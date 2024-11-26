I'd be willing to bet your favorite podcaster uses this microphone, and it's discounted for Black Friday

You don't have to watch many podcasts before you see someone talking into Shure's iconic SM7dB microphone. This black, classy, epic-sounding mic turns up in so much content these days, and for good reason. It's versatile, it sounds great when you talk close to it, and it has a design that hides annoying cable clutter so it looks great on camera.

Since it's so popular and has a high level of quality, it's no surprise that it's an expensive piece of kit. So much so that the majority of streamers, gamers, and podcasters don't actually need to buy it. However, as someone who uses it every day, I can absolutely see the appeal, and thanks to Black Friday, it's currently going a little cheaper at Amazon. Right now, it's seeing a $50 discount, which brings it down to $449. If you opt for Shure's XLR cable bundle, you can get it with a connecting cable and additional windscreen for $459 at Amazon.

I didn't actually expect to see the Shure SM7dB in this year's Black Friday gaming deals, especially since this updated version only came out at the tail end of last year. The SM7B has been on the shelves for decades now, and it's rarely seen big discounts due to its popularity and premium reputation. This new "dB" version comes with a built-in pre-amp, which helps those using this mic for vocal recording by boosting its gain.

Shure SM7dB | $499 $449 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the first time Shure's iconic SM7dB has dropped in price since its launch in September of 2023, and as such, this is its lowest-ever price at the retailer.

✅ Money is no object

✅ You have an XLR audio mixer Don't buy it if: ❌ You only have a USB interface

Price check: $449 at B&H Photo Video UK: £437 at Amazon

Of course, I'd understand if Shure's iconic mic was still too expensive for you, even with the discount applied. In truth, while this is the best microphone for streaming and gaming in my opinion, there are so many cheaper alternatives that would be more than enough for the majority of content creators streaming on Twitch a few times a month.

Luckily, Shure's Black Friday offerings don't end there. Its MV7+ Podcast microphone is arguably even more versatile since it can be hooked up via XLR cable or USB-C, and it's seeing a $30 reduction from $279 down to $249 at Amazon.

Should you buy the Shure SM7dB?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

If you're going all in on a content creation setup, and you don't have a tight budget for the best gear for streaming, the Shure SM7dB is one of the holy grails. You get extreme production quality here, and you can listen to the audio sample I recorded for my review down below to give you an idea of what it sounds like. That said, I wouldn't argue this is the best mic for everyone.

This isn't the easiest mic to use, because it's an XLR option, first of all. So if you don't have one of the best streaming mixers, you're going to struggle to control it. USB microphones have come a long way, and these days, you can get ones like the SteelSeries Alias that are easy to use for plug-and-play purposes but still have loads of software to help you hone their sound. That microphone is also on offer right now, with a $40 reduction bringing it down to $139 at Amazon.

If you want the best production quality, but still use a USB setup, I'd recommend the likes of Rode's Podmic USB, or Shure's MV7+, linked above. Both of those can connect via USB, and have amazing sound quality, but can also link up via XLR cable if you choose to upgrade your setup later.

