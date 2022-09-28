Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: what to expect

The Black Friday PS5 deals will be bigger than ever this year - the relentless march of time will do that. Just by default, the PS5 gear, games, and accessories markets are bigger than ever before now we are basically a whole two years into the console's life.

This means that while it might seem harder than ever to see the wood for the trees in this year's Black Friday PS5 deals, the choice will be greater than ever and we, the shoppers, are more likely than ever to win out and get great discounts on things we've kept eyes on all year. From snagging a cheap PS5 game bargain, t saving big on something more premium like a TV or monitor, the Black Friday PS5 deals are the best place to be to save money on cool stuff.

While last year saw some awesome Black Friday PS5 deals on SSDs, hard drives, headsets, and more, we're thinking the deals will be bigger this time around. And also, due to the cost of living challenges around the world, potentially more attractive with retailers being conscious of shoppers' being careful with their money.

And we all know how this goes too: the deals will come early and last for a long time. While Black Friday suggests one day of madness, we all know it's weeks and weeks of deals as retailers try to outdo each other over and over. To try and get ahead of all this madness, we're putting together this page right here to try and sort the wheat from the chaff, and guide you on when the deals are coming, and where's best to look. Keep this page close from now on as we'll be regularly updating it and filling it with timely info, and, of course, the Black Friday PS5 deals themselves.

When do the Black Friday PS5 deals begin? Given the big day's habit of being a precise day - the Friday after Thanksgiving - we know that the Black Friday PS5 deals will properly kick off on Friday, November 25, 2022. This is the day many retailers still go biggest on so expect many of the best offers to sell out quickly. However, we've all seen this movie before: every year Black Friday deals drop earlier and earlier and it'll be wise to pay close attention to those things you have your eye on from mid-October. With Black Friday itself now a multiple-day/week-long affair, the extended deals period around it also extends - so be alert and ready to strike!

Last year's best Black Friday PS5 deals

There were a whole host of Black Friday PS5 deals last year, covering basically everything - you think of it, it was there. Below are a bunch of the best from last year and our words on them from the time they were live - this will give you a glimpse into the kind of deals that will come up this year and the depth and spread of the price cuts.

Black Friday PS5 deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO SSD w/ Heatsink | 1TB | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the deal a lot of folks would have been looking for: save a chunk of the wild Samsung 980 Pro SSD that has its brand-new heatsink! This will not hang around quickly.

(opens in new tab) Deathloop | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Deathloop is enjoying a range of discounts in the Black Friday PS5 deals, but you can pick up the standard edition for just $29.99 at Best Buy right now. That's a stunning $30 discount on the heavy hitter, so if you've been curious about this time loop shooter, there's plenty of value in this price tag.



(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save 67% - This is an absolute steal for the amount of game you get here, and it's something that makes for the perfect Christmas game that you can sink your teeth into. If you missed out on the behemoth in the past year, this is the perfect time to pick it up for peanuts.



(opens in new tab) Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $25 - There's an excellent $30 discount on this PS5 edition of Far Cry 6, leaving us with the lowest price we've ever seen on the October release. If you've been waiting for that $60 MSRP to drop a little, then, this is an excellent offer.



(opens in new tab) PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - We haven't seen too many discounts on PS Plus since the price hike earlier this year. However, Best Buy can save you $20 on a 12-month membership right now. That's excellent news for anyone looking to top up their subscription or test the service this week.



(opens in new tab) Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save $20 - Ratchet and Clank has been pretty stubborn in its price since release over the summer. However, you'll find a $20 discount up for grabs at GameStop right now. That's perfect timing if you've been waiting for the right price before jumping into the latest adventure.



(opens in new tab) NBA 2K22 | $69.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - NBA 2K22 has dropped to a record low price at Amazon this week, shaving $20 off that $70 MSRP and hitting a much more manageable $35. This is the first time we've seen such a cost on the latest NBA title, so those waiting for a discount before diving back into the series should take note.



(opens in new tab) Riders Republic (PS5) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save 58% - Skate, ski, and cycle your way through a whole host of environments - and do it for less with this handsome discount on Riders Republic. This game only just came out so this is a cracking deal.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - This is one of our favorite headsets for PlayStation 5 and our pick for PS5 headset of the year thanks to excellent audio quality powered by 60mm drivers, so getting a big ol' discount like this ahead of the Black Friday gaming deals isn't an opportunity to be missed.



(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset | $179.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro has hit a record low price in Best Buy's latest Black Friday PS5 deals. That means you're getting an excellent deal on one of the best gaming headsets on the market right now.



(opens in new tab) WD SN850 SSD | 1TB with Heatsink | $279.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This is a neat little discount on the top drive in PS5 SSD land right now. It has been lower but if you're still chasing the best, then it's right here. The non-Heatsink 1TB is also heavily reduced, down to $149.99 (opens in new tab) (from $230) if you have a DIY heatsink solution to hand.



Black Friday PS5 deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - This is an excellent discount on a PS Plus 12 month subscription. While we have seen slightly larger discounts in Black Friday PS5 deals of years gone by, this is the best offer we've seen all year. Whether you're looking to top up your subscription, or try the service out, you're getting an excellent offer here.



(opens in new tab) Astro A10 gaming headset | £59.99 £39.54 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you're after a super cheap headset, you'll find an excellent £20 discount on this Astro A10 at Amazon. That's just £1 away from a record low price that we've only ever seen once before. Perfect for a budget friendly setup, the A10 is compatible with all current and previous generation consoles and PC.



(opens in new tab) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | £51.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £19 - Spider-Man: Miles Morales took a long time to shake off its RRP after launching alongside the console last year. Amazon has changed that, though, and right now you'll find it for £5 less than we've ever seen it before, thanks to nearly £20 off at Amazon.



(opens in new tab) Demon's Souls | £69.99 £42.99 at Amazon

Save £27 - You're saving nearly £30 on one of the biggest PS5 launch titles in this Amazon sale, and making the most of a record low price. Demon's Souls has only ever hit £49.99 in the past, so that extra £7 savings gives us the best price yet here.



(opens in new tab) Deathloop Deluxe Edition with Steel Poster | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - We've only ever seen the Deathloop Deluxe Edition (with the Amazon exclusive steel poster) available for around £60 in the past, and that was only thanks to a recent discount. That means this £49.99 sales price is offering excellent value for those looking to get a little extra out of their playthrough of one of the year's biggest games.



(opens in new tab) Death Stranding: Director's Cut | £42.99 £32.85 at Amazon

Save £10 - The Death Stranding: Director's Cut has never seen a significant discount at Amazon before today. That means this £10 saving leaves us with a brand new record low price on the PS5 release of this previous-generation classic.



(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - Amazon's latest Black Friday PS5 deals have dropped Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart's price to £45.99 for the first time ever this week. That's excellent news if you're keen to get your hands on the latest Ratchet & Clank title.



(opens in new tab) Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - We've never seen Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut drop below £55, which means this £45.99 price tag all the more impressive. If you missed out on this during the PS4 era, there's never been a better time to jump into one of Sony's gems.



(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset | £99.99 £55.99 at Amazon

Save £44 - We rarely see wireless Razer headsets, especially not those as new or celebrated as the Barracuda X, sitting below £60. However, Amazon is offering an excellent £44 discount on this model right now, and thanks to the USB-C wireless connectivity there's plenty of connectivity options as well.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 500 | £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon

Save £16 - Considered to be one of the very best wired gaming headsets on the market, and our pick for best for PS5, the Recon 500 has reached a historic low price thanks to this Amazon sale.



(opens in new tab) WD BLACK SN850 SSD | 1TB | £258 £164.98 at Amazon

Save £93 and lowest ever price! - Highly coveted as a companion SSD for the PS5 ever since Mark Cerny revealed it as his choice, this is the drive to strive for. And now it's at its lowest ever price, it's more of a deal than ever! This won't hang around!

(opens in new tab) WD BLACK P50 external SSD | 1TB | £240 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - Our favourite external game drive at its lowest ever price? Yup, that's an easy deal to recommend. This one is not likely to hang around though, as the value on offer is unbelievable given the quality and speeds of this drive.



(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 4K TV | 48-inch | £1,199 £999 at Currys

Save £200 - This is the TV's lowest ever UK price so is well worth a look if you want to beat the sales and get a quality screen for gaming and movies. The 55-inch has also had its price slashed and is down to £1,079 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (a saving of £600), which is a great price if you need the extra inches.



Remember, there's going to be loads of sales around Sony's console this year - even if the console doesn't get a price cut itself. It's definitely worth paying attention to the Black Friday PS5 headset deals, the Black Friday PS5 TV deals, the Black Friday PS5 monitor deals, and we have a suspicion that the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals are going to be the hottest tomatoes in town.

Away from the PS5, we're expecting loads of the best gaming items to feature too so be sure to check out our other guides on the best Black Friday headsets, Black Friday gaming chair deals, and Black Friday laptop deals. The Black Friday Lego deals will be ones to watch too, especially ahead of Christmas.