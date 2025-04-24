Don't underestimate the power of this budget projector, especially not when it's near a record-low price

The Yaber T2 is among the more surprising budget projectors I tested last year, and its affordable price tag has just dipped even further. While it's not quite the $239.99 record low I saw earlier in the month, this 1080p portable thrower has just received a handsome $100 coupon discount at Amazon.

That brings the already-reasonable $349.99 MSRP down to just $249.99, its usual sales price before that additional saving dropped a few weeks ago. I'd had my eyes stuck to a fair share of budget projectors, and this one punches well above $250. It's been all the way up at full price for most of the year so far, dipping every few weeks down to this $249.99 position. Considering it's the best projector for affordable, casual viewing I've tested so far, that's a steal.

Yaber T2 1080p projector | $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - A $100 coupon brings the Yaber T2 down to within $10 of its lowest price yet. That was a $239.99 rate I've only ever seen once before, otherwise this saving is as good as it gets. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the full savings. Buy it if: ✅ You want an easy portable projector

✅ You prefer a subtle aesthetic

✅ You don't need 4K visuals Don't buy it if: ❌ You're buying for a dedicated home theatre

You can spend thousands on one of the best 4K projectors and have a much higher quality image than the Yaber T2 can provide. If you're after a device for casual movie nights or the odd camping trip, though, few do it so well for this price.

Yes, I did need to tweak the image settings to get brightness (and darkness) levels right and it doesn't pack the brightness levels required to fend off the sun. Color saturation is a little more muted than you'll find in high-end models like the BenQ X3100i, but considering you're spending a fraction of the price it's still worth every penny.

My favorite part of the Yaber T2 is its design. It can run all your shows, movies, and games (though not particularly competitive ones) in a solid 1080p resolution, but it also looks good doing it. It's rare for a budget projector to blend nicely into a living room aesthetic, but the cool beige tones and material cover around the top keep things classy and subtle.

That handle comes in handy when moving from room to room (no need to bring the plug, this thing punches above its weight in battery life as well), but also acts as a tilt stand for adjusting your image height. It's a clever design that means you don't have to pay extra for fancy vertical shift functions.

