can be relentless and deafening, these sales are genuinely the best time of year to get one of the best projectors at a discounted rate - who doesn't like getting cool and premium stuff for less after all?

If you're interested in filling a wall, or switching from a traditional TV this year, then these offers are going to be for you. From 4K behemoths and gaming-focused beasts, to mid-range units and to those perfect for the World Cup this winter, ther's going to be something for everyone, and we often see record low prices during the Black Friday projector deals to make it worth the wait. You'll often see projectors shift entire price 'categories'; premium models suddenly move into 'genuinely affordable' territory.

But why should you be considering a projector this winter? Well, from a gaming perspective, the market is better than ever and you can throw out a TV and upgrade to a wall-filling gaming projector that will give you all the bells and whistles you require - and it'll fill a wall. For others, the winter football World Cup in Qatar is the perfect vehicle for change too as there's nothing much better than big-screen sports. However, the overall quality of projectors has just got so much better now - there's more to choose from and the gap between them and the best gaming TVs and best TVs for any use is closing so a wholesale upgrade is definitely worthy of many folks' consideration.

However, just as a PSA: remember to check out our best projector screen guide to ensure you're throwing your picture onto the right surface. Bookmark this page if you're going to be after one, and read on for key info and some rough predictions about this year's Black Friday projector deals.

Black Friday projector TV deals: FAQs

When will the Black Friday projector deals start? Luckily we know the answer to this every year: as tradition dictates, Black Friday itself is November the 25th this year - always the Friday after Thanksgiving. However, remember that this day is not the be all and end all of the Black Friday projector deals: retailers go earlier and earlier now so be ready to peruse and potentially pull the trigger come mid-October.

Last year's best Black Friday projector deals

Looking back at last year's Black Friday projector deals always provides some good reference points and hints as to what we might see this year. We've listed a few of our favourites from last year's deals below and you can see what we said about the m at the time here too.

Black Friday projector deals in the US

XGIMI Mogo Pro+ Projector | $799 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $149 - Thanks to its compact size and lightweight design, the Mogo Pro+ Projector is easy to set up anywhere - making it a great outdoor option you can pick up for less. With a full HD 1080p display, you also control it with ease from your iOS or Android device.

XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector | $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - As another compact portable projector from XGIMI that's easy to set up in any room, the Pro model has a sizable discount right now that's absolutely worth a look. Offer up a 1080p display with built-in battery, it also features Chromecast and Android TV 9.0 support.

Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Anker's Nebula Capsule is a great portable projector for anyone who's looking to get the cinema experience outside or on the go. With it's compact size and 360 degree speaker design, you can control and stream on it with ease using the Nebula connect app.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p projector | $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - You can make a fantastic saving on Anker's Nebula Cosmos projector. With a 120-inch screen size, this projector supports Android TV 9.0 and features Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity with HDMI and USB-A ports for your devices.

Epson EF12 | $1,000 $799.99 at Dell

Save $200 - This is a great saving on a great projector. The Android OS is easy to use, the 1080p HD picture is great, and its built-in speakers even do a great job. This is the projector's lowest ever price so there's never been a better time to get it.



Samsung The Premiere LSP9T projector | $6,500 $4,999.99 at Samsung

Save $1,500 - This is a solid deal for those looking for the best from one of the best screen providers in the game. The discount is pretty mega too and is more than 20% hacked off the list price

Epson Home Cinema 1080 | $750 $649.99 at Dell

Save $100 - Not only are you getting a good chunk of a great projector here, but this deal also sees you get a free $100 Dell eGift Card - that sweetens the deal. The projector itself is a fine model offering good connectivity and a fine 1080p resolution and great image quality.



Optoma UHD38 4K projector | $1,599 $1,399 at Amazon

Save $200 - Not down to quite its lowest ever price but this Optoimae projector still presents a great deal. It'll offer you that Optoma quality, a 4K image, and decent specs all with a handsome saving too. It's got great brightness and also excellent response and lag times for gaming.

BenQ TK800M 4K Projector | $1,449 $999 at Amazon

Save $450 - This is a great price for this quality and level of projector. Not only because it's 4K, but because it's from BenQ and that pedigree shines through with the TK800M. This is the lowest ever price too so it's literally the best value it can offer.

Epson EF-100 | $1,000 $849.99 at Dell

Save $150 - This is a solid 15% discount on a great mini projector that's stylish as well as a provider of excellent images. The black and copper finish makes the unit stand out, and the Epson MicroLaser Array Technology means the pictures are incredibly bright and punchy.



Black Friday projector deals in the UK

Anker Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector | £549.99 £399.99 at Very

Save £150 - This fantastic saving on Anker's Nebula Capsule II will get you a very capable little projector for less. With Chromecast, Android TV 9.0, USB-C, Bluetooth, WiFi, and HDMI support, the Casuple II also features a 1-second auto-focus function that can adjust to the surface you're projecting onto.

LG Electronics CineBeam PH30N LED Projector | £339 £269.00 at Amazon

Save £69 - With it's sleek, small design, the CineBeam from LG fits easily into any room and offers up a great at-home cinema experience. Projectable on any surface in up 100 inches, you can connect wirelessly using your smartphone or via USB.

PHILIPS NeoPix Easy NPX440 Mini Projector | £89.99 at Currys

A compact and affordable device capable of turning any wall into a screen. With less than a kilo of weight, it is a great solution if you need a reliable projector to carry places or put away easily. Place it anywhere you like and enjoy the high-quality image reproduction sized up to 80 inches. With its built-in stereo speakers, you don't need any other accessory for a complete screening experience.

ViewSonic PX701-4K 4K projector | £899 £728 at Amazon

Save £171 - What's that? A quality 4K gaming projector from a recognised brand for less than £750? Yes, please. Plus it is this projector's lowest ever price so there's never been a better time to get it. A great deal.

ViewSonic M2 | £599 £522 at Amazon

Save £77 - This smart portable monitor is at its lowest ever price from Amazon right now and is a great option for those who value quality, features, and portability, all in one sweet, and cool, projector.



ViewSonic M2e | £549 £415 at Amazon

Save £134 - Also down to its lowest ever price, the 'e' variant of the M2 is also a great option. Its 1080p picture is great, and it also has a strong feature set, including Harmon Kardon speakers built-in.

Samsung The Premiere LSP9T projector | £6,999 £4,999 at Samsung

Save £2,000 - The same premium projector is available at a big discount on the UK's side of the Atlantic too. At this price, it's a bit easier to stomach, but for those waiting for a premium option to get its price hacked this is it.

