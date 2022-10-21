Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: what to expect on the big screens this year

The sales season can very much be a time to get something premium or massive - or both - in the tech department, and the Black Friday 75-inch TV deals are a prime example of that.

As is the case with the wider Black Friday TV deals, the sales affecting the larger size panels of 75-inches and above are always deep. The bigger they are, the harder they fall is an appropriate saying here. So if you've ever wanted to fill a wall or go massive in time for the World Cup in Qatar this winter, then this will be the time do it.

From a gaming perspective, 75-inch TVs can take your experiences and immersion to a whole new level. You'll find that most of top models from the big players at this size have all the latest gaming-focused specs too, like VRR and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. So if you know which TV you want for gaming, then looking to up the size and take advantage of a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal could be perfect for you to get more for your money.

We'll be keeping abreast of all the best Black Friday 75-inch TV deals on this very page when the event kicks off in earnest, but read on for useful info, quick links, and educated predictions as to what we expect.

(Image credit: LG)

When will Black Friday 75-inch TV deals begin? Until the laws of entropy confirm that all human endeavors are ultimately useless with the collapse of the universe, Black Friday will forever be the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, that'll be Friday, November 25. And though we might see the biggest Black Friday 75-inch TV deals on this day itself, it'll pay to keep your eyes peeled from mid-November onwards, certainly.

(Image credit: Sony)

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: what do we expect

With the TV market being filled to the brim of models, there's always a huge amount of discounts and that'll extend to the Black Friday 75-inch TV deals too. Given their quality for video games, we think these will be some of the best Black Friday gaming deals of the year.

However, in terms of specifics, let's look at a few models. The LG C1 will be one of the best TVs to look at this year, and its 77-inch model is a beast. This reached a brand-new record-low price in last year's sales when it went down to around the $3,000 mark (its MSRP is north of $4,000, remember). More recently, this has seen a super low price of $2,399.99 but that hasn't been since the summer - the winter sales would be the perfect time to match or beat that.

If you prefer your TVs QLED-shaped, then the QN90B from this year could be worth keeping tabs on, along with its QN90A predecessor. The latter plummeted to a record low during last year's sales so we know it could happen again. It dropped around $200 from its price before the sales. It's currently at a lowest ever price of $2,197.99 and has been for a bit, so we'd expect that to drop below the $2,000 mark. Thus, the QN90B could follow a similar pattern.

And in more 'less-premium land', we'd keep a keep close eye on the Hisense 75U8H. It too is currently at a record-low price ($1,499.99 - a discount of $500) and is primed for a dip below that come the sales. The 75-inch U6G model from 2021 dropped during last year's sales and we'd expect the 2022 models to do the same.

What we know we won't see are Black Friday 75-inch TV deals on those brand-new QD-OLED TVs from Samsung and Sony. That's because these are only currently being made and sold in 55 and 65-inch sizes. If you're after those, you'll need to look at the dedicated Black Friday QD-OLED deals.

Last year's best 75-inch TV deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV | 75-inch | $2699.99 $1697.99 at Amazon

Save $1000 - Yup, this was a colossal saving on a great wall-filler of a TV. The 2021 range of Samsung QLED TVs enjoyed some stellar price cuts and this was a great specimen.



(opens in new tab) Sony Class X91J | 85-inch | $2,800 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - This massive saving on the huge X91J made it a very aggressively priced model given how much screen you got for your money.



If your focus is more on specialist tech than size, then prepare for the upcoming 120Hz 4K TV Black Friday, Black Friday QLED TV deals, and Black Friday OLED TV deals.

However, if you prefer to browse by brand, then head over to our articles on the incoming Black Friday Sony TV deals, Black Friday Samsung TV deals, and Black Friday LG TV deals.