Don't wait for Memorial Day, these gaming chair deals won't last that long

I usually tell people to put a pause on their gaming chair shopping trips until a big seasonal sales event like Memorial Day, Prime Day, or Black Friday. My reasoning is pretty simple; gaming chairs are a sometimes stupidly expensive bit of furniture to buy, and they don't often go on offer outwith these big sales. We're just under two weeks out from Memorial Day, though, and I'm scrapping that advice.

Right now, three of my favorite chairs are all discounted, and with the prices they're at, I don't see any reason to wait for later this month. Kicking things off is a seat that's perfect for anyone buying their first one, or anyone who just doesn't have the budget for some of the bigger names. The Corsair TC100 Relaxed is going for $188.99 at Amazon right now, and even for our favorite budget chair, that's one hell of a bargain.

Next up is its mid-range sibling, the Corsair TC500 Luxe. This also appears on our best gaming chair list, but the Shadow (black) model is currently rocking a $75 discount, bringing it to just $424.99 at Amazon. Lastly, for those looking for the last word in lumbar support, the Razer Iskur V2 is down to $617.99 at Amazon, reduced from its hefty $649 price.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed | $249 $188 at Amazon

Save $61 - Starting things off at the entry-level end of the price scale, the Corsair TC100 Relaxed is going for $60 cheaper than its launch price in the US. Granted, I hardly ever see this seat up at its MSRP these days, but even compared to its $210 average price, this is a real bargain. Buy it if: ✅You're on a tight budget

✅You still want good comfort and features

✅ You're not bothered about color choices Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather have integrated lumbar support

❌ You want more armrest adjustability

Corsair TC 500 Luxe | $499.99 $424.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - If you have a bit more money to play with, the other option from Corsair is the TC500 Luxe, which I still use as my daily driver months after reviewing it. It has a lot of high-end features for a chair under $500, so seeing it laid low to the tune of a $75 discount is well worth recommending. Annoyingly, it's only on offer in its Shadow Black color. Buy it if: ✅ You like a wider seat base

✅ You want something that looks a bit unique

✅ You're okay with the black color Don't buy it if: ❌ You want great armrests

❌ You want even better lumbar support

Razer Iskur V2 | $699.99 $617.99 at Amazon

Save $82 - I've seen Razer's latest high-end chair come down in price a few times since its launch last year, and although this isn't a patch on its lowest-ever price of $499, I'd take any opportunity to get one of the more expensive gaming chairs for cheaper. Buy it if: ✅ You care about lumbar support

✅ You have the money to spend

✅ You're looking for a great alternative to Secretlab Don't buy it if: ❌ You want lots of color choices

❌ You'd rather have something more breathable

