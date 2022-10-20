Black Friday TV deals: everything we expect to see up and down the price spectrum

Black Friday TV deals are some of the most popular every year - and for good reason, as they are often some of the best.

And that's because prices are never cut so deep, discounts are never larger, and value is never better than in November's sales - it's now as much of a tradition as Thanksgiving the day before. So, if you need an additional screen or want a technical upgrade, you've waited to the right time, and we're getting in early to make sure you're well equipped

As gamers, we at GamesRadar think that Black Friday TV deals can be some of the best of all the sales given the upgrade to games that a new TV can offer. As a result, they can be some of the much wider Black Friday gaming deals. But, in reality, whatever you're after this year, this really will be the best time of year to make an addition or make an upgrade. Plus with other events like the World Cup in Qatar kicking off in November, and then the Super Bowl in early 2023, this will be a great time to get one of 2022's best for less.

We're going to be rounding up the best Black Friday TV deals on this very page, but there's plenty of useful info, links, and predictions below that should help you out even though we still have a bit of time before it all kicks off.

When will Black Friday TV deals begin? As is tradition now, and until the heat-death of the universe, Black Friday follows Thanksgiving which puts it on Friday, 25 November this year. While we reckon we will still some of the biggest and best deals on that day itself, we always recommend keeping your eyes open from mid-November onwards particularly. And then also, if you miss out on the big day, a lot of the deals will carry on as Cyber Monday ones too.



Black Friday TV deals: what do we expect

It'll be chaos, we think - but in a good way. Black Friday TV deals will be far-reaching, covering all the niches across the size, quality, and price spectrums.

And with another year under our belts, things will look even rosier. The factor of passing time means - along with generational gaps between a lot of TV models (not all, though) being quite small - there really are going to be some quality offerings from 2021, and maybe 2020, lines, as well as the most recent models.

To get specific, we've already seen the 2022 LG A2 take a $500 discount down to its lowest-ever price in October. This is a perfect example of a sales event bringing a record low on one of this year's models, but also on a TV that is well-placed in the middle of the pack - if you're not chasing the absolute best of the best, then discounts on these TVs can be ideal.

Expect there to be plenty of action on the entry-level 4K TVs from the likes of Insignia and TCL, for example, as well as on Amazon Fire TVs. The 50-inch Omni model received its record lowest-ever price last Black Friday dropping by nearly $200 and has been on sale, again, in the recent Prime event.

We'd also keep a close eye on LG's C-range and G-range of OLED TVs. Every year we see price cuts on these in the autumn and winter. As a specific example, we saw a new lowest-ever price on the 65-inch C1 ($1,496.99, down from $2,499.99) last month so we'd expect to see similar deals next month too. We've also seen some recent lowest-ever prices on the brand-new Samsung S95B and Sony A95K, which sport awesome QD-OLED tech. Seeing these prices drop by up to 33% and 13% respectively in last month's Prime Day sales event has us expecting to see at least the same again - if not a nudge more.

Last year's best Black Friday TV deals in the US

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,500 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This was a very attractive price indeed for what was essentially everyone's favourite TV of last year. There was so much bang for buck value on offer here, and everyone was waiting for this one.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 65-inch | $2,600 $1,699.99 at Samsung

Save $900 - Sitting at the top end of Samsung's 2021 QLED and NeoQLED range this QN90A got some serious discount treatment last year - a whopping $900, no less.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QN85A NeoQLED 4K TV | $1,900 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - A top-end, premium TV from Samsung's 2021 NeoQLED range, this deal was excellent and meant ou could get one of the best for less.



(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QLED Q80T 4K TV | $1397.99 $1297.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - This $100 discount brought one of our past favourite 4K 120Hz TVs down in price last year and made it a killer deal.



(opens in new tab) Sony X90J 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,200 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Removing most of, if not all, that Sony premium we are all aware of, this deal offered the chance to snap up a perfect companion for PlayStation at a terrific price.



(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch G1 OLED TV | $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This was a record low price on the 55-inch LG G1 OLED, which made Best Buy's Black Friday price guarantee even more enticing when it was offered before the big day itself.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QN900A 8K TV | 65-inch | $5,000 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,700 - This was a frankly ridiculous price that got you literally one of the very best TVs of 2021 direct from the source.



(opens in new tab) 85-inch Sony Class X91J | $2,800 $2,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - This massive saving on the huge X91J made it a very aggressively priced model given how much screen you got for your money.



(opens in new tab) 55-inch Sony KD55X80J | $800 $649 at Target

Save $150 - This was a great budget option, this LED TV still delivers top Sony tech, Smart TV capabilities, and 4K UHD TV.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QLED TV (65-inch) | $1,300 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - For a great living room centerpiece, this 65" QLED TV provided a solid deal for anyone looking for quality from a known brand.



Last year's best Black Friday TV deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Samsung 49-inch QLED Q80T 4K TV| £899 £799 at Amazon

Save £100 - This was a lowest ever price and made a great choice for those looking to fill out their bedroom or gaming room with a premium TV.



(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 4K TV | 55-inch | £1,700 £1,110 at Amazon

Save £585 - The leader in TVs for basically any need both last year and this year (due to its value), the C1 was at its lowest-ever price in the UK before Amazon took an extra £100 off.



(opens in new tab) LG OLED BX 4K TV| 48-inch | £1,049 £899 at Currys

Save £150 - The BX range of OLED TVs from LG was a year old during last year's sales wbut still represented great value for the quality you got.



(opens in new tab) Samsung NeoQLED QN700A | 55-inch | + FREE Z Flip3 phone | £2,499 £1,999 at Samsung

Save £500 - The fact that you got a phone worth hundreds and hundreds of pounds thrown in here made this a pretty attractive deal and effectively brought the price of the TV way down and into 4K territory.



(opens in new tab) Philips OLED805 4K TV | 55-inch | £1,299 £999 at Currys

Save £300 - This was a massive saving on one of the UK's favourite and best 4K TVs of the past few years. Its brilliant image quality and value are only further enhanced by that excellent ambient lighting effect.



(opens in new tab) Samsung QLED Q65A 4K TV | 55-inch | £849 £649 at Amazon

Save £200 - A brilliant QLED TV for less than £700? Yes, please. While not from the lofty NeoQLED TV range, this one was a brilliant value and quality proposition last year.



(opens in new tab) Hisense 65-inch QLED TV | £999 £669 at Amazon

Save £330 - Hisense's QLED range is always great for a deal and this one offered excellent quality, no-frills, and fancy features to keep it simple.



(opens in new tab) 65-inch Sony Bravia KD-65XH90/P | £1,299 £999 at Amazon

Save £300 - This price was a historic lowest-ever price on the KD-65XH90/P so offered exceptional value coming in at under the £1,000 mark. It was the first price drop and the best price ever since.

(opens in new tab) Hisense ULED 55" U8G 4K TV | £849.99 £749.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - The Hisense U8G offered features akin to something much more premium, and with a neat £100 off it was a great deal too last year.



If you're looking for more specialist or niche screens this winter, then check out our guides to the upcoming Black Friday QD-OLED deals, 120Hz 4K TV Black Friday, Black Friday QLED TV deals, and Black Friday OLED TV deals.

Or if your search is going to be more brand-focused, then we've got you covered there too: head over to swot up on the latest info on the Black Friday Sony TV deals, Black Friday Samsung TV deals, and Black Friday LG TV deals.