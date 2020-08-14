The best outdoor projectors for movies, entertainment, and gaming

Getting one of the best outdoor projectors will make this summer - one that isn't quite what we all had in mind a few months ago - a whole lot better. While we may be starting to creep back outside to the park, most of us never thought we’d spend so much time at home this year. We never thought we’d actually be bored enough to finally knock-up that shelf or paint the living room. But why stop there? Why not treat yourself to one of the best outdoor projectors and create the outdoor home cinema or gaming arena of your dreams at home? When there are no new summer blockbusters in cinemas, bring your old favorites to your own big screen. It’s been a rough year, you’ve earned it.

But first, we must remember that light is always the key when it comes to projectors, and the best outdoor projectors are no exception. For context, cinemas aren’t dark just so you can cuddle up in the back row; the light from the projector wouldn’t be able to make the colors so strong and vivid if it was competing with house lights. Similarly, even the best home projector is no match for a gigantic ball of light in the sky. Any projector is going to struggle with a sunny day, even in a shady area. But as the summer evenings get longer, there’s more time to stretch out with the last barbequed burgers and take in a great film or pit all your friends together in a FIFA tournament to make up for missing Euro 2020.

Of course, everyone’s finances have been affected a lot one way or the other this year. But here there’s something for everyone to get one of the best outdoor projectors, whether you’ve saved what you would usually spend commuting and socializing or if money’s tight. While "you get what you pay for" applies to outdoor projectors maybe more than any other bit of entertainment tech, you can still find great units at affordable prices.

We should let you know, however, that due to the kind of year and summer we've had so far, these products do tend to go in and out of stock on both sides of the Atlantic. Our price finding gadget will always present the best available prices for you, and always point you in the right direction where there isn't currently a price. Also, check back here regularly as we intend to add more and more to this list to broaden your selection.

TMY V08 720p Native Projector The best outdoor projector for those on a budget Resolution: 720p Native (supports 1080p HD) | Brightness: 4,500 lumens | Contrast: 2,000:1 | Features: Dual-stereo speaker, multiple ports, remote control $139.99 View at Amazon Free screen and case Incredible value Some focus issues

When putting a projector indoors, there’s a reasonable chance of having a white wall that the image will look great on. Outside, this is less likely. So not only is the TMY V08 great value in itself, but it includes a free 100-inch screen sheet, saving you having to buy one separately. It’s a small touch, but a very useful one that few brands provide.

It’s a bright outdoor projector which will give as good an image and clear sound as you’ll find in this price range. Some users have reported issues having all areas of the screen in focus but this is only noticeable if you’re using it as a secondary monitor with lots of text, and not something which interferes with your home drive-in watching pleasure. It’s well worth the low price.

DBPower L21 LCD Video Projector Sounds as good as the picture looks Resolution: 720p Native (supports 1080p HD) | Brightness: 5,000 lumens | Contrast: 3,000:1 | Features: Dual-stereo speakers, 256K color reproduction, multiple ports, daul fan cooling, remote control $156.99 View at Amazon Great sound, in stereo Easy to use Loud fans

The sound of one of the best outdoor projectors might not be the first thing on your mind, but not having to carry out speakers every time you want to use it makes set up much less of a chore and lets you get on with what you want to do: sit down and enjoy your own outdoor cinema. The L21 boasts not one but two great speakers, and it’s a rare treat to get stereo at this price.

Convenience is key here – the L21 is quick to set up and a glance at the simple and unfussy remote reflects the commitment to keeping things simple. BDPower boasts about the quality of its dual-fan cooling system, but the drawback is that this fan noise means both speakers will have to be turned up loud to drown it out.

BenQ TK850 The best premium outdoor projector Resolution: 4K UHD (3840x2160) | Brightness: 3,000 lumens | Contrast: 30,000:1 | Features: Motion enhancer, CinemaMaster audio and video, Sports Modes $1,499.99 View at Best Buy No price information View at Amazon Amazingly bright picture 4K and HDR support Great for sport

Longer impact lag than expected

BenQ is one of the biggest names in projectors because they offer great quality at a price well below similarly specced competitors. The TK850 gives true 4K UHD for incredibly sharp pictures and intense, detailed color. Its 3000 lumens mean this unit is incredibly bright and will be watchable when other projectors are still waiting for nightfall, while the backlit remote means you’ll still be able to change settings in the dark.

For anyone who wants to replace the full stadium experience while the stands are empty, the TK850 is made for whatever sport you’ve been missing. It has custom sports modes, helped by its low lag so you can watch even the fastest matches seamlessly. This includes sound settings, which gives you every bit of the dubbed crowd or shout from the pitch through its chambered 10W speakers. Projector speakers can be a mixed bag but these are loud and clear enough to not require dragging a sound system outside.

It’s a simple unit to set up, and as well as vertical keystoning offers a lens shift wheel to move the image up or down – making it easier to get a great picture when you don’t have the perfect spot for it to rest. The only downside is that the input lag of 83ms is slower than the ideal for gaming, although it would take a keen eye to spot this. At the premium end of the spectrum, this is the best outdoor projector.

Epson EB-S41 The best mid-range outdoor projector Resolution: 800x600 | Brightness: 3,300 lumens | Contrast: 15,000:1 | Features: Speakers, Wi-Fi connectivity, carry case, remote control Prime Low Stock $487.54 View at Amazon 89 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Horizontal keystoning Carry case Wifi connectivity Weak speaker 4:3 ratio not great for widescreen content

A solid unit in the mid-range of projectors, the EB-S41 is bright and reliable. Epson is a brand pitched a little more towards business rather than pleasure, and there is something about the unit which looks more at home in the office than home or garden, but that’s not something to worry about when you’re watching its great picture. It offers WiFi connectivity and casting, although you need an additional accessory for this.

The carry case helps you to easily take it out into the garden and store it safely when not in use, or for if you’re sick of being the host and want to make someone else’s back yard a cinema. One of the few models in this price range to offer horizontal and vertical keystoning make it easier to set up in new places too. However, the native 4:3 aspect ratio shoes this may be more of an office projector you can use for outdoor viewing rather than a genuine video specialist.

GooDee Upgraded Video Projector A projector you may not want to upgrade from Resolution: 1280x768p Native (supports 1080p HD) | Brightness: 300ANSI lumens | Contrast: 3,000:1 | Features: HiFi stereo speakers, remote control, compatible with basically everything $209.99 View at Amazon Stereo sound Bright image for the price Few options for height adjustment Lack of screen width control

When I last bought a projector in 2017, I was warned off anything in this price range. But the GooDee Upgraded’s glowing reviews and status as one of the top sellers on Amazon shows that affordable LED projectors are no longer a huge quality drop off from lamp units twice the cost.

There are some practical issues. A lack of display size control means you’ll have to move the projector forward and backward to control the image dimensions. A three setting front leg instead of a screw means a lack of precision in height controls, making it more likely you’ll have to balance strategically sized books under the front of the unit to set the height of the projection. But with sharp, bright picture and stereo sound through good speakers at this price, compromises can be made!

Vankyo Leisure 3 Projector Good things come in small packages $119.99 View at Amazon Great value Bluetooth audio connectivity Compact size Needs a very dark environment Only one HDMI and USB input No zoom feature

Budget brand Vankyo shows just how fast projector technology is moving, and how much cheaper it’s getting. The most recent Leisure 3 is 6% brighter than previous models and has 2400 lumens for great picture quality of up to 170inches. It even comes with a carry case for ease of transport or to safely store it inside when not in use. And carrying or storing a device this small will be easy.

At this end of the market, you’re going to need to wait until the sun is down, but if you’re on a budget or just want something for occasional use and full HD imagery is less important to you than the excitement of getting your own garden projector, this may be the perfect entry point.

Overall, you have some fine options here, and we will keep adding to as often as we can.