Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2022: everything we expect in November

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals can come in particularly handy if you miss out on the main event. Of course, everyone's going to be looking to Black Friday for a chance at a record breaking discount on a powerful rig, but there will still be plenty of discounts running through the weekend and into the second sale as well. That's because, while the heaviest price cuts are often reserved for Friday's flash sales, we often see retailers launching deals in waves - and some new discounts can even land on the Monday itself.

We'll be tracking all of this year's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals right here, but while we've still got a good few weeks to prepare we're getting you sorted with everything you need to know ahead of the sale. From looking at last year's discounts, and using our experience tracking gaming laptop deals every day over the course of the year, we can predict which models you should be checking out, and how much you will likely be paying for them in November.

Whether you're after a budget starter machine or you're upgrading to the latest and greatest components in one of the best gaming laptops available, there's going to be something for everyone in this year's sale. We're in a sweet spot of component turnaround at the moment - the RTX 30-Series is still alive and kicking, but movements to the 40-Series in the desktop market means change is on the horizon. Plus, machines running Intel's 12th generation processors are starting to see more and more price cuts, sitting alongside plenty of even cheaper 11th generation rigs.

If Black Friday gaming laptop deals don't see you right, then, you can count on us to nose out all the remaining weekend offers still available after the main event. Of course, those after something a little less powerful can also check out our guide to this year's Cyber Monday laptop deals as well.

When will Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals begin? Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are due to kick off on Monday November 28 this year, which means there's still plenty of time to get preparing. However, we do often see retailers continuing their Black Friday offerings throughout the weekend and rolling them into one come the next week. Plus, sales are going to start hitting the shelves regularly over the next few weeks, so it's never too early to start browsing.

What to expect from Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2022?

There are going to be plenty of cheap Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals on offer this year; the likes of ASUS TUF, Acer Nitro, and HP Pavilion models always get their prices slashed during November. Because they tend to be good all-rounders in terms of specs (if somewhat middle-of-the-road), we'd recommend giving them a look should you need a budget option. They won't power through modern games on high settings, but many are fitted with a GTX 1650 or RTX 3050 card which can net you solid performance for under $800 / £800.

It's always worth keeping an eye out for more expensive brands as well. Razer laptops like the Blade 15 or Alienware laptops such as the M15 R7 will be some of the most tempting options if and when they move into more affordable territory; they're truly fantastic but often sit far outside many shoppers' price range, so any reduction is big news.

Not only that, but now that RTX 30-Series GPUs have spent a year inside these builds, we're seeing prices falling even further than they did in last year's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals already. An RTX 3080 laptop, for example, was a record-breaker at $1,799 - but we've already seen machines dropping as far as $1,739 regularly in 2022 so far. We'd recommend keeping an eye on MSI for these kinds of discounts later this year. Not only that, but the cheaper RTX 3050 builds are getting even more affordable. We've seen machines running RTX 3050 Ti GPUs hitting as little as $699.99 in regular discounts - an excellent omen for good things to come in November. If you're after that particular grail, keep a close watch over the Dell G-Series range.

Not only that, but Intel's 12th generation processors are gathering some age, and the widespread use of DDR5 RAM is also becoming more commonplace. That means you'll be able to save on machines with the latest components on top. We've just started to see 2022's releases dropping down to particularly strong price points over the last few months, but if you're keen it's well worth tracking these offers regularly.

Last year's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad L340 | $1,050 $769 at Amazon

Save $280 - While it had been cheaper in the past, you were getting a great rate on a machine featuring the GTX 1650 and a 256GB SSD here, which should be more than enough for casual gaming.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3050Ti gaming laptop | $1,199 $849 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $350 - Considering there was an RTX 3050 Ti GPU and 16GB RAM inside this Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop, $849 was a stunning price. There was a $250 discount on this rig already live, but you could save an additional $100 in the form of a rebate as well.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte G5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,199 $999 (with $50 rebate) at Newegg

Save $200 - You were getting an RTX 3060 GPU in this Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop at Newegg in last year's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. That was excellent value considering you were also getting 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD to make the most of that mid-range graphics card.



(opens in new tab) Asus ROG 16-inch RTX 3050Ti gaming laptop | $1,449.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - If you were after a larger display, we'd recommend checking out this 16-inch Asus ROG. We were seeing this i7 / RTX 3050Ti configuration down to just $1,199.99 last year, with 512GB SSD storage to play with as well. That's impressive considering this price had been dancing around the $1,399 mark in previous weeks.



(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $1,249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - Amazon had a $1,249.99 sales price on this RTX 3060 Asus ROG Strix G15 last year. That was a solid price considering the power you were getting under the hood with a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.



(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,549.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - You could save $200 on this Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop at Best Buy last year, bringing this RTX 3060 rig down to just $1,349.99. This is a premium machine, so you were getting a great price overall, but on top of that mid-range GPU there was also an excellent 1TB SSD under the hood and a Ryzen 9 processor to boot.



(opens in new tab) MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6-inch RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,299 $1,799 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $500 - This was one of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals on the market last year, with a $500 discount offering up a $1,799 sales price on an RTX 3080 machine. We certainly don't see that every day, especially with an i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD packed inside as well.



(opens in new tab) Alienware X15 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | $2,579.99 $1,899.99 at Dell

Save $680 - You could pick up the new Alienware X15 for over $600 off last year, a fantastic price for such a premium chassis. There's a considerable spec under the hood here as well, with an RTX 3070 GPU and i7-11800H processor at the helm.



Last year's best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | £1,099.99 £899 at Very

Save £200 - There's an RTX 3060 graphics card, i7-11370H processor, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz display packed into this sub-£1,000 price tag, which all means this Asus TUF was punching well above its price tag. You were sacrificing your RAM a little here, with only 8GB, but if you want to push that 8GB to its limits you'll find some excellent performance here.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | £1,099 £1,049 at Currys

Save £50 - The RTX 3060 configuration of the Lenovo Legion 5 was already particularly well priced before this £50 discount in last year's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. That meant you were getting an even better deal on the Ryzen 7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD configuration than usual.



(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Triton 300 15.6-inch RTX 3070 gaming laptop | £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

Save $200 - There was a massive 1TB SSD alongside that powerful i7-11800H processor and RTX 3070 graphics card in here - a fantastic configuration for under $1,300. Not only that, but you were also getting some free Apple services with this offer at Currys as well.



