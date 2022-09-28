Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2022: what to expect this year

Black Friday gaming monitor deals are always kind of a big deal in the winter sales madness. With such a vast and filled-to-the-brim market, there's pretty much guaranteed to be just as much of a wide spread of discounts and deep, deep price cuts to - and often on monitors you really would want.
It really is the best time to pick up one of the best gaming monitors for a lowest ever price or deeply discounted price and maximise your bang-to-buck value. From 4K behemoths to brand-new OLEDs, and from ultra-speedy 1080p screens to immersion-enhancing ultrawides, there's literally something for everyone in the Black Friday gaming monitor deals, so it's well worth saving up for and having a budget, and list of specs in mind.
To give you a hint of what we saw last year, there was a huge $500 discount on the Samsung Odyssey G9, taking its total all the way down to just $1,099.99 (down from $1,600) for its historic lowest ever price, but you could also pick up a brilliant budget screen like the Sceptre E255B-FWD168 which dropped to its lowest ever price of just $179.97 (reduced from $230). So if you need to completely overhaul your gaming screen arrangement - and, let's be honest, you might well find that to be the case if you have incorporated a console into your PC or desk setup - or you're just looking for a cheap or mid-range addition to take your work or play setup to the next level then the Black Friday gaming monitor deals are going to be for you.
On this page, you'll find some information about when the deals start, some latest prices on our favourites, and where you'll likely need to frequent to get the best deals on both sides of the atlantic.
When will the Black Friday gaming monitor deals start?
The Black Friday gaming monitor deals are going to kick off on November 25 this year. It's always that Friday after Thanksgiving, so at least we can prepare for the date in advance. As ever though, we are likely to see deals coming thick and fast before the big day itself - get in position to pull any triggers at least a week before, and perhaps even earlier.
Where will the best Black Friday gaming monitors deals be?
There's little debate that Amazon and Dell lead the charge when it comes to some of the deeper Black Friday gaming monitor deals available, though big-box stores have been catching up in recent years; Best Buy and Walmart have offered their fair share of savings on premium panels, too.
US:
Amazon: Regular discounts on a large variety of monitors in all styles (opens in new tab)
Dell: Huge savings on Dell productivity and Alienware gaming monitors (opens in new tab)
Best Buy: Deals on MSI Optix, Samsung, Acer, and Lenovo panels (opens in new tab)
Walmart: Frequent sales on LG, Asus, Samsung, and other makes (opens in new tab)
Newegg: Selection can be a little more limited, but deals are generally good (opens in new tab)
UK:
Amazon: Consistently low prices on some of the best gaming monitors (opens in new tab)
Currys: Fair prices but few deals available at the moment (opens in new tab)
eBuyer: Minor savings on some of the bigger gaming monitor brands (opens in new tab)
Overclockers: Regularly stocks high-end gaming ultrawide gaming monitors (opens in new tab)
Dell: Deep discounts on Alienware and Dell monitors (opens in new tab)
Very: Good deals available on MSI, Alienware, and HP gaming panels (opens in new tab)
Last year's best Black Friday gaming monitor deals
As always, Black Friday served up a range of deals and offers that were worth waiting most of last year for. Naturally, all of the below deals have likely ended or run out now but they give a flavour of what to expect this year.
Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the US
LG 27GL850-B |
$500 $346.99 at Amazon
Save $153 - We'd never seen this particular LG QHD gaming monitor as cheap as this before, meaning the value for money on offer with its fast IPS screen and bright display was excellent. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 144Hz.
Samsung Odyssey CRG5 |
$400 $249.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 - We'd seen this price a few times in the months leading up to Black Friday last year but the CRG5 always tended to sell out quickly - so it was worth highlighting when it came back in stock. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 240Hz.
Samsung CRG9 |
$1,200 $949.99 at Amazon
Save $250 - It was not quite at its lowest-ever price, but this was certainly one of the cheaper rates of the year on this particular Samsung QLED curved gaming display. If you were after a multi-monitor setup alternative, then this was it. Panel size: 49-inch; Resolution: WQHD (5120 x 1440p); Refresh rate: 120Hz.
Aorus FV43U |
$1,100 $999.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - While not the historic lowest ever price we'd come across on this high refresh rate Ultra HD display, it did also happen to be one of the cheapest out there given its size and speed. Panel size: 43-inch; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Resolution: 4K.
Black Friday gaming monitor deals in the UK
Samsung Odyssey G5 |
£300 £243.06 at Amazon
Save £56 - This was one of the lowest recorded prices on the Samsung Odyssey G5 at the time, and if you were after a powerful 1440p display for less, this was probably it. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 144Hz.
LG UltraGear 27GN88A |
£500 £289.99 at Amazon
Save £210 - This was the cheapest price that we had seen on the UltraGear 27GN88A, smashing its previous lowest-ever rate by a full £10. It was a fantastic price on a 1440p monitor of this spec. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: QHD (1440p); Refresh rate: 144Hz.
Lenovo G27c-10 |
£250 £179 at Amazon
Save £71 - While this Lenovo curved gaming monitor had been cheaper before, considering this deal took it under the £200 mark it was definitely worth investing in as a budget option. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: up to 165Hz.
In order to make the most out of your ideal gaming monitor, you'll need the right hardware for the job which can, fortunately, be made cheaper through the Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals.