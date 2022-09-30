4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year

4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals are the perfect, specific TV sale scene to pay close attention to if you're looking to upgrade your display and put that gaming-0first specification at the top of the desire list. Because it is a specific feature, concentrating on it is also a superb way to narrow your search immediately and succinctly.

The reason that these screens are in higher demand than ever is that the higher 120Hz refresh rate means console users - and PC-with-TV users - can now get even faster and smoother images from their preferred platforms, and get that one a big screen. And now we're another year on, there are more and more games (though not loads) that offer that super-fast frame rates.

Thus, the key feature to look out for in this year's 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals is going to be an HDMI 2.1 connection as this is the means through which screens can provide that higher rate, allowing for more high-speed bandwidth between your device and the display. This type of connection is gradually becoming the norm in the best gaming TVs and best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and is essential for a screen to count as one of the best 4K 120Hz TVs available.

The bad news is that TVs with this feature are still, broadly speaking, at the upper end of the spectrum in terms of quality, and price tag. However, the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals are the perfect way to negate such premiums, and potentially get lowest ever prices on new TVs, and see the prices of slightly older ones come crashing down.

Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals FAQs

When will 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals start? The big day this year will be Friday, November 25; you can mark it on the calendar now. We always know this anyway as it's the Friday after Thanksgiving. However, while that's the day itself, the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals will start way earlier than that date itself - it'll be wise to be on the lookout from late October onwards, as retailers will always try and lengthen their deal periods to make early sales.

Last year's 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals

Looking back at last year's 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals is a great way to think about what price cuts we might see, and to get a flavour of what to prepare for this year - after all the market has expanded further and even more will be on sale. That also means that these ones from last year will be slightly older and potentially subject to further price cuts. The below are a few highlights from last and you can see how we described them as they popped up.

Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals in the US

LG 55" G1 OLED | $2000 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - A lowest ever price on this terrific 55-inch LG G1 OLED means you can get one of the top TVs for less. You'll need to get a stand separately, but the saving here and quality on offer more than make up for that.



Sony 43" LED UHD | $750 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you're looking for a mid-size TV that's still packing 4K 120Hz, perhaps for a dedicated gaming set up, then this Google TV powered Sony display ticks the boxes.



Samsung 65" QLED UHD | $1,300 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - For more of a living room centerpiece, this 65" TV provides a sharp 4K 120Hz output with Quantum processing, to generate brilliant colors and upscale any content seamlessly to 2160p.



LG C1 48" OLED TV | $1,297 $1,096.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - The 48-inch LG OLED C-Series was introduced last year, but 2021 was the first year it offered good value. You're certainly getting a strong offer here, with a $200 discount at Amazon offering up a record low price at $1,096.99.



Hisense ULED 55" U7G 4K TV | $849.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - This Hisense set boasts the company's ULED technology for a better picture than its standard screen, along with 120hz support and Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. At just under $600, it's an ideal budget monitor if you want to upgrade without spending thousands.



LG 55" OLED UHD | $1,500 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - We're breaking out the big guns now, as OLED displays offer greater color accuracy and contrast with wide viewing angles and a virtually blur-free image, delivering an unbelievably lifelike display at 4K 120Hz.



Sony 65" Class XR-65X90J 4K UHD | $1,348 $1,198.00 at Walmart

Save $150 - Another high-end screen is this fantastic Sony TV, which has been designed with exclusive features for the PS5. On top of the 4K and 120Hz gaming, you'll also get Sony's XR processing technology for more natural colors.



LG 75" Class 4K UHD Smart NanoCell TV | $1,800 $996.99 at Walmart

Save $803 - The biggest screen we've found so far with the biggest discount to boot, this huge TV is perfect if you want to feel like you're in the thick of the action with its crisp visuals and 120Hz refresh rate.



Samsung 75" QLED 8K TV | $4,200 $3,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $900 - With $900 off for Black Friday, you get a 75" 8K QLED screen from one of the best brands in the business at a shockingly low price. 8K TVs can handle 4K at 120Hz too so don't worry about that - and it'll future-proof you nicely.



Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals in the UK

Sony Bravia 65" KD-65XH90 4K Full Array LED | £1300 £999.00 at Amazon

Save £300 - Sony's Bravia range is well known for its picture quality, and thanks to the Full Array LED screen coupled with X-tended Dynamic Range technology you get much greater contrast between dark and light along with deeper blacks to pull out extra detail in your images.



Sony Bravia 50" XRX90J 4K UHD | £1,249 £879.00 at Box.com

Save £370 - Another Bravia that is designed for PS5, this brilliant screen boasts Sony's XR technology for a phenomenal picture and superior sound. Box also has the 55" version for £899 (saving £500), if you fancy a slightly bigger screen.



Samsung 2021 55" Q80A QLED| £1,399 £789.00 at Box.com

Save £610 - By far and away the best saving we've seen so far on this Q80A screen, this offer sees you nabbing one of Samsung's best models for gaming for well under a grand.



Samsung 50" QN94A Neo QLED 4K HDR | £1,299 £1,049.00 at Samsung

Save £250 - If you're looking to go big in your home, then this towering Samsung TV has you covered. A powerful processor helps upscale everything to 4K, while an anti-reflective screen means no more pulling those curtains shut to play games.



Hisense ULED 55" U8G 4K TV | £849.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - The Hisense U8G offers plenty of benefits - from Dolby Vision and Atmos to 120hz support, as well as Hisense's ULED screen tech - that make it comparable to some of the best 4K 120hz TVs on the market for a good deal less.



LG OLED BX 4K TV| 48-inch | £1,049 £899 at Currys

Save £150 - The BX range of OLED TVs from LG is still excellent despite being a little older (they are 2020 models). It's got HDMI 2.1 ports, great picture quality, and performance, and at this price offers extremely good bang for buck value.

Samsung 55" NeoQLED QN90A | £1,199 £1,099.00 at Amazon

Save £100 - There's a decent saving on this large Samsung 4K 120Hz NeoQLED TV which brings it into good value territory. Of course, it also has that sweet, sweet HDMI 2.1 connection as well as Bluetooth, Samsung TVPlus, and Freesat HD.



LG 55" Self-Lit OLED 4K UHD | £1,700 £1,114.00 at Amazon

Save £586 - The millions of self-lit pixels built into this OLED set mean you get perfect black and amazingly accurate color from almost every viewing angle, and all at a slick 120Hz in 4K. The four HDMI 2.1 inputs mean you can connect a multitude of devices at high speed, and should cover any future expansion of your entertainment set up.



Samsung 65" QLED 8K TV | £3499 £2299 at Very

Save £1200 - £1200 off a 65" Samsung QLED 8K TV that also does 4K @ 120Hz? Only for Black Friday. Future-proof your media setup and take solace in the fact that you're backed by one of the most trusted names in TVs.



