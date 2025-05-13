Don't wait for Memorial Day, these gaming chair deals won't last that long
I've found a budget, mid-range, and high-end option for you
I usually tell people to put a pause on their gaming chair shopping trips until a big seasonal sales event like Memorial Day, Prime Day, or Black Friday. My reasoning is pretty simple; gaming chairs are a sometimes stupidly expensive bit of furniture to buy, and they don't often go on offer outwith these big sales. We're just under two weeks out from Memorial Day, though, and I'm scrapping that advice.
Right now, three of my favorite chairs are all discounted, and with the prices they're at, I don't see any reason to wait for later this month. Kicking things off is a seat that's perfect for anyone buying their first one, or anyone who just doesn't have the budget for some of the bigger names. The Corsair TC100 Relaxed is going for $188.99 at Amazon right now, and even for our favorite budget chair, that's one hell of a bargain.
Next up is its mid-range sibling, the Corsair TC500 Luxe. This also appears on our best gaming chair list, but the Shadow (black) model is currently rocking a $75 discount, bringing it to just $424.99 at Amazon. Lastly, for those looking for the last word in lumbar support, the Razer Iskur V2 is down to $617.99 at Amazon, reduced from its hefty $649 price.
Corsair TC100 Relaxed | $249 $188 at Amazon
Save $61 - Starting things off at the entry-level end of the price scale, the Corsair TC100 Relaxed is going for $60 cheaper than its launch price in the US. Granted, I hardly ever see this seat up at its MSRP these days, but even compared to its $210 average price, this is a real bargain.
Buy it if:
✅You're on a tight budget
✅You still want good comfort and features
✅ You're not bothered about color choices
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather have integrated lumbar support
❌ You want more armrest adjustability
Corsair TC 500 Luxe | $499.99 $424.99 at Amazon
Save $75 - If you have a bit more money to play with, the other option from Corsair is the TC500 Luxe, which I still use as my daily driver months after reviewing it. It has a lot of high-end features for a chair under $500, so seeing it laid low to the tune of a $75 discount is well worth recommending. Annoyingly, it's only on offer in its Shadow Black color.
Buy it if:
✅ You like a wider seat base
✅ You want something that looks a bit unique
✅ You're okay with the black color
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want great armrests
❌ You want even better lumbar support
Razer Iskur V2 | $699.99 $617.99 at Amazon
Save $82 - I've seen Razer's latest high-end chair come down in price a few times since its launch last year, and although this isn't a patch on its lowest-ever price of $499, I'd take any opportunity to get one of the more expensive gaming chairs for cheaper.
Buy it if:
✅ You care about lumbar support
✅ You have the money to spend
✅ You're looking for a great alternative to Secretlab
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want lots of color choices
❌ You'd rather have something more breathable
For more on gaming furniture, check out the best console gaming chairs, the best pink gaming chairs, and the best gaming desks.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension. Location: UK Remote
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.