The best cheap 4K TV deals for gaming, sports, and entertainment

Searching for the best cheap 4K TV deals can be a tough but ultimately satisfying search. And with 4K TVs being the standard now, it's actually never been easier to take advantage of discounts on these supreme panels.

If you want the absolute best value, best deal, and lowest price on record for something, we're rounding up all the latest price cuts you need to have your eyes on. We'll be regularly updating this page with the latest, greatest, and cheapest 4K TV deals going from across the interweb.

It's never being easier to find low prices on quality, premium, and budget 4K TVs, but this also makes it a little harder to separate the wheat from the chaff. Which 4K TV deals are best for you? Which brand should you aim for? And is a price genuinely offering you good value for money? This is especially tricky when you're looking for the best deal on one of the best gaming TVs, or best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, considering all the extra features you'll need to take note of. Either way, you want to spend your money well.

First thing's first, you'll need to know which size you're aiming for. This is a pretty hard parameter when you're looking to pick up a new screen - you always have only so much space to work with - so we've organised our 4K TV deals below by that metric and provided some quick links to get you the right size bracket for you.

The best cheap 4K TV deals and sales

32-49 inch cheap 4K TV deals

LG C1 48-inch OLED TV | $1,296.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - One of the best 4K TV deals is always going to be on LG's latest and greatest, and this one here is a particularly strong offer, bringing this 48-inch beauty down to a record low.



LG 48-inch A1 Series OLED TV | $1199.99 $795.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - You're getting the LG A1 for its lowest ever price here. This is the definition of an excellent 4K TV deal. Sitting just below the premier C-series and G-series TVs in LG's range this one is still an excellent OLED TV.



LG 43-inch 4K TV (43UP7000PUA) | $376.99 $326.99 at Walmart

Save $50 - If you're just after a 4K TV without all the premium bells and whistles that can drive the cost up, this $326.99 price tag on the 7000-Series 43-inch LG is looking particularly strong right now. That's excellent value for a UHD display with all the latest apps.



TCL 43-inch (Class Series 4) 4K TV | $350 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Away from those more premium panels, TCL makes some solid 4K TV screens, and getting this one for less than $300 is a steal. Solid, decent-sized, mid-tier, and reliable. Prime second or third screen material.



LG 43-inch UP8000 4K TV | $479.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This is incredible value for a lovely LG 4K TV. A record low price means this entry-level 43-inch 4K display has never been cheaper. If you're on the lookout for something that'll make the most of a smaller size, while maintaining great bang for buck value, then this is it.

50-65 inches cheap 4K TV deals

LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,500 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Pound for pound this is probably hard to beat for anyone looking for a 4K TV deal on one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X. That OLED panel is sublime and it'll have your back for this generation of gaming with four HDMI 2.1 ports - all wrapped up in LG premium excellence.



LG 55-inch G1 OLED TV | $1,696.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The list price has 'come down' a bit - it was originally $2,000 - so the discount looks small here, but don't let that put you off. This is still a record-low price on the 55-inch LG G1 OLED. Sitting at the premium end of LG's OLED model spectrum from last year, this is one of the best pictures you can get in your home. Note, you will have to buy a stand for this as it's designed to be wall-mounted.



Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,197.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price - An absolute banger of a deal getting you one of Samsung's most premium TVs of last year for a record low. The QN90A is an absolute beauty that can be yours for a lowest ever price right now.



Samsung QN85A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,600 $1,097.99 at Amazon

Save $500; Lowest ever price - Sitting just 'below' the flagship QN90A is the QN85A and it's still an excellent TV if you can't quite stretch the budget. And this 4K TV deal helps you get it for a lowest ever price, and a price that gets us dangerously close to dipping below the four-figure mark here after all.



Samsung Q60A 4K TV | 55-inch | $698 $647.99 at Amazon

Save $50; lowest ever price - TAgain don't be put off by 'only' a 50-dollar saving here: this is still a lowest ever price for a cracking TV that punches well above its price tag.



LG B1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,700 $1,146.99 at Amazon

Save $553; lowest ever price - This is a heck of a discount and 4K TV deal. Slashing a whopping $553 off this 55-inch beauty brings it down to a lowest ever price and offers the best chance you've ever had to buy this banger of a TV.



LG NanoCell 90 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,100 $796.99 at Amazon

Save $303; lowest ever price - Offering something that is going to appeal immensely to those folks who can't go over the four-figure mark, this lowest ever price 4K TV deal is a thing of beauty. It's a whole lot of LG goodness at less than 800 dollars, and the bang-to-buck value is really strong in this one.



Sony KD55X80J | 55-inch | $800 $549.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - A lowest ever price on a terrific mid-range TV from Sony is a really attractive option right now. Known as perennial price holders, saving this much on a quality Sony TV is unbridled value!



Sony Bravia XR A80J | 55-inch | $1,800 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Saving three hundred bucks on this screen is blinding value and offers a lowest ever price. This is a hefty discount on a premium TV that packs in Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology.



Sony Bravia XR XR65A80J | 65-inch | $2,498 $1,998 at Walmart

Save $500 - If you want to invest in something larger this year, then this 65-inch beauty from Sony is the way forward. With 20% off its list price, too, the value is strong and if you're a fan of Sony panels then it doesn't get much better than this.



Hisense 65U6G ULED 4K TV | 65-inch | $850 $599.99 at Walmart

Save $250 - This is a beefy saving on a quality 65-inch Hisense TV. Not known to go overboard with features or fancy tech, these Hisense panels are solid value-busting options that maintain a good level of quality. At this price, it's a cracking 4K TV deal.



VIZIO V-Series 4K TV | 65-inch | $600 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Another brilliant budget 4K TV deal that gets you a massive 65-inch screen without even breaking the 500-dollar barrier.



Cheap 4K TV deals larger than 60-inches

Hisense U7G ULED 4K TV | 75-inch | $1,500 $1,199 at Amazon

Save $300 - ILooking to fill a wall with a 4K TV? Then this Hisense ULED model is a great option and saves you a massive 20%. This is the TV's second-lowest ever price too, so the value is incredible!



Hisense U9DG ULED 4K TV | 75-inch | $3,000 $1999.99 at Best Buy

Save $1000 - An enormous discount on a massive TV is the epitome of a 4K TV deal If you're looking to fill a wall, or create your own cinema room, then this is a fine option to do that with - and you save a whole third off the price too.



TCL Class Series 4 4K TV| 75-inch | $900 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - WThe saving on this beast makes it very much worth a look for those looking to go big this year and fill the wall for sports, gaming, and binge-watching.



Hisense 75-inch H6510G 4K TV | $1,000 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - At basically half price, this is the best cheap 4K TV deal on a 75-incher we've seen in a long while. Hisense has successfully gone from offering budget TV options to reaching into the upper end of the market with higher-grade screens, but when there are price cuts to be had, the value is unbelievable.



Samsung TU6950 Series 4K TV | 82-inch | $1,500 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - This is seriously big, and a seriously good cheap 4K TV deal for what you're getting. There are much smaller TVs going for this price tag, and if you've got the room then this is the TV to aim for. The bang to buck ratio is absurdly strong here.



Samsung TU8000 Series 4K TV | 85-inch | $2,000 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - And if you've got a few more hundred in the budget, and want to maximise every inch of wall that can be filled then this 85-incher also from Samsung is for you. The TU8000 range is one of the highest 'not-QLED' ranges you can get so you can be sure of its quality.



What to look for in a cheap 4K TV? Beyond a low price tag, there are a couple of things you want to be sure of when you're looking at 4K TV deals, to ensure you get a quality and reliable product. You really want to aim for a minimum of 60Hz, this is standard pretty much across the board, though some manufacturers will spec their TVs at 50Hz to try and cut the corners a bit. This is probably OK to the human eye, but 60Hz really should be the going rate. In bite-size pieces: be sure that the size is correct, and the price doesn't relate to a smaller model; ensure that the TV doesn't skimp on ports, and you have enough for your devices; check that the smart TV functionality and catch up services are fulsome and provide a great service too.

When do you commit to a cheap 4K TV? Given you've done some research and know the model or models that you're interested in and that will suit your needs, this question really can be answered just by doing some good old-fashioned shopping around. Make sure that retailers are price matching for starters, and definitely - definitely - use price trackers where you can. Tools and sites like CamelCamelCamel can tell you exactly what the price history of something is and so can confirm when you're getting a lowest ever, or great value price. This can be the deciding factor in when to pull the trigger.

Want to see some more cheap 4K TV deals? Well, head on over to the TV sales pages over at these retailers for a wider selection of discounts:

Amazon | Best Buy | Samsung | Dell | Walmart | B&H Photo

For more advice, don't forget to check out our guide to the best HDMI cable for gaming and the best soundbar for TV.