Black Friday Secretlab deals 2022: everything to expect from the top gaming chair retailer

If you're on the hunt for a gaming chair then you might be interested in Black Friday Secretlab deals and with the sales just over a month away, it's a good time to get prepped. We're summarising our expectations for deals this year as long as going over what we saw last year.

We didn't see too many Black Friday Secretlab deals last year, however, we've already got high expectations for this year, with the seat retailer announcing the price cuts this early on. We're hoping to see hundreds off of premium models, including the Secretlab Titan EVO 2022, which we consider the best gaming chair.

If you're not committed to the brand yet then fear not as we're also summarising all of our expectations for the best Black Friday gaming chair deals. We're hoping to see hundreds off of other big-name brands so be sure to have a peek. You may also find discounts on something you're looking for in our Black Friday gaming deals.

When will Black Friday Secretlab deals begin? Black Friday will fall on November 25 this year. However, it is likely that we will see deals starting earlier as we have done previously. The best deals will fall on the day and potentially the weekend, leading up to Cyber Monday.

What to expect from Black Friday Secretlab deals

Secretlab has already announced its Black Friday pricing. You can find all the details on their website, however, we have our hopes held up high for even further discounts closer to the time.

You can get $100 / £100 off of what we consider the best gaming chair, the Secretlab Titan EVO, and $250 / £200 off of older models.

Last year we didn't see deals even close to this, meaning having confirmation of these this early on is amazing. However, this doesn't mean prices won't drop even further.

The chair retailer has brought out multiple new models, whether this be collaborations or new colorways over the course of this year. This is an indication that they may be replacing or discontinuing their current stock soon, particularly older models. Usually, when this happens, we see major price drops.

If we do arrive and the Black Friday Secretlab deals haven't dropped further, it is unlikely they will reduce after the event so be ready to pick one up on the day if you intend to do so and want to get the best price.

Last year's Black Friday Secretlab deals

Editor's choice (opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega Stealth (2020) | $399 $359 at Secretlab

Save $40 - As we mentioned in our Secretlab Omega 2020 review (opens in new tab), this was an exceedingly stylish option that's very comfortable too. Even if you picked it up last year, it would still be considered one of the best options a year on, and probably many more in the future.

UK deal - £319 £284 at Secretlab



(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega Stealth (2020) | £319 £284 at Secretlab

Save £35 - The Omega range has been at the forefront of Secretlab's offerings for a long time now, and there's a good reason for that: they're comfortable, luxurious, and supportive for your back. That made this reduction (even if it is small) worth considering.



(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan EVO (2022) | £399 £369 at Secretlab

Save £30 - The Titan EVO is Secretlab's newest range of chairs, and it replaces the older Omega line above thanks to a magnetic headrest, built-in but adjustable lumbar support, and customisable arm rests (sold separately). This was part of Secretlab's official Black Friday line-up so kept this price over the duration of the sale weekend.



Most recent Secretlab gaming chair deals

If you simply can't wait and want to get your hands on a Secretlab gaming chair right now then below are the most recent prices for our favorite seats from the retailer. Our software scans for the lowest prices across multiple sites so you know you're getting the best deal.

