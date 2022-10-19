Black Friday VR headset deals 2022 - make the most of this year's sale

There are going to be a lot of eyes on the Black Friday VR headset deals this year: thanks to the likes of Oculus and everything promised by the new PSVR kit, virtual reality is looking more appealing than ever. And because the November sale is famous for slashing prices on all kinds of tech, you won't get a better opportunity than this to pick up headsets for less.

Wondering which devices you should go for and what constitutes a good saving? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Our team of bargain-hunting experts have been at this for quite a while, so we've pooled our knowledge here on how best to take advantage of 2022's Black Friday VR headset deals.

We aren't just about TV offers, laptop discounts, and Black Friday gaming deals here on GamesRadar+ either. When the big day itself arrives, we'll also be featuring the best Black Friday VR headset deals here (not to mention Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals). Basically, keep an eye on this page in the coming weeks to stay ahead of the curve.

Black Friday VR headset deals - FAQ

When will the Black Friday VR headset deals start? We can typically expect the sales to take place on the final Friday of November, and this year's reductions won't be any different - the Black Friday VR headset deals are rolling in on November 25. Still, that isn't to say you won't find decent savings beyond that 24-hour period. Reductions usually begin a week or so before that date, and they have a habit of continuing for a little while after - they just get labeled as Cyber Monday sales instead.

Black Friday VR headset deals - what to expect

Black Friday has always been the go-to sale for technology, so does that mean we can expect some cracking Black Friday VR headset deals this year? Well, sort of - it largely comes down to which device you're looking for.

Let's start with the Oculus Quest 2, or the 'Meta Quest 2' as it's now known. For the most part, it doesn't ever get reduced in a traditional sense (in fact, it recently went up in price to $399.99 / £399.99 instead of the previous $299.99 / £299.99 cost). Instead, it usually offers bonus items like accessories or, as was the case in 2021, a $50 / £50 Amazon gift card. We wouldn't be surprised to see this latter bundle make a reappearance for 2022's Black Friday VR headset deals.

HTC headsets are a different story. Take the superb but very expensive HTC Vive Pro 2, for example. We've seen many reductions on this high-end piece of kit throughout the past year, and in August 2022, it actually dropped to a record low of $1,068. As such, a discount for the Black Friday VR headset deals seems guaranteed. With any luck, it'll match that all-time low or better it with a three-figure offer.

Quest headsets don't tend to experience reductions

Can we expect a discount on the recently-announced Meta Quest Pro, though? Almost certainly not. While we wouldn't be surprised to see a modest bundle of some description (perhaps with a case), an actual saving on the device itself seems out of the question. As we mentioned above, Quest headsets don't tend to experience reductions and the Pro will only be a few weeks old when the Black Friday VR headset deals turn up. As such, the chances of a price cut are incredibly slim. It's a similar line with any pre-orders for the PSVR 2, as and when they finally appear.

That means you'll need to turn your attention to the HTC Vive range, Valve Index (which enjoyed a dip of a few hundred dollars in November 2021), or the new HP Reverb G2 if you want a premium VR experience for less.

