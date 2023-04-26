The best Memorial Day TV sales 2023 - what we expect to see

Memorial Day TV sales are on the way, and we're rounding up all the biggest deals to hit the web this holiday season. We're expecting some excellent discounts across all price ranges, so whether you're after a budget 4K display, the latest and greatest from Sony, Samsung or LG, or even some premium OLED tech, there are savings for everyone up for grabs.

The Memorial Day TV deals start rolling out the weekend before Memorial Day itself – May 29th, 2023. That means discounts will begin hitting virtual shelves from May 27th and potentially may last until a few days afterward. It's the perfect time to make an upgrade or even pick up one of the best gaming TVs that the market had to offer.

We're keeping this page stacked with all the best Memorial Day TV deals as soon as they pop up, so stay tuned over the coming weeks to find the perfect display for your setup. Not long now!

When will Memorial Day TV sales 2023 start? Memorial Day 2023 will take place on the last Monday of May. This year that lands on May 29th, 2023. The bulk of Memorial Day TV sales will take place on the date specifically, however, many will go live in the days preceding and some will carry on the following days afterward. So you can expect to see the first Memorial Day TV sales popping up online from Saturday, May 27th, 2023.

Where will the best Memorial Day TV sales be? With Memorial Day 2023 almost upon us, we're starting to get a better idea of where the latest TV sales will take place. Naturally, lots of the biggest names in the business, such as Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense, Vizio, and TCL, are likely to host their own sales via their respective websites. This will then trickle down to the many, many retailers out there. The top retailers usually involved with the best TV sale prices in the US include Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. On the other hand, those in the UL will typically come across some big discounts at Amazon UK, Currys, Argos, and AO. Once we get closer to the main event, we'll have a much better idea of where to find the best Memorial Day TV sales.

Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Costco (opens in new tab)

Target (opens in new tab)

Walmart (opens in new tab)

UK retailers Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

AO (opens in new tab)

Argos (opens in new tab)

Currys (opens in new tab)

John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Very (opens in new tab)



When do Memorial Day TV sales end? Memorial Day TV sales will officially close out at midnight on Monday, May 29th, 2023 at many retailers. We do often see some prices sticking around in the days following the official holiday with many of the biggest offers running out of stock before the big day itself, so if you spot a price you like we wouldn't wait too long to jump in.

What to expect from the best Memorial Day TV sales 2023

(Image credit: Sony)

Like every Memorial Day, we're expecting 2023 to offer great value for money on some of the biggest brands in the business. While the likes of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day are both known for offering record-low prices, Memorial Day can sometimes leapfrog the lot of them.

Expect big things from Samsung, Sony, LG and other tops brands, likely reducing the cost of their 2022 models significantly. If you're happy to even further back, then there are sure to be major savings to be had. We've seen top LG models drop below $500 for the first time in recent months, like the 65-inch LG UQ75 Series, so we can suspect it may drop even further. We'd like to hope the high-end 77-inch LG A2 OLED 4K TV might drop to under the $1,500 mark from $2,000 too. Similarly, the 75-inch Samsung QLED Q60B may finally slip under $1,000.

We're hoping for plenty of budget options too with the cost of living affecting us all more than ever. That's why it's worth keeping an eye on the likes of Hisense, Onn, TCL and Vizio, all of which have cheap models regularly available – so, in theory, these further price drops should make these a steal. We'd like to think you'll be able to walk away with a top 55-inch TV for less than $200 for instance.

Many of these deals may pop up in the days leading up the Memorial Day, however, costs may drop again the closer we get to the main event. Regardless, a lot of these models can actually sell out. So with that in mind, it's recommended to take up a great deal when you see it. Naturally knowing what actually is a great deal is the hard part but that's where we come in.

Last Year's best Memorial Day TV sales in the US

For more advice, don't forget to check out our guides to the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X and best 120Hz 4K TVs, best OLED TVs, or best QLED TVs, for the more specialist options.

