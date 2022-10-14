Black Friday gaming chair deals 2022: what to expect this year

If you're thinking about taking advantage of some of the Black Friday gaming chair deals this year then look no further as we've summarised all of our expectations for this year. From the best gaming chairs money can buy to hidden gems perfect for those on a tighter budget, we're hoping to see a wide range of price slashes this year.

Based on last year's discounts, some of the best gaming chair brands are likely to serve up great prices this Black Friday. Secretlab's presented cash off of their signature Omega stealth last year. After seeing their new colorways announced just a few days ago, this could be a sign that their older styles will see discounts this year.

It's easy to get caught up in refresh rates, clock speeds, and terabytes, but the humble chair is an essential part of any good gaming setup. The more you consider how much time we spend sitting, the more worthwhile it seems to invest in a quality gaming chair. Never underestimate what a difference a comfortable seat can make – for both your health and your gaming experience.

Gaming chairs aren't the only thing seeing amazing prices this time of year. No matter what you're planning on picking up, it's likely that you'll be able to bag a bargain. Check out our Black Friday gaming deals for all of the best discounts we're hoping to see next month. With that said, here is everything you need to know to prepare for Black Friday this year.

Black Friday gaming chair deals - FAQs

When are Black Friday gaming chair deals starting in 2022? Black Friday this year will fall on 25th November. You can also expect deals to start a little bit earlier and for them to carry over to Cyber Monday as this is what we saw occur last year and the year before. Given that gaming chairs are such in-demand items right now, and with so many companies fighting for market dominance, we wouldn't be surprised to see some of the deepest discounts of the year on the most revered models stretch into December.

What will the best Black Friday gaming chair deals be?

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart tend to be the front-runners when it comes to deep discounts on premium chairs, and that's been borne out by this year's offers. However, Secretlab has also been a good source of reductions in years gone by, and the same is true in 2021. That includes savings on models we've praised here on the site (as per our Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review), so it's worth a look at the very least.

Similarly, Razer gaming chairs have been receiving discounts consistently for the past few months at several online retailers, with the company's premium model, the Iskur, having recently been on sale for $399 (down from $499) via Amazon. It has been reduced even further this year, so 2021 looks as if it could be a bumper year for money off.

Last year's Black Friday gaming chair deals in the US

Editor's choice (opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega Stealth (2020) | $399 $359 at Secretlab

Save $40 - As we mentioned in our Secretlab Omega 2020 review (opens in new tab), this was an exceedingly stylish option that's very comfortable too. Even if you picked it up last year, it would still be considered one of the best options a year on, and probably many more in the future.

UK deal - £319 £284 at Secretlab



(opens in new tab) Corsair T3 Rush | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save 17% - Corsair isn't a name you may associate with Black Friday gaming chair deals, but the last year the T3 Rush demonstrated why that was a mistake. This is a phenomenal mid-range chair that ticks all the boxes, and we highly recommend it.

UK deal - £249.99 £199.98 at Amazon



(opens in new tab) Dowinx Gaming Chair | $199.99 $139.99 at Newegg

Save 30% - If you wanted to save some money without compromising on quality then this option from Dowinx was a great deal you could've taken advantage of. A sleek design accompanies a sturdy yet comfy construction, and we've been impressed with what we've seen of this particular seat.

(Unavailable in the UK)



(opens in new tab) Alienware S5000 | $399.99 $339.99 at Dell (with $100 Dell Promo eGift Card)

Save $60 - Although the S5000 wasn't offering the biggest saving on the face of it, the fact that it came with a $100 Dell eGift Card makes it a lot more appealing. Plus, it had "Ultra Premium High Resiliency Foam" which sounds lovely and comfortable.

(No UK deal)



(opens in new tab) Respawn W109 | $179.99 $134 at Walmart

Save $45 - Respawn is a well-established name when it comes to gaming chairs, so you would've been in good hands with the W109. While it is lacking the bells and whistles you'd expect from more premium options, it is constructed from a thick, dense foam that should be pretty luxurious for you're ol' butt. Which is what matters in the end, to be honest.

UK deal - Currently unavailable



Last year's Black Friday gaming chair deals in UK

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega Stealth (2020) | £319 £284 at Secretlab

Save £35 - The Omega range has been at the forefront of Secretlab's offerings for a long time now, and there's a good reason for that: they're comfortable, luxurious, and supportive for your back. That made this reduction (even if it is small) worth considering.



(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan EVO (2022) | £399 £369 at Secretlab

Save £30 - The Titan EVO is Secretlab's newest range of chairs, and it replaces the older Omega line above thanks to a magnetic headrest, built-in but adjustable lumbar support, and customisable arm rests (sold separately). This was part of Secretlab's official Black Friday line-up so kept this price over the duration of the sale weekend.



(opens in new tab) Newskill Gaming Chair | £165.95 £119.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - While it won't live up to the quality of the more premium chairs on this list, the Newskill Gaming Chair is a good stopgap or short-term option if you're mindful of budget. If you picked this up last year it qualified you for 66% off three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.



(opens in new tab) BraZen Puma | £159.95 £129.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - Even though it was one of the cheaper options on the market, this BraZen seat was actually amongst the most comfortable we've tried; we preferred it to many more premium options. That made this particular entry in the late Black Friday deals worthy of consideration.



(opens in new tab) Corsair T3 Rush | £249.99 £199.98 at Amazon

Save £50 - As one of our favorite seats, this was definitely amongst the best late Black Friday gaming chair deals. Besides being cosy thanks to a breathable fabric cover, it'll fit in with most spaces thanks to a mature, classy design. Memory foam lumbar support and 4D armrests round out the pros for this offer.



Is it worth waiting until Black Friday to buy a gaming chair?

Simply put, yes - it's definitely a good idea to wait until the Black Friday gaming chair deals turn up to make your move. The sale offers one of the rare times of year where premium gaming chair brands see their respective MSRPs slashed, so it's your best opportunity to make a saving. You may not be consistently getting hundreds of dollars knocked off of every single model, but you're certain to save money where it matters on all the major makes.

If you've been pining after a Secretlab chair, it's definitely worth pouncing during Black Friday as well; the company has a track record of offering bespoke discounts on the day, and that's exactly what happened this November.

Razer always does something similar with its accessories, and the same was true of its chairs in 2021.

How to choose the right gaming chair for you

There are really only two kinds of gaming chair to look out for in the Black Friday gaming chair deals; ergonomic/office style gaming chairs (which are much more popular for both PC users and console gamers) or pedestal/rocker gaming chairs. Although the latter variant isn't as popular, it does have its quality brands too.

Ergonomic gaming chairs: There are several key brands that make gaming chairs in this style to look out for on the day, including Secretlab, AndaSeat, Noblechairs, Corsair, and Razer. The design for most of them includes a racing-style swivel seat complete with a high backrest, reclining action, lumbar support, and headrest cushions.

There are several key brands that make gaming chairs in this style to look out for on the day, including Secretlab, AndaSeat, Noblechairs, Corsair, and Razer. The design for most of them includes a racing-style swivel seat complete with a high backrest, reclining action, lumbar support, and headrest cushions. Pedestal gaming chairs: As the name would imply, this style is stationary and built for rocking back and forth, stuck to the ground (there are also free-rocking chairs in the same style, most notably by X Rocker). Some models have RGB lighting and stereo speakers in them, tailored towards a younger or teen audience.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals to find out what rigs you can bag for a bargain.