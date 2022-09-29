Black Friday 4K monitor deals 2022: what to expect in the UHD market this year

Black Friday 4K monitor deals are the best opportunities to save big on some of the most premium gaming and productivity monitors in the market. The UHD market has expanded significantly in the past year, and, in line with the establishment of the new-gen consoles as well, there are now more options than ever - and more that will claim to be a true all-in-one solution in your search for the best gaming monitor for you.
However, something that has continued, broadly speaking, is the premium that 4K monitors command - particularly as more top gaming specs have been combined with that beautiful 4K resolution. However, with the market being more filled than ever, prices have begun to fall in recent years as they become a more common accessory for powerful PC - or console, or multi-device setup.
Of course, if you're buying solely for a new-gen console, you'll want to check out our guides to the best Xbox Series X monitors or best PS5 monitors on the market to keep abreast of your options, and to help navigate your way through this year's Black Friday 4K monitor deals. With more folks than ever looking to upgrade to 4K, there's going to be something for everyone.
If you're interested in more options regarding the possible discounts on stellar displays, then keep an eye on our predictions for the upcoming Black Friday gaming monitor deals for a more bird's eye view of what to expect.
Black Friday 4K monitor deals: FAQs
When will the Black Friday 4K monitor deals start?
This used to be very easy to answer, but is now more multi-faceted as the big day is one thing, and when the deals start is another.
However, as tradition dictates, Black Friday itself is going to be on November 25, 2022 -the Friday after Thanksgiving as normal. However, retailers won't just save their deals for this day - we all now by now that the deals start rolling out early and we should be ready to peruse and possibly commit to the deals that start rolling out from mid-October onwards.
Where will the best Black Friday 4K monitor deals be?
The usual suspects are going to be the ones slashing prices and getting involved in the Black Friday 4K monitor deals, so here's a quick list of the best places to bookmark, visit, and check out.
Black Friday 4K monitor deals in the US
We always think it worthwhile to look at last year's Black Friday 4K monitor deals as it gives us a hint as to what might happen this year, and what we can expect. Below is a selection that we covered last year from both sides of the Atlantic and you can see why we picked them out, and what we said about them below.
Samsung Odyssey G7 28" |
$800 $649.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 - Samsung's Odyssey series is regarded as some of the best screens for PC gaming, and this offer allows you to grab a 4K screen that also offers 144hz refresh rate, meaning you can play games at 120fps as well.
Panel Size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh Rate: 144hz
BenQ EL2870U |
$399.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $150 - This 4K screen is so good, it's on our best gaming monitors (opens in new tab) list and, at its lowest price yet of $239.99, this is an absolute bargin.
Panel size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz
Acer KG281K | $
249.99 $209.99 at Newegg
Save $40 - This 4K screen is perfect if you're looking to give your gaming setup that full 4K treatment. It's got a super-fast response time of 1ms, but bear in mind its refresh rate does top out at 60Hz.
Panel size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz
BenQ EW2780U |
$549.99 $449.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Not quite its lowest ever price, but $100 off this BenQ beauty is still a great deal. BenQ makes some excellent 4K monitors at this price, and with this IPS panel is no different; brilliant colours and contacts await you here.
Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz
Samsung LS32A700NWNXZA 4K monitor |
$399.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Not a gaming-focused monitor, so to speak, but if you're after something at 4K and 60Hz then this will have the colours and contrasts to blow you away. This is also the monitor's lowest ever price so there's never been a better time to get it.
Panel Size: 32-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh Rate: 60hz
Samsung UE57 28" 4K monitor |
$349.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Another strong producer of 4K screens, this Samsung 28" monitor boasts AMD FREESNYC to help keep your games looking as beautiful as possible, as well as being able to play games up to 60fps. Panel Size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh Rate: 60hz
Samsung LU32R590CWNXZA Curved 4K Monitor |
$450 $349.99 at Walmart
Save $100 - While not strictly a gaming monitor, this Samsung screen boasts an impressive color range, UHD upscaling, and a dedicated Game Mode to help ensure you have the best picture possible. Plus we've just seen it drop another $50, so now's the time to grab if you're looking for a steal on it.
Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz
Black Friday 4K monitor deals in the UK
HP v28 4K |
£300 £189 at Amazon
Save £110 - It's the second-lowest ever recorded price, and the first time in almost a year that it's come under the £200 mark. While not strictly billed as a 'gaming monitor' the HP v28 is up to the job with its fantastic screen and AMD FreeSync support.
Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.
AOC Gaming U28G2AE |
£310 £239.99 at Amazon
Save £70 - At one of the lowest prices we've seen on this screen to date, it's an easy recommendation. While it's not quite the lowest price we've seen, it's still an exceptional panel for the money here.
Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.
Samsung LU32J592UQRXXU UJ590 |
£330 £229.99 at Amazon
Save £100 - Not a catchy name, but a catchy deal at this price, for sure: it's lowest ever price as far as we can tell! A large 32-inch monitor screen will take up more desk real estate but it'll be worth it and offer something over those 20-something inch screens. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.
Gigabyte 43" AORUS FV43U |
£954.99 £869.98 at Amazon
Save £85.01 - Want size and a fresh rate that can get you playing games at 120fps? Then this massive Gigabyte AORUS screen does the lot. It'll dominate your gaming station, but with specs like these, you'll likely be future-proofed
Panel size: 43-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 144Hz.
