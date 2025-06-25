Become an unstoppable action hero with Reach's next-generation VR combat

Reach is a upcoming new VR release from nDreams Elevation that aims to fully immerse you in its ground-breaking cinematic VR action. And, while its pushing the boundaries of movement and interaction in VR its the game's revolutionary combat system that really seals the deal.

Fight like never before

Thanks to next-generation VR, Reach takes the genre to new heights with full-body awareness and true-to-life interactions that track your every move as you fight. Whether you engage with mysterious combatants in intense head on skirmishes, or via a more stealthy, sneaky approach, Reach's gesture based traversal and interactive environments, powered by Unreal Engine 5, will bring the combat alive as you fight - with never before seen fluidity as you outsmart and out-manoeuvre the enemy.

All this carnage will see you initially wield a range of more conventional weaponry you’ll probably be familiar with. However, Reach's story takes you across realities to uncover the secrets of an underground civilisation, and will see you discovering and using more fantastical weapons. Things like an elemental bow capable of freezing or shocking opponents, for example, and a chakram you can ricochet of walls and enemies alike.

Master the movement and the tools provided and you'll fulfil the story's role of a reluctant hero, thrown into a perilous journey across realities to uncover the secrets of an underground civilization and the world above them. Reach's next level movement and combat makes you an unstoppable action hero and formidable weapon, as you wield extraordinary abilities to fight while jumping, climbing, and zip-lining across breathtaking environments with smooth, intuitive traversal designed for VR, .

Releasing later this year exclusively to VR, Reach is available to wishlist now on Meta Store, Playstation Store, and Steam. Are you ready to make the leap?