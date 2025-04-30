The latest iPad Air M3 just dropped to a new record-low price

The latest M3 iPad Air has just dropped to its lowest price yet at Amazon, shaving a full $100 off the original $599 MSRP. This isn't the first time I've seen a discount on the 2025 release, but it is the heaviest saving to date and it comes particularly early in the tablet's lifespan compared to previous releases.

You'll find the 128GB model available for just $499 at Amazon right now, with the record-low price reflected across all colorways. Everything's still in stock right now, but the more popular versions (Space Gray) will start to buckle once availability starts to run low. Considering this is an unseasonably low rate on one of the best gaming tablets on the market, these could fly off the shelves.

I've seen a $100 discount on the previous generation M2 model before, but that only came during larger sales events later on in the device's life. This is an early discount and based on past sales, it will likely only drop a further $20 as the tablet gets older.

Save $100 - The M3 iPad Air just sailed down to its lowest price yet at Amazon, with a $100 discount dropping that $599 MSRP to $499. That launch rate has only ever dipped to around $550 in the past, and while it hasn't been the full $600 for some time now it has jumped up to $570 over the last of the month. Buy it if: ✅ You need a tablet for work and gaming

✅ You don't need a massive screen

✅ You regularly take notes on your iPad Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a high refresh rate display

Should you buy the iPad Air?

The iPad Air was always an awkward middle child between the entry-level base model and the top-shelf Pro. However, it's carved out its own niche in the last few years. Now, with the full power of the M3 processor (and a larger 13-inch version available) that use-case is a little less clear cut.

In short, the iPad Air is for those who need a more substantial tablet at their fingertips, but don't need the fancy display features of the Pro. It's significantly cheaper than Apple's flagship, but can still easily keep up with more demanding workflows and heavy apps like Adobe.

If you need a tablet for note-taking, schoolwork, gaming, or lighter content creation, it's a fantastic option. However, if you're going to be multi-tasking between the heaviest of programs for the purposes of media creation, the M4 processor in the Pro is better equipped. Bumping up also gives you access to extra storage sizes, 120Hz refresh rates, and a better quality display overall.

I've been using the iPad Air for some time now, and it fits me perfectly. I can run more demanding App Store titles like Alien Isolation and Call of Duty Mobile while also having ample screen space for note-taking. I'd be annoyed if I paid all that money just to stream Netflix, and would recommend cheaper 9th and 10th generation models if that's all your after, but it certainly keeps my favorite shows looking crisp as well.

