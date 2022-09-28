Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2022: what to expect this year

Black Friday gaming monitor deals are always kind of a big deal in the winter sales madness. With such a vast and filled-to-the-brim market, there's pretty much guaranteed to be just as much of a wide spread of discounts and deep, deep price cuts to - and often on monitors you really would want.

It really is the best time to pick up one of the best gaming monitors for a lowest ever price or deeply discounted price and maximise your bang-to-buck value. From 4K behemoths to brand-new OLEDs, and from ultra-speedy 1080p screens to immersion-enhancing ultrawides, there's literally something for everyone in the Black Friday gaming monitor deals, so it's well worth saving up for and having a budget, and list of specs in mind.

To give you a hint of what we saw last year, there was a huge $500 discount on the Samsung Odyssey G9, taking its total all the way down to just $1,099.99 (down from $1,600) for its historic lowest ever price, but you could also pick up a brilliant budget screen like the Sceptre E255B-FWD168 which dropped to its lowest ever price of just $179.97 (reduced from $230). So if you need to completely overhaul your gaming screen arrangement - and, let's be honest, you might well find that to be the case if you have incorporated a console into your PC or desk setup - or you're just looking for a cheap or mid-range addition to take your work or play setup to the next level then the Black Friday gaming monitor deals are going to be for you.

On this page, you'll find some information about when the deals start, some latest prices on our favourites, and where you'll likely need to frequent to get the best deals on both sides of the atlantic.

When will the Black Friday gaming monitor deals start? The Black Friday gaming monitor deals are going to kick off on November 25 this year. It's always that Friday after Thanksgiving, so at least we can prepare for the date in advance. As ever though, we are likely to see deals coming thick and fast before the big day itself - get in position to pull any triggers at least a week before, and perhaps even earlier.

Last year's best Black Friday gaming monitor deals

As always, Black Friday served up a range of deals and offers that were worth waiting most of last year for. Naturally, all of the below deals have likely ended or run out now but they give a flavour of what to expect this year.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G9 | $1,600 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This was one of the lowest ever prices we've seen on the Samsung Odyssey G9 and was one of the stand-out deals of last year. Panel size: 49-inch; Resolution: WQHD (5120 x 1440p); Refresh rate: 240Hz.

(opens in new tab) LG 27GL850-B | $500 $346.99 at Amazon

Save $153 - We'd never seen this particular LG QHD gaming monitor as cheap as this before, meaning the value for money on offer with its fast IPS screen and bright display was excellent. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 144Hz.

(opens in new tab) Sceptre E255B-FWD168 | $230 $179.97 at Amazon

Save $50 - This was a historic low price on the Sceptre 1080p high refresh rate panel, which offered amazing value for money given the hardware. Panel size: 25-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

(opens in new tab) ViewSonic XG2705 | $330 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - While the XG2705 had hit this historic low price once before, at under the $200 mark it didn't hang around long - a bargain. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 144Hz.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 32 | $300 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - While we'd seen this price crop up a couple of times in the run-up to the Winter Sales event, it proved to be popular once again and didn't hang around. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | $400 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - We'd seen this price a few times in the months leading up to Black Friday last year but the CRG5 always tended to sell out quickly - so it was worth highlighting when it came back in stock. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 240Hz.

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721DGF | $450 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - A lowest ever price on this excellent Dell monitor offered exceptional value for money given the IPS screen and fast refresh rate. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 165Hz.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 | $500 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - An historic lowest-ever price on the Samsung Odyssey G5 was a real tempter last year. With its IPS panel and G-Sync and FreeSync Premium support, you were getting a hell of a deal here.

(opens in new tab) Samsung CRG9 | $1,200 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - It was not quite at its lowest-ever price, but this was certainly one of the cheaper rates of the year on this particular Samsung QLED curved gaming display. If you were after a multi-monitor setup alternative, then this was it. Panel size: 49-inch; Resolution: WQHD (5120 x 1440p); Refresh rate: 120Hz.

(opens in new tab) Aorus FV43U | $1,100 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - While not the historic lowest ever price we'd come across on this high refresh rate Ultra HD display, it did also happen to be one of the cheapest out there given its size and speed. Panel size: 43-inch; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Resolution: 4K.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 | £300 £243.06 at Amazon

Save £56 - This was one of the lowest recorded prices on the Samsung Odyssey G5 at the time, and if you were after a powerful 1440p display for less, this was probably it. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 144Hz.

(opens in new tab) Asus Tuf VG27AQ | £449 £289 at Amazon

Save £160 - This was the lowest price we'd seen on this reliable 1440p monitor which punches far above its weight, especially at this price. A standout last year, and one we will look to recommend again this year.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27GN88A | £500 £289.99 at Amazon

Save £210 - This was the cheapest price that we had seen on the UltraGear 27GN88A, smashing its previous lowest-ever rate by a full £10. It was a fantastic price on a 1440p monitor of this spec. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 144Hz.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo G27c-10 | £250 £179 at Amazon

Save £71 - While this Lenovo curved gaming monitor had been cheaper before, considering this deal took it under the £200 mark it was definitely worth investing in as a budget option. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: up to 165Hz.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo L28u-30 | £300 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - If you were after stellar picture quality at budget prices then the Lenovo L28u-30 was hard to beat last year, especially considering its IPS screen. Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB253QGX | £350 £249.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - The price of this one jumped slightly, but it was still a hefty discount and the perfect upgrade for anyone looking to push 1080p gaming to the limit. Panel size: 25-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 240Hz.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix MAG272CQR | £420 £279.99 at Amazon

Save £139 - This was a historic lowest ever price on the MSI Optix MAG272CQR and we don't think it was beaten in the sale season. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440p); Refresh rate: 165Hz.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 | £630 £549 at Amazon

Save £81 - While this was still a healthy investment, £80 off the sticker price certainly helped, especially given the speed and visual clarity on offer here. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 240Hz.

