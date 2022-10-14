Black Friday graphics card deals 2022 - what to expect from the sales

Black Friday graphics card deals this year is something extremely hard to predict. With the release of the 40 series just on the horizon, it is unclear as to whether or not there will be price slashes on the now, old generation 30 series.

If last year is anything to go off of then we likely won't see discounts on any of the best graphics cards for gaming but instead on older models. The 10 series cards saw some discounts at multiple retailers, which are, despite their age, reliable cards that are suited toward those who are just getting started in PC gaming and not expecting to play many high-end titles.

If you're hoping to get your hands on a new graphics card this Black Friday then a better option for you may be to take a look at Black Friday gaming PC deals. We're more likely to see discounts on pre-built machines this sales period as there is a lower demand for them. Overall, this is a much easier way to upgrade and means you may still be able to bag some of the best gaming PCs at a bargain.

Black Friday GPU deals: FAQs

When will the Black Friday graphics card deals start? Black Friday this year will fall on November 25th. Although we're not sure what deals we will see there is a chance that there will be price slashes on the 20 and 30 series cards as the new and shiny 40 series will be on the shelves.

Why is it so hard to buy a GPU right now? This is a simple and understandable question related to Black Friday graphics card deals with a sorta complicated answer, so bear with us. There are two main reasons why it's so hard to buy a GPU right now, and they go back to those age-old principles of supply and demand. First up is the supply of graphics cards, which has been severely constrained by component issues related to the pandemic. GPUs are intricate demanding pieces of electronics, and they require all kinds of different parts sourced from all over the place to be created - if the manufacturers can't get enough of those parts, they can't make enough cards. The second reason why it might be extra tough to find a Black Friday graphics card deal is that demand on GPUs is so high. PC gaming keeps growing in popularity, and many players want the highest quality visuals possible, which leads to a corresponding growth in demand for graphics cards. But on top of that, the very same cards are also used en masse for generating cryptocurrency and other related pursuits, which are booming in popularity themselves. Taken all together, it's a perfect storm that translates to empty GPU shelves around the world.

Will graphics card prices drop on Black Friday? We wish we could give you an unequivocal and enthusiastic "yes!" on this one, but the reality is more murky. In short, no, the Black Friday graphics card deals probably will not include significant price drops on graphics cards, at least not on the latest models that everybody wants. Don't let that discourage you, though - there could still be savings out there to be found for intrepid deals hunters. They'll likely just come in the form of bundles. Retailers will often bundle hot-ticket items like Black Friday graphics card deals in with other, semi-related items, such as SSDs or RAM. The reasons for this are twofold: first, it helps combat scalpers to a certain extent, since the extra item cuts into their profit margins and adds more logistical overhead. Second, it helps the retailer move more inventory that might otherwise sit around along with the stuff flying off the shelves. The good news is that these bundled-in items often will receive a discount. If you also need the additional item on top of the GPU, you just saved money overall! Even if you don't need it, the discount means you have a good chance of selling it second-hand and making the difference back up later.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday to buy a graphics card? Here's where the answer becomes complex. If you've stumbled upon a reliable retailer restocking the likes of the RTX 30-series for their MSRP before the sales event, then you absolutely shouldn't wait until Black Friday, as not only is stock not guaranteed, but whatever does show up isn't likely to be discounted below the retail price. However, if you've had no luck at all at getting your hands on a new video card, then there's no harm in waiting for Black Friday and waiting to see if RTX-30 series restocks or AMD Radeon RX 6000 cards are available.

