I'm Team Eat the Rich this Prime Day, so I've found gaming deals at Best Buy instead

Prime Day is a great time to find gaming hardware, software, and peripherals for cheaper. There's just one problem. When I see in the news that Jeff Bezos has recently rented out a city instead of, y'know, using his stupid, inordinate amount of wealth for good causes (or even just paying some tax now and again), I don't exactly have the strongest desire to help fund his company.

My Prime subscription ran out at the end of June, and for the first time in years, I really didn't feel like renewing right away. Nowadays, that's not actually a massive problem when looking for Prime Day gaming deals. The event has become such a recognised sale that every other retailer runs its own discounts alongside it, and in the case of Best Buy, you don't need to worry about a paid membership to make the most of them.

I have to say, Best Buy isn't doing super well at price matching the big Bezos summer sale this year. As a full-time member of Team Eat the Rich, I do admit that shopping for any consumer tech is going to line some CEO's pockets, but if you want to stick it to Bezos specifically like I do, then Best Buy isn't a bad alternative. Usually, it's the first place I check for competitive price matching during a Prime-exclusive sale, but as we've seen over the last few days, Newegg is taking the fight to Amazon the most right now. That doesn't mean there aren't good deals to be had at Best Buy. I've scoured through the offers, compared them to what else is out there, and come away with six deals I'd recommend as a full-time Hardware reviewer.

GameSir Super Nova Wireless | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Kicking things off is a deal from one of my favorite controller brands, and it's perfect for anyone looking to grab a new Pro Controller for their Switch 2. This is cheaper than it can be found for at Amazon (even with a Prime discount), so it's a great way to start.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - I don't know about you, but this was one of those games I thought "Ah, cool, I'll pick that up when the price drops", and I never did. I've had a look elsewhere, and it seems like it's out of stock elsewhere, or it's up at its full price. If you're looking for a solid way to kickstart your Switch 2 library, this will naturally be playable on the new console too.

Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 6000MHz RAM | $121.99 $94.99 at Best Buy

Save $27 - One for the PC gamers among us, but it's hard for me to ignore 32GB of DDR5 RAM from a premium brand like Corsair going for under $100. If you're yet to upgrade to a DDR5 system, I can recommend deals like this as the reason to finally do so. Technically, this isn't a "better" deal than it is at Newegg or Amazon, but it is going for the exact same price, which is just another reason that you don't always need to shop at Amazon during Prime Day. Who needs that pricey Prime subscription?

Meta Quest 3S | $299 $249 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Alright, here's another one which isn't cheaper at Best Buy than it is anywhere else at the moment, but it is in stock, which might not be the case for other sites right now. Admittedly, you won't get the funky Gorilla Tag bundle that's available at Amazon right now, but you can still get the headset cheaper than it's ever been. Interestingly, if you want to opt for the Xbox edition, this is the only retailer stocking it right now besides Meta itself.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro | $379.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - This is another deal that's better than what Amazon has to offer, so I'm recommending it to you. This is one of the best gaming headsets you can buy at the moment, so getting an $80 saving helps to bring it down from a level only Jeff himself could afford.

Lenovo Legion Go S | $729.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 - If you're swept up in the handheld PC craze, I can't blame you, but it can be tricky to get one for a reasonable price because they're so popular. The Lenovo Legion Go S is seeing a big ol' reduction at Best Buy right now, and having checked the other stores, this is the best price you'll find it at right now.

If you're happy to stick with Amazon at the moment, take a look at some Prime Day Kindle deals, Prime Day Meta Quest deals, and Prime Day PC deals.