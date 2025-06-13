This is your last chance to grab the Meta Quest 3S at a record-low price in its current sale

The Meta Quest 3S is currently back down to its lowest price yet, but this offer won't last long. Meta itself has cut up to $50 off its affordable VR headset this weekend, with discounts running up until 12pm ET on Monday June 16.

You'll find both the 128GB and 256GB versions up for grabs in this weekend's sale with the former coming in at just $269.99 (was $299.99). That's a $30 discount I've seen a few times this year so far, but it's a fantastic offer on one of the best VR headsets nonetheless. Of course, if you're going for the big saving you'll want to check out the 256GB model.

This $399.99 device has dropped $50 from its final price to meet us at $349.99 this weekend. That's a solid result considering I've only ever seen discounts dip this low once before the current sale.

Meta Quest 3S | from $269.99 at Meta

Save up to $50 - Meta has dropped its 128GB Quest 3S headset down to $269.99 for a $30 discount on its $299.99 MSRP this weekend. The bigger saving, however, sits on the 256GB model, currently down to $349.99 from $399.99. You'll need to move fast, though, these offers will end on June 16.



128GB vs 256GB: which Meta Quest 3S should you buy?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Duncan reviewed the Meta Quest 3S when it first launched, and while there are a few hints that this isn't the brand's flagship device it's still a fantastic affordable headset. The value on offer in this standalone experience is unparalleled on the market right now (unless you already have a PS5 to run PSVR 2). Sure, those fresnel lenses aren't going to offer you the same clarity and field of vision as the more premium Meta Quest 3's pancake lenses, and Duncan did experience some issues with controller tracking.

For $269.99, though, you're getting access to a huge library of games and an overall VR experience that isn't too dissimilar from high-end models.

If you're ready to dive into this mixed-reality world, there's just one question left to answer: how much storage do you need?

The 256GB model offers a larger price cut in this weekend's sale, but considering Meta Quest 3S games and apps are rarely large enough to really make that 128GB version sweat I don't think it's the better buy. Of course, if you already know you're going to be running the heaviest games (or downloading high quality video files to your device), that larger model makes sense. However, for the everyday thrill-seeker, 128GB is just fine.

