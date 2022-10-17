Black Friday CPU deals 2022: What to expect for this year's sales

If you're hoping to take advantage of a Black Friday CPU deal this year then you're in the right place to help you prepare. Based on the last couple of years, we're hoping to see prices of a wide range of processors slashed this year. Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-range chip or just something to get started on PC, there will be something to suit you.
We will likely see discounts on some of the best CPUs for gaming, meaning you can upgrade your rig to bring it up to the levels of the best gaming PC. Let's also address that while we're still seeing stock shortages on the best graphics cards for gaming, CPU chips haven't been affected as badly overall. That doesn't mean stock can't sell out - it is Black Friday - but it at least assures you that there would be stock in the first place.
If after having a scan through, you realise that building a PC might just be too much for you then fear not, as you can also find discounts on PCs. Whole desktops are often more expensive than building them yourself, but if any time is going to be the exception, it's when Black Friday gaming PC deals are in abundance.
Black Friday CPU deals: FAQS
When will the Black Friday CPU deals start?
Black Friday will be happening on November 25 this year. However, as we've seen happen in recent years, it's likely that the deals will actually begin earlier in the week and are likely to extend out into, and even pass, Cyber Monday based upon the trends we've seen happening over the last 4-5 years.
Where will the best Black Friday CPU deals be?
In all honesty, it's fairly even in regards to where to find the best Black Friday CPU deals in recent memory. Taking past years into consideration, we saw some of the deepest discounts come from Amazon and Newegg above the majority of other retailers, so we recommend keeping a close watch on these two online storefronts in particular. That's not to dismiss the likes of Best Buy and other big-box stores, as they have been catching up, too.
US:
Amazon: The biggest selection of current and previous generation chipsets (opens in new tab)
Best Buy: Regular discounts on AMD Ryzen 5000 series and Intel CPUs (opens in new tab)
Newegg: Deep discounts on must-have Ryzen models and 10th gen Intel (opens in new tab)
Walmart: Average prices with few discounts available right now (opens in new tab)
UK:
Amazon: Low prices on well-reviewed Intel and AMD Ryzen CPUs (opens in new tab)
eBuyer: Massive savings available on high AMD Ryzen chipsets (opens in new tab)
Currys: Good offers on the latest Ryzen processors (opens in new tab)
Laptops Direct: Minor but consistent deals on 9th, 10th, and 11th gen Intel (opens in new tab)
Is it worth waiting for Black Friday to buy a new CPU?
Black Friday CPU deals, however minor, historically tend to be a lower price than what is available on any given day. If you're specifically targeting the 11th generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, then we wouldn't suggest waiting for any deep discounts on those chipsets this year, but if your sights are firmly aimed at last generation models, then you're much more likely to save on 9th and 10th generation Intel and AMD Ryzen 3000 line; which is still more than you need for gaming.
Black Friday CPU deals: What to expect
Black Friday CPU deals are at their deepest, and most tempting when looking back at the previous generations of chipsets for the most substantial savings. For instance, last year Newegg was offering the Intel Core i9-9900k for $320 (down from $400) for a total saving of $80 on a still exceptional CPU. One of our favorite CPUs for gaming, the Intel Core i7-9700k enjoyed a minor discount in 2020, where it was reduced to $260 down from $300.
While the savings on processors may not be as extensive as with other tech items, you can still make the most out of the deals this Black Friday to make a new PC build cheaper than it otherwise would be at other times in the year. The Ryzen 5000 series dropped back in October 2020, so we wouldn't be surprised if popular chipsets, including the 5600x and 5800x, saw reductions this year.
Luckily, sales over the course of this year have seen discounts on a wide range of processors. Some newer models have only had a few tens of dollars off, whereas older models are seeing discounts of up to 50%.
This makes us excited for this year's deals, with our fingers crossed for larger discounts on the more recent options.
Last Year's Black Friday CPU deals in the US
Intel Core i7-12700K |
$449 $419 at Newegg
Save 7% - The Intel Core i7-1200K was the latest series of chip, with the Alder Lake microarchitecture offering a combination of 8 Performance-cores (P-cores) and 4 Efficient-cores (E-cores), alongside boost clock speeds up to 5GHz. You could've also gotten a further $5 off with a discount code.
Last year's Black Friday CPU deals in the UK
Today's best CPU Deals
Our price comparison technology is working day and night to bring you some of the best deals on our favorite CPUs for gaming this side of Black Friday.
We personally recommend the AMD Ryzen 5 5600x for its high performance and low price tag, as well as the more high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900x for its futureproof potential and prowess outside of gaming, too. That's not to leave Intel out, Intel Core i5-11600K is an affordable beast for modern demanding games, though the cheaper 8-core Intel Core i7-9700K more than holds its own as well.
