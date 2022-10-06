Cyber Monday gaming PC deals 2022: what to expect from this year's sales

If you're hoping to pick up a gaming PC this Cyber Monday then you need to be prepared so you don't miss out on the best deals. Based on sales last year, we're expecting to see some major discounts on some of the best gaming PCs, and with the announcement of the 40 series graphics cards, it's likely that 30 series machines will come even further down in price.

Last year we saw hundreds slashed off of a wide range of PCs, meaning if you're just looking for an entry-level machine as you transition over from console or if you need a powerhouse to run and stream the latest titles, you'll find a discount you can take advantage of this Cyber Monday.

If you're also interested in more offers that we think will be hitting the shelves soon, then be sure to check out our predictions for Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, as well as the Cyber Monday CPU deals and Cyber Monday gaming keyboard and mouse deals.

Cyber Monday gaming PC deals: FAQs

When will Cyber Monday Gaming PC deals be live? Cyber Monday is happening on November 28 this year but it is likely that we will see deals occurring in advance following Black Friday so be sure to keep an eye out over the course of the entire weekend.

Cyber Monday gaming PC deals: What to expect Amazon and Dell (in the US) tend to be the frontrunners hosting the largest Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. However, the vast majority of deep discounts on prebuilt gaming PCs tend to fly off the shelves on Black Friday, so if there's anything you caught wind of over the weekend, it's unlikely to hang around for too long. That doesn't mean that deals aren't available on Cyber Monday, though they typically aren't quite as expansive or plentiful by comparison.

Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a gaming PC? Given that most of the more exciting gaming PC deals are likely to take place on Black Friday, we personally wouldn't recommend waiting specifically for Cyber Monday to get yourself a PC given how competitive the offers will be at the weekend. We touched upon the larger online retailers, whose deeper discounts will definitely be drained before Friday's finished, but the smaller virtual storefronts, such as Newegg and Overclockers UK, are more likely to have deals on customizable configurations of ABS and OcUK machines respectively that aren't likely to vary massively between the two sales days.

Last year's Cyber Monday gaming PC deals in the US

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Slate Mono | $900 $799.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - Although you'll want to upgrade your storage option, but this is a great entry-level PC for a decent price. A solid CPU and mid-range GPU make for a good combo here.

Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower TraceMR | $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - 3060-equipped PCs are selling out fast, but this rock-solid iBuyPower model is still in stock, and it even comes with a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Its traditional SATA SSD is supported by a beefy hard drive for bulk storage, and its core processors are excellent.

Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD

(opens in new tab) CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | $1,900 $1,699.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - While a little on the pricier side for an RTX 3060 Ti machine, that's because it's utilizing the powerful Ryzen 7 5800X, using an AM4 motherboard. You'll have an easier time upgrading in the future, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Skytech Siege 3.0 | $2,400 $1,999.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - It's a return to the historic lowest ever price which we saw in the run-up to, and on, Black Friday. You're getting a phenomenal deal on an RTX 3070 PC.

Features: Intel Core i7-10700K, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) ABS Gladiator (RTX 3080) | $2,500 $2,299.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - It's one of the most affordable RTX 3080 gaming PCs that we've come across, and great value for money given the hardware available here.

Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) ABS Gladiator | $3,000 $2,699.99 at Newegg

Save $300 - A surprisingly affordable Intel and RTX 3080 gaming PC, that's bettered by a brilliant discount and some exceptional components.

Features: Intel i7-11700KF, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



(opens in new tab) ABS Gladiator | $3,000 $2,699.99 at Newegg

Save $300 - Going all on in AMD architecture is this ABS Gladiator PC, which is stuffed full of the latest components from the brand.

Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, Radeon RX 6800, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



Last year's Cyber Monday gaming PC deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) PCSpecialist Vortex GR | £699 £649 at Currys

Save £50 - A fantastic deal on a solid entry-level PC, which will enable you to run all games in 1080p at 60fps. Plus, with a case like this, it'll be easy to upgrade in the future when you're ready.

Features: Intel Core i3-10100F, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

(opens in new tab) AlphaSync Onyx | £950 £899.99 at Ebuyer

Save £50 - For just shy of £900, this PC is perfect for running games at their highest setting at 1080p and 1440p right now.

Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro N50-610 | £1,000 £945.17 at Box

Save £121 - This futuristic machine is now at one of its lowest price points ever, and even though it's an entry-level machine, you'll run all games comfortably at 1080p HD and even at 1440p with a little push.

Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

(opens in new tab) Cube Gauntlet Mini | £1,350 £1,199.99 at Box

Save £150 - This deliciously small build PC still manages to pack an RTX 3060 Ti within it. While you can upgrade before you hit add to basket, this baseline configuration is a great deal.

Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060 Ti, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion T7 | £2,019 £1,499 at Box

Save £520 - One of the best RTX 3070 deals we've seen so far, inside a PC build that's excellent value for money.

Features: Intel Core i7-10700K, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) AlphaSync Diamond | £1,400 £1,299.99 at Ebuyer

Save £100 - Not the chunkiest discount we've seen, but still a great price for an RTX 3070 gaming PC.

Features: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD + 1TB HDD.



(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Orion 3000 | £1,599 £1,499 at Currys

Save £100 - Our pick for the best gaming PC of this year has £100 off right now, with an RTX 3070 onboard too.

Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

(opens in new tab) AlphaSync iCUE | £2,700 £2,499.93 at Ebuyer

Save £200 - An RTX 3080 machine with great storage and a powerful processor, which makes this £200 saving quite the deal. In fact, it's one of the best we've seen in some time.

Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD + 4TB HDD.



(opens in new tab) AlphaSync iCUE | £4,900 £4,299.98 at Ebuyer

Save £600 - If you're looking for a Cyber Monday gaming PC deal on the best machine you can get right now, it's probably this. Save £600 on this RTX 3090 PC with the complementary specs to ensure you can max games out in 4K or higher.

Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, RTX 3090, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD + 4TB HDD.

(Image credit: Alienware/Dell)

Today's deals

Our price comparison software works around the clock to bring you some of the best prices on our favorite gaming PCs for this Cyber Monday.

Optimize your battlestation for less with Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals and Cyber Monday gaming RAM deals.