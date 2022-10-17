Black Friday CPU deals 2022: What to expect for this year's sales

If you're hoping to take advantage of a Black Friday CPU deal this year then you're in the right place to help you prepare. Based on the last couple of years, we're hoping to see prices of a wide range of processors slashed this year. Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-range chip or just something to get started on PC, there will be something to suit you.

We will likely see discounts on some of the best CPUs for gaming, meaning you can upgrade your rig to bring it up to the levels of the best gaming PC. Let's also address that while we're still seeing stock shortages on the best graphics cards for gaming, CPU chips haven't been affected as badly overall. That doesn't mean stock can't sell out - it is Black Friday - but it at least assures you that there would be stock in the first place.

If after having a scan through, you realise that building a PC might just be too much for you then fear not, as you can also find discounts on PCs. Whole desktops are often more expensive than building them yourself, but if any time is going to be the exception, it's when Black Friday gaming PC deals are in abundance.

Black Friday CPU deals: FAQS

When will the Black Friday CPU deals start? Black Friday will be happening on November 25 this year. However, as we've seen happen in recent years, it's likely that the deals will actually begin earlier in the week and are likely to extend out into, and even pass, Cyber Monday based upon the trends we've seen happening over the last 4-5 years.

(Image credit: Intel)

Is it worth waiting for Black Friday to buy a new CPU? Black Friday CPU deals, however minor, historically tend to be a lower price than what is available on any given day. If you're specifically targeting the 11th generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, then we wouldn't suggest waiting for any deep discounts on those chipsets this year, but if your sights are firmly aimed at last generation models, then you're much more likely to save on 9th and 10th generation Intel and AMD Ryzen 3000 line; which is still more than you need for gaming.

(Image credit: AMD)

Black Friday CPU deals: What to expect Black Friday CPU deals are at their deepest, and most tempting when looking back at the previous generations of chipsets for the most substantial savings. For instance, last year Newegg was offering the Intel Core i9-9900k for $320 (down from $400) for a total saving of $80 on a still exceptional CPU. One of our favorite CPUs for gaming, the Intel Core i7-9700k enjoyed a minor discount in 2020, where it was reduced to $260 down from $300. While the savings on processors may not be as extensive as with other tech items, you can still make the most out of the deals this Black Friday to make a new PC build cheaper than it otherwise would be at other times in the year. The Ryzen 5000 series dropped back in October 2020, so we wouldn't be surprised if popular chipsets, including the 5600x and 5800x, saw reductions this year. Luckily, sales over the course of this year have seen discounts on a wide range of processors. Some newer models have only had a few tens of dollars off, whereas older models are seeing discounts of up to 50%. This makes us excited for this year's deals, with our fingers crossed for larger discounts on the more recent options.

Last Year's Black Friday CPU deals in the US

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | $309 $299 at Newegg

Ranked as our best overall value for money CPU, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X was $20 off at Newegg, and you could've got another $10 off with a discount code.



(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-11700K | $349 $329.99 at Newegg

Save $20 - This was a fair discount on the powerful Intel Core i7-11700K, which is a 14nm Rocket Lake CPU with max speeds of 5GHz.



(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-12700K | $449 $419 at Newegg

Save 7% - The Intel Core i7-1200K was the latest series of chip, with the Alder Lake microarchitecture offering a combination of 8 Performance-cores (P-cores) and 4 Efficient-cores (E-cores), alongside boost clock speeds up to 5GHz. You could've also gotten a further $5 off with a discount code.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-9700 | $391 $316 at Amazon

Save $75 - Not the latest model, but a brilliant CPU that runs at 3GHZ or 4.7GHz when boosted.



(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | $449 $369 at Best Buy

Save $80 - Eight cores all tuned specifically for FPS titles, so if you're looking to play majority shooter titles, then this is worth considering.



(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-11900K | $621.99 $499.99 at Newegg

Save $122 - If you want the latest and greatest, then this deal is for you, especially with over $120 cut off the price. The i9-11900K has eight cores, 16 threads, and max clock speeds of 5.3GHz - that's a great little chip.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (eight-core, 16-thread, 105W) | $449.99 $299.99 at Micro Center (save $120)

Flying out at one of the lowest prices yet, this eight-core Ryzen 7 5800X CPU is a great price right now.



(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-11600K | $299 $229 at Newegg

Save $70 - Save on this six-core, 3.9GHz CPU, and also nab yourself a free holiday game bundle that includes Crysis Remastered Trilogy and Humankind. Double bargain.



(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-12600K | $319.99 $299.99 at Newegg

Our top pick of the most recent wave of Intel CPU releases is getting a nice saving at Newegg right now, with $20 off. That'll get you a nice new 12th gen processor with 10-cores, 16 threads, and max clock speeds of 4.9GHz.



Last year's Black Friday CPU deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-11600K | £249.98 £225.99 at Box

Our top-rated value-for-money Intel CPU for gaming was on offer at Box, with almost £25 off. It offers six cores, 12 threads, base clock speeds of 3.9GHz and max 4.9GHz.





(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 3800X | £399.99 £265 at Amazon

With a saving of £135, this was a great deal on AMD's eight core, 16 thread CPU with max clock speeds of 4.5GHz.



(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | £279 £270 at Amazon

Not a huge deal, but a saving nonetheless of this best-selling CPU, which has six cores, 12 threads, and a clock speed of up to 4.6GHz.



(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-10700KF | £339 £299 at Box.co.uk

You could have got £40 off this 10th gen Intel i7, which offers eight cores, 16 threads, and clock speeds of up to 5.1GHz.



(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-11900K | £575 £469 at Overclockers

This high-end CPU is a great deal with 18% off the RRP right now, especially when you consider it has eight-core, 16 threads, and top clock speeds of 5.3GHz.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-12900k | £570 £548.99 from Overclockers

Getting the most powerful Intel chip on the market right now for a discount is pretty surprising, so if you must have the best, this is the deal for you.



(opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-11700K | £409 £321 at Amazon

Save £88 - Compatible with the most popular LGA 1200 motherboards, this i7 processor isn't the newest range, but it's great for gaming at any resolution - and at a decent price.



(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-11900K | £519 £455 at Amazon

Although it's recently been replaced as the most powerful Intel chip on the market, this is still a fantastic CPU and much cheaper than the newer i9-12900K.



Today's best CPU Deals

Our price comparison technology is working day and night to bring you some of the best deals on our favorite CPUs for gaming this side of Black Friday.

We personally recommend the AMD Ryzen 5 5600x for its high performance and low price tag, as well as the more high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900x for its futureproof potential and prowess outside of gaming, too. That's not to leave Intel out, Intel Core i5-11600K is an affordable beast for modern demanding games, though the cheaper 8-core Intel Core i7-9700K more than holds its own as well.

Complete your battle station for less with everything you need to know to get the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Black Friday gaming monitor deals.

You can also take a look at our Black Friday RAM deals and Black Friday SSD deals so you have all the bits and pieces you need to build a PC.