iPad Air M4 pre-orders live, where to get the best deal on Apple's new tablet

iPad Air M4 pre-orders start today, at 9.15am ET to be precise. That's not stopping Best Buy and Apple offering their own early discounts, though, with up to $670 off the device with trade-in or $50 off a new device for the former's members. I'm expecting more retailers to launch their own stock when we hit go-time, and we could even see additional savings on top of that. That's why I'm tracking all the latest iPad Air M4 pre-order deals live right here.

Apple's new iPad follows the same pricing structure as the previous generation, starting at $599 for the 128GB 11-inch model and moving up to $799 for the 13-inch device. With that boosted M4 processor at the helm, it's got its sights set on the best gaming tablets, promising up to 30% faster performance.

The latest model will start shipping from March 11, and you'll find all the early pre-order offers available below.

Quick pre-order

The best iPad Air M4 pre-order deals

Best Buy | Starting from $249 with trade-in

Best Buy is offering discounts up to $350 on the 11-inch iPad Air M4 with a qualifying trade-in this week. Those largest savings come when you swap in an iPad Air 11-inch M3 or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Gen), but an iPad Mini 6th Gen will also net you $200 off the new device. Status: Coming soon, pre-orders start 9.15am ET

Best Buy | $50 off for Plus and Total members

Subscribers to Best Buy's Plus or Total service can shave $50 off their iPad Air M4 pre-order this week. The offer stands on both the 11-inch and 13-inch models, dropping that starting price down to $549. Status: Coming soon, pre-orders start 9.15am ET

Apple | Save up to $670 with trade-in

Apple is also offering a trade-in discount for its own iPad Air M4 pre-orders this week. That full $670 is going to require quite the device, but with discounts starting at $40 it looks like the store is taking older iPads as well. Status: Coming soon, pre-orders start at 9.15am ET

B&H Photo | Coming soon

B&H Photo has both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air M4 listed on the site now, with the ability to be notified when stock drops. Status: Coming soon, notify when available

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon hasn't launched its iPad Air M4 pre-order listing pages just yet, which isn't surprising. This is a retailer that likes to take its time with new products, but it's often one of the first places to find discounts so I'd keep a close eye out here. Status: No listing pages

Everything you need to know about the iPad Air M4

The iPad Air M4 is the latest generation Air device, launching at the same $599 / $799 price as the previous model.

The headline upgrade here is that M4 chip. The Apple silicon first made its way to the more expensive Pro models last year, but is now scaling down the price brackets to the brand's middle child. Apple claims the upgraded chip is 30% faster than the M3 powering its previous Air device, with the N1 and C1X chips boosting wireless connectivity to boot.

Gamers should also note that the M4 boasts nine GPU cores for ray tracing support. That means four times faster 3D rendering, though Apple is using the M1 processor in that comparison.

The design remains largely unchanged compared to the previous model, with the same spread of four color options and an identical flat-edge form factor.

The new device ships with iPadOS 26, though older models will also have access to the core software benefits, from new window systems for multitasking to the command-center 'menu bar'.