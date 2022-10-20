Black Friday TV deals: everything we expect to see up and down the price spectrum

Black Friday TV deals are some of the most popular every year - and for good reason, as they are often some of the best.
And that's because prices are never cut so deep, discounts are never larger, and value is never better than in November's sales - it's now as much of a tradition as Thanksgiving the day before. So, if you need an additional screen or want a technical upgrade, you've waited to the right time, and we're getting in early to make sure you're well equipped
As gamers, we at GamesRadar think that Black Friday TV deals can be some of the best of all the sales given the upgrade to games that a new TV can offer. As a result, they can be some of the much wider Black Friday gaming deals. But, in reality, whatever you're after this year, this really will be the best time of year to make an addition or make an upgrade. Plus with other events like the World Cup in Qatar kicking off in November, and then the Super Bowl in early 2023, this will be a great time to get one of 2022's best for less.
We're going to be rounding up the best Black Friday TV deals on this very page, but there's plenty of useful info, links, and predictions below that should help you out even though we still have a bit of time before it all kicks off.
When will Black Friday TV deals begin?
As is tradition now, and until the heat-death of the universe, Black Friday follows Thanksgiving which puts it on Friday, 25 November this year.
While we reckon we will still some of the biggest and best deals on that day itself, we always recommend keeping your eyes open from mid-November onwards particularly. And then also, if you miss out on the big day, a lot of the deals will carry on as Cyber Monday ones too.
Where will the best Black Friday TV deals be?
This page right here will be a great reference point for you in your search for the best Black Friday TV deals as we'll be keeping close tabs on everything as the event progresses. However, we all know it'll be the usual suspects playing the game, so here are the best links if you want to bookmark, check now, or go it alone in your search.
US:
Amazon: Should always be the first place to check for TV deals (opens in new tab)
Samsung: Likely to promote the 2022 line of NeoQLED TVs hard (opens in new tab)
Best Buy: Deep discounts on every kind of TV (opens in new tab)
Walmart: A massive selection available and always embraces discounts (opens in new tab)
B&H Photo: Significant savings across all lines (opens in new tab)
UK:
Amazon: Some great discounts up and down the price spectrum (opens in new tab)
Samsung: The new NeoQLED televisions are going to be ones to watch (opens in new tab)
Currys: Always has great stock and sometimes bundles too (opens in new tab)
John Lewis: Perennially popular for TVs given the generous guarantees (opens in new tab)
Box: Has great filtering options and prices with free vouchers (opens in new tab)
Black Friday TV deals: what do we expect
It'll be chaos, we think - but in a good way. Black Friday TV deals will be far-reaching, covering all the niches across the size, quality, and price spectrums.
And with another year under our belts, things will look even rosier. The factor of passing time means - along with generational gaps between a lot of TV models (not all, though) being quite small - there really are going to be some quality offerings from 2021, and maybe 2020, lines, as well as the most recent models.
To get specific, we've already seen the 2022 LG A2 take a $500 discount down to its lowest-ever price in October. This is a perfect example of a sales event bringing a record low on one of this year's models, but also on a TV that is well-placed in the middle of the pack - if you're not chasing the absolute best of the best, then discounts on these TVs can be ideal.
Expect there to be plenty of action on the entry-level 4K TVs from the likes of Insignia and TCL, for example, as well as on Amazon Fire TVs. The 50-inch Omni model received its record lowest-ever price last Black Friday dropping by nearly $200 and has been on sale, again, in the recent Prime event.
We'd also keep a close eye on LG's C-range and G-range of OLED TVs. Every year we see price cuts on these in the autumn and winter. As a specific example, we saw a new lowest-ever price on the 65-inch C1 ($1,496.99, down from $2,499.99) last month so we'd expect to see similar deals next month too. We've also seen some recent lowest-ever prices on the brand-new Samsung S95B and Sony A95K, which sport awesome QD-OLED tech. Seeing these prices drop by up to 33% and 13% respectively in last month's Prime Day sales event has us expecting to see at least the same again - if not a nudge more.
Last year's best Black Friday TV deals in the US
Last year's best Black Friday TV deals in the UK
Samsung NeoQLED QN700A | 55-inch | + FREE Z Flip3 phone |
£2,499 £1,999 at Samsung
Save £500 - The fact that you got a phone worth hundreds and hundreds of pounds thrown in here made this a pretty attractive deal and effectively brought the price of the TV way down and into 4K territory.
