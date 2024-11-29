My favorite Elgato gadget ever has just been given the Black Friday treatment

There was a time this year when the Elgato Prompter was impossible to find anywhere. It was so popular when it launched that I couldn't even get my hands on a review sample because they were in constant backorder. With such a highly coveted product that has no real competition, I really didn't think we'd see it get reduced this Black Friday.

Oh, how wrong I was, though, because this one-of-a-kind gadget has just seen a $80 price slash, bringing it from its $279.99 launch price to $199.99 at Amazon. Now before I say anymore, I'll remind you that this is a product that flew off the shelves for the first half of this year, so if you're keen for one, I wouldn't wait around. The Corsair and Elgato overlords have been kind enough to bless us with a Black Friday deal here, so act fast.

Besides a few bundle offers popping up among Black Friday gaming deals in the last few weeks, I haven't seen the Elgato Prompter drop in price since it came out. If it has, its discounts have been so quick and minor that no one noticed. Needless to say, this is the cheapest the Prompter has ever been, although there are a few bundles you may want to look into if you're missing a stand for it, or you'd like a small keylight to sit on top of it.

Elgato Prompter | $279.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This is the cheapest the prompter has ever gone for, and the first time it's had a major price cut since its launch in the Spring of 2024. If stock runs out, you can also make the most of this price at Best Buy and B&H. Buy it if: ✅ You deliver speech to camera often

✅ You stream on Twitch

✅ You want a small, additional display Don't buy it if: ❌ Your processor already struggles

❌ You're expecting to run games on it Price check: $199 at Best Buy | $199 at B&H Photo Video UK: £198 at Amazon

Should you buy the Elgato Prompter?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Obviously, this isn't going to be necessary for every content creator out there. If you present to camera often, or present during remote working meetings, then there's no better tool to streamline your delivery, and the Elgato Prompter is genuinely going to come in very, very handy. Twitch streamers, if you only have one monitor, or you hate having to look off to the side to read your chat, the prompter can also adopt its "chat" mode, in which it syncs to your stream so you can look straight into the lens of your camera when trying to connect with your audience.

More generally though, the Prompter has its uses. When you've not got it configured into the Elgato Camera Hub, it acts as a small monitor. I found this handy for always keeping a Spotify window up while working, or when I was video editing, having a file window open so I could easily drag and drop media onto my timeline. Just keep in mind that it connects to your PC or laptop using a USB-C cable, so if your machine already struggles, this could just end up slowing you down.

I also recommend Elgato's prompter because of its versatility for working with different cameras. It comes with so many different lens rings, which means that if you're using one of the best webcams or a proper DSLR bad-boy, it's going to be compatible with the rest of your gear for streaming.

I'd usually recommend this to the creator who's got some budget to play with and who wants to take their production skills to the next level, but in all honesty, with a price this good I'd recommend it to people who are getting started on their content creation journeys too. For more Elgato deals this Black Friday, check out the window below.

