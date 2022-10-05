Cyber Monday iPad deals 2021: the biggest sales still live now

Cyber Monday iPad deals aren't going to have to work too hard to beat last year's offers in 2022. Even Friday's events didn't yield anything too exciting, with the vast majority of tablets sitting at their regular sales prices throughout the weekend. However, we've already seen discounts beating these offers in 2022 and with new models on the shelves (and others starting to age) there's likely plenty to prep for this year.

Of course, the biggest offers are going to be reserved for the Friday's main event. However, if you do miss out on the bigger sale there's still likely to be plenty left on the shelves for you. We often see Cyber Monday iPad deals dropping unpopular colorways down to extra low prices (last year notwithstanding), as retailers look to maximise their sales as the event winds down. Plus with plenty of older devices on the shelves right now, there's plenty of wiggle room in those MSRPs.

We've been tracking Cyber Monday iPad deals for years now, so we know what a good deal looks like when we come across one. Not only that, but we also know which retailers are likely to be offering the best value bundles and the lowest price as well. That's why we've put together this guide - so you know exactly what you need to be looking for when those November sales do roll around. Of course, all this guidance goes for Black Friday iPad deals all the same as well.

When will Cyber Monday iPad deals begin? Cyber Monday iPad deals generally run straight through from their Black Friday counterparts. That means offers will be live across the weekend, with retailers switching things up on Sunday. We do, however, sometimes see additional discounts landing on the big day itself (Monday November 28 this year). That usually occurs when a less popular colorway of an older model isn't selling as well as the retailer hoped, so if you don't spot a price you like on the day itself, it's well worth keeping an eye out.

What to expect from Cyber Monday iPad deals in 2022

We've got five models to look at in this year's Cyber Monday iPad deals; the 9th generation iPad, the 2022 iPad Air, last year's iPad Mini, and the older 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. Each of these models holds its own use-case, but they're also at varying ages as well. That means every iPad deal is going to be different this year.

Kicking off with the cheapest model, the 9th generation entry level iPad. This $329 device didn't see too much action in last year's sales which was surprising. Even though it had only released a few months before, we do generally see these annual refreshes taking around $20 off during the holiday sales. However, since then, we've seen those costs dive to $279 at their lowest point - that's cheaper than the previous generation ever dared to go. While any return to this record low price will likely be snapped up over Black Friday, the fact that we've seen it before in the summer may spell even greater discounts on the big day itself. Looking ahead to Cyber Monday, we would expect any additional savings to bounce back to this $279 - $299 position over the weekend.

The latest iPad Air, by contrast, launched just this year. That means we're only starting to see where the fifth generation will take us with its discounts. So far, prices have dipped as far as $559 and held this sale position for a while. If last year's discounts are anything to go by, this is a solid indicator of the price you'll be paying in 2022's Cyber Monday iPad deals. However, if we're lucky, things could drop further to $549 or $539 - though these offers might be reserved for the Friday.

The iPad Mini was one of the few new releases to see some solid action last year, taking part in contract deals in the US and a small saving in the UK. Since then, prices have dropped even further. We're cautiously optimistic for a return to the $399.99 record low on the Friday, potentially jumping up to around $429.99 once stock starts clearing out over Cyber Monday.

The twin iPad Pro models we currently have on roster are some of the older tablets still on the market. Nevertheless, they still sport powerful displays and an impressive processor. That means we're not expecting anything too drastic here, but even Cyber Monday iPad deals should yield better savings in 2022 than they did last year. We've already seen the 12.9-inch model drop to a brand new record low this year - hitting $899.99 where previous holiday offers only ever dared to go to $999.

Last year's best Cyber Monday iPad deals in the US

Last year's best Cyber Monday iPad deals in the UK

