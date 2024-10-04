My dad wanted a Kindle Scribe this Prime Day, this deal is so good I told him not to wait

"Do you think the Kindle Scribe will be cheaper during Prime Day?" asks my dad. I recently gave him a shot at scribbling notes down on my reMarkable tablet, and it didn't take long for him to see its appeal. My dad's an avid reader who's recently started studying the art of kilt-making, so in many ways, the Kindle Scribe is the perfect device for him. I told him, yes, the Kindle Scribe will almost certainly be discounted during Prime Day, and you're always better waiting to see. That was last week.

This week, the Kindle Scribe has already taken a £100 discount at Amazon in the UK, and as soon as I spotted it, I told my dad there was no need to wait for October 8. That price cut brings the Kindle Scribe down to £229 at its absolute cheapest - that's with only 16GB of storage and Amazon's basic pen. The good news is that the £100 saving applies to any configuration of storage and stylus, or whether you opt in for 3 months of Kindle Unlimited.

Prime Day Kindle deals usually don't come this early. Usually, it's the case that they all go on offer at the same time, and that's normally when Prime Day officially begins. We saw a great Kindle Scribe deal during the summer edition of Prime Day this year, but even that only saved you £55 if you were in the UK. This deal is the equivalent to what US shoppers got and brings the Kindle Scribe down to a new record low price.

Kindle Scribe | £379.99 £279.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - The middling configuration might be the best value in this deal. This price gets you 32GB of storage and a Premium Pen. Either way you cut it, this is the cheapest the Kindle Scribe has ever been in the UK, so it's well worth jumping on if you were going to be shopping on Prime Day.

✅ You want the most versatile Kindle

✅ The reMarkable 2 is too expensive for you Don't buy it if: ❌ You wouldn't use its notetaking abilities US | Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $299.97

Kindle Scribe is probably the most desirable of Amazon's E-readers. It has the largest display, and while it can do all the normal things a Kindle can in terms of reading, it also doubles as a digital notebook. If you're a student, a creative, or someone who likes to annotate the books they read with comments and the like, the Kindle Scribe is a luxurious device.

Should you buy the Kindle Scribe?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Of course, the Kindle Scribe isn't the only paper tablet you can scribble things on. As I mentioned up above, I use the reMarkable 2, which doesn't have access to a huge digital library like Kindles do, but is incredible for taking notes, annotating PDFs, or reading articles. Kindle Scribe, especially during discounts like this, is so much more affordable though, and even if the whole point of reMarkable is that it's fairly minimalist in terms of its function, the Kindle Scribe is a lot more versatile.

If it is the pure notetaking you'd like from a device like this, I'd recommend the reMarkable over the Scribe. Its writing feel is stunning - and I use that word with no ounce of exaggeration. The friction its pen gives you against the display, the sound it makes, the immediate response of the writing appearing on it - all of it tricks your brain into thinking you're actually writing on paper. The Kindle Scribe is a close second, I'll grant you. There's an ever so slight increase in delay, and it doesn't quite pick up the same nuance in handwriting. Those are small prices to pay though, especially when the Scribe offers you so much more utility.

Since the Scribe is the flagship Kindle, it is the most expensive. If you aren't actually interested in the notetaking side of things, you're just as well getting a more affordable model. The Kindle Paperwhite or Oasis can offer you nice middle grounds in terms of display brightness and size, and are more than likely to go on offer during Prime Day. Will they see £100 come off their tags though? Only time will tell.

