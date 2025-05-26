Yes, Sony really is giving away free TVs this Memorial Day

Memorial Day TV deals are big business, so brands have to go hard to get noticed. Sony clearly got the memo, offering two TVs for the price of one this holiday weekend.

There's a caveat to that - you'll need to buy the Sony Bravia 8 II, a 65-inch or 55-inch QD-OLED panel with a hefty $3,999.99 price tag. With it, though, you'll also receive a Sony KD-55X77L (worth $549.99). That's a whole free TV for anyone who was already considering the upgrade this Memorial Day.

Buy Sony Bravia 8 II, get Sony KD-55X77L for free | $3,999.99 at Sony

Sony is throwing in a free 4K TV with its Sony Bravia 8 II stock this weekend, saving you $550 on a second display. This one's for those already interested in the brand's latest flagship, thanks to that intense $4,000 price tag.

There's nothing extra you need to do to claim this freebie - normally, retailers will be making you jump through all kinds of hoops to claim these bigger offers.

Sony automatically adds your free TV to your cart without you even having to clock it's there (seriously, it would be easy to miss on this listing page).

So what are you actually buying? The Sony Bravia 8 II is the brand's latest and greatest, boasting a premium QD-OLED panel filled with over eight million pixels. The display comes with Sony's XR Triluminos Max technology as well as the XR processor with real-time AI enhancements baked in. That's a lot of tech, but you'd expect it from a brand behind some of the best gaming TVs on the market.

That freebie doesn't come with the same kind of pedigree. This is a more run-of-the-mill panel. Still, a 4K UHD resolution and Google TV baked in makes it a fantastic secondary display.

