Black Friday 4K monitor deals 2022: what to expect in the UHD market this year

Black Friday 4K monitor deals are the best opportunities to save big on some of the most premium gaming and productivity monitors in the market. The UHD market has expanded significantly in the past year, and, in line with the establishment of the new-gen consoles as well, there are now more options than ever - and more that will claim to be a true all-in-one solution in your search for the best gaming monitor for you.

However, something that has continued, broadly speaking, is the premium that 4K monitors command - particularly as more top gaming specs have been combined with that beautiful 4K resolution. However, with the market being more filled than ever, prices have begun to fall in recent years as they become a more common accessory for powerful PC - or console, or multi-device setup.

Of course, if you're buying solely for a new-gen console, you'll want to check out our guides to the best Xbox Series X monitors or best PS5 monitors on the market to keep abreast of your options, and to help navigate your way through this year's Black Friday 4K monitor deals. With more folks than ever looking to upgrade to 4K, there's going to be something for everyone.

Black Friday 4K monitor deals: FAQs

When will the Black Friday 4K monitor deals start? This used to be very easy to answer, but is now more multi-faceted as the big day is one thing, and when the deals start is another. However, as tradition dictates, Black Friday itself is going to be on November 25, 2022 -the Friday after Thanksgiving as normal. However, retailers won't just save their deals for this day - we all now by now that the deals start rolling out early and we should be ready to peruse and possibly commit to the deals that start rolling out from mid-October onwards.

Black Friday 4K monitor deals in the US

We always think it worthwhile to look at last year's Black Friday 4K monitor deals as it gives us a hint as to what might happen this year, and what we can expect. Below is a selection that we covered last year from both sides of the Atlantic and you can see why we picked them out, and what we said about them below.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 28" | $800 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Samsung's Odyssey series is regarded as some of the best screens for PC gaming, and this offer allows you to grab a 4K screen that also offers 144hz refresh rate, meaning you can play games at 120fps as well.

Panel Size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh Rate: 144hz



(opens in new tab) BenQ EL2870U | $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This 4K screen is so good, it's on our best gaming monitors (opens in new tab) list and, at its lowest price yet of $239.99, this is an absolute bargin.



Panel size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) Acer KG281K | $ 249.99 $209.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - This 4K screen is perfect if you're looking to give your gaming setup that full 4K treatment. It's got a super-fast response time of 1ms, but bear in mind its refresh rate does top out at 60Hz.

Panel size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) BenQ EW2780U | $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Not quite its lowest ever price, but $100 off this BenQ beauty is still a great deal. BenQ makes some excellent 4K monitors at this price, and with this IPS panel is no different; brilliant colours and contacts await you here.

Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung LS32A700NWNXZA 4K monitor | $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Not a gaming-focused monitor, so to speak, but if you're after something at 4K and 60Hz then this will have the colours and contrasts to blow you away. This is also the monitor's lowest ever price so there's never been a better time to get it.

Panel Size: 32-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh Rate: 60hz



(opens in new tab) LG 24MD4KL-B | $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $300 - LG is known for their high-quality screens and the massive saving on this 24" monitor means you'll be getting a standout screen at a more than reasonable price.

Panel Size: 24-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh Rate: 60hz



(opens in new tab) HP v28 4K | $379.99 $279.99 at NewEgg

Save $100 - The HP v28 is a steal with this affordable rate, considering it boasts AMD Freesync support with its brilliant 4K screen.

Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung UE57 28" 4K monitor | $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Another strong producer of 4K screens, this Samsung 28" monitor boasts AMD FREESNYC to help keep your games looking as beautiful as possible, as well as being able to play games up to 60fps. Panel Size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh Rate: 60hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung LU32R590CWNXZA Curved 4K Monitor | $450 $349.99 at Walmart

Save $100 - While not strictly a gaming monitor, this Samsung screen boasts an impressive color range, UHD upscaling, and a dedicated Game Mode to help ensure you have the best picture possible. Plus we've just seen it drop another $50, so now's the time to grab if you're looking for a steal on it.

Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz



Black Friday 4K monitor deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) HP v28 4K | £300 £189 at Amazon

Save £110 - It's the second-lowest ever recorded price, and the first time in almost a year that it's come under the £200 mark. While not strictly billed as a 'gaming monitor' the HP v28 is up to the job with its fantastic screen and AMD FreeSync support.

Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.

(opens in new tab) AOC Gaming U28G2AE | £310 £239.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - At one of the lowest prices we've seen on this screen to date, it's an easy recommendation. While it's not quite the lowest price we've seen, it's still an exceptional panel for the money here.

Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.

(opens in new tab) Samsung LU32J592UQRXXU UJ590 | £330 £229.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - Not a catchy name, but a catchy deal at this price, for sure: it's lowest ever price as far as we can tell! A large 32-inch monitor screen will take up more desk real estate but it'll be worth it and offer something over those 20-something inch screens. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.

(opens in new tab) ASUS VP28UQGL | £299 £239 at Amazon

Save £60 - This is the first time this year that the VP28UQGL has dropped below the £250 mark, so make sure you get in before it goes up again. Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte 43" AORUS FV43U | £954.99 £869.98 at Amazon

Save £85.01 - Want size and a fresh rate that can get you playing games at 120fps? Then this massive Gigabyte AORUS screen does the lot. It'll dominate your gaming station, but with specs like these, you'll likely be future-proofed

Panel size: 43-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 144Hz.

(opens in new tab) LG 27UN83A | £400 £329.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - While not quite the historic lowest ever price, the LG 27UN83A is still a fantastic monitor for both gaming and productivity tasks, especially with the discount. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.

