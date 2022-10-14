Black Friday gaming PC deals 2022: what discounts you can expect this year

We saw some amazing Black Friday gaming PC deals last year, with hundreds off of prebuilt machines. So what can we expect for 2022? With the new 40 series GPUs finally landing this year, we are hopefully going to see the price of other graphics cards and consequentially gaming PCs drop in price without factoring sales into it at all.

It is likely that we will see some of the current best gaming PCs drop in price before they are swiftly replaced as 40 series machines begin to take the top spots. If you don't want to wait until Black Friday then fear not, as there are always gaming PC deals waiting to be snagged up. However, based on the sales last year, deals on the day will likely surpass the regular discounts we have seen all year.

One amazing indicator was the Amazon Early Access sale which just occurred, in which we saw 30 series graphics cards and PCs that featured them actually go on sale. This means we have our hopes held up high for these sales.

Black Friday gaming PC deals: FAQs

When will Black Friday gaming PC deals start? Black Friday gaming PC deals will be starting officially on the 25th of November this year. However, last year we saw deals starting as early as the week before thanksgiving meaning you should keep an eye out during the lead up.

Black Friday gaming PC deals: What to expect Dell tends to offer some of the deepest Black Friday gaming PC deals that we've seen in recent memory, most notably with its line of Alienware Aurora computers. Last year, several configurations of the Alienware Aurora R11 were discounted heavily, with one model selling for $1,808.99 down from $2,010 for savings of $202. One Alienware R10 Ryzen model saw $496 off its asking price ($1,763 down from $2,259), which was one of the more extreme offerings of last year's sales event. It's a similar story on boutique-built gaming PCs from the likes of Newegg as well. An ABS Master prebuilt (featuring an RTX 2060) was selling for $949 down from $1,100 and a Skytech Archangel (GTX 1660 model) was on offer for $749.99 down from $1,100 for savings of $350. It's safe to say, whether you're going for a machine featuring the latest and greatest GPUs like the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 or prefer to spec a little more humbly, that you should be accounted for.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday to buy a gaming PC? Given the trends that we've observed in recent years, where prebuilt gaming PCs often see their most consistent, and deepest, discounts of the year around this time, we personally believe that it's very much worth waiting for the Black Friday gaming PC deals. It would be a slightly different story if you just wanted to pick up a few choice components, but in terms of going all-in on ready-to-go hardware, you're much better off being able to save a few dollars where you can, especially if you're in the market for an RTX PC, which can otherwise carry a high price point due to demand.

Last year's best Black Friday gaming PC deals in the US

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Slate Mono | $900 $799.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - As far as cheap gaming PCs go, the Slate Mono gets a lot right with respectable specs and a fairly good GPU at the helm here. If you did pick this up would have needed to upgrade the storage - something to keep in mind, Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, GTX 1050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) ABS Master | $1,300 $1,099.99 at Newegg

Save $200 - The RTX 2060 is still a more than capable GPU, even with the release of the 40 series cards. Given what's here, this ABS Master build was a solid choice. Features: Intel Core i5-11400F, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R10 | $1,710 $1,322.99 at Dell

Save $387 -This was the lowest price we saw on this machine last year, featuring a RTX 3060 Ti. If you wanted to pick up one of these rigs then Black Friday 2021 was the time. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800x, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R12 | $1,980 $1,371.99 at Dell

Save $608 - This was one of the deepest ever discounts that we came across on an Alienware Aurora R12 configuration and exceptional value for the hardware you're getting under the hood here. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Thermaltake Reactor 380 | $2,800 $2,499.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - This was the lowest ever price we saw on this machine - it hasn't been this cheap ever since. At this point last year it was also considered one of the most affordable RTX 3080 machines. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

Last year's best Black Friday gaming PC deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) PCSpecialist Vortex GR | £699 £649 at Currys

Save £50 - As far as entry-level gaming PCs go, they really don't get much cheaper than this. For the money, you would've picked up a system that's capable of running games at 60 FPS in 1080p such as Grand Theft Auto V and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Features: Intel Core i3-10100F, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro N50-610 | £1,000 £879.99 at Box

Save £120 - It's one of the cheapest prices that we've come across on an entry-level gaming PC featuring enough grunt to game comfortably in 1080p (and even 1440p) with most games on the market. Features: Intel Core i5-10400F, GTX 1660 Super, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Orion 3000 | £1,599 £1,499 at Currys

Save £100 - This was our number one pick for the best gaming PC of 2021, and you could get it with an RTX 3070 even cheaper with high-end specs that are futureproofed for years to come. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

(opens in new tab) Cube Gauntlet Mini | £1,350 £1,199.99 at Box

Save £150 - This is one of the more aggressively priced RTX 3060 Ti gaming PCs that we came across last year but still featured some great specs. The storage would need upgrading which is something to consider. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 3060 Ti, 8GB RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD.

