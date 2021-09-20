Black Friday gaming laptop deals - what to expect in 2021

There are plenty of bargains floating around each November, but Black Friday gaming laptop deals are some of the best offers you'll find. In fact, the best gaming laptops can drop to record lows during the sales season.

That means it's a good idea to school yourself on what to look for when this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals kick off. Where do the best offers appear? Is it better to hold out for a high-end machine or opt for cheap gaming laptop deals instead? We've got all the answers you need right here.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals - what to expect

When will Black Friday gaming laptop deals start? Black Friday gaming laptop deals officially begin this November 26, but discounts will start appearing at least a week beforehand. The sales are no longer confined to a single day, or even a weekend; Black Friday has now grown to encompass weeks of reductions, some of which start at the end of October and run right through to Cyber Monday (due to launch on November 29 this year). While the best offers will almost certainly be held in reserve until Black Friday itself, that isn't to say you should ignore the savings until then. There are going to be plenty of good price cuts on gaming laptops before the big day, so stay on alert from early November onwards.

What will the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals be? Although it's tempting - and entirely fair - to capitalize on discounts for cheap Black Friday gaming laptop deals when there are so many floating around, be sure to check the make and specs before hitting the checkout. If possible, we'd recommend aiming for the likes of the Acer Nitro or Asus TUF ranges. Despite being budget brands, they strike a good balance of price, longevity, and components that mean you won't be left behind by outdated tech after a few years. They won't light your world on fire by any means, but they're very capable devices and will manage many modern games on medium settings.

That said, we'd recommend aiming at more premium computers if your budget can stretch that far. Razer laptops and Alienware laptops sit at the upper end of the scale and this often prices them out of the market for many, but Black Friday gaming laptop deals bring those costs crashing down to a more reasonable level.

Thanks to the addition of this year's RTX 3060 laptops, RTX 3070 laptops, and RTX 3080 laptops, older versions of high-end gaming setups should also tumble to lower prices as retailers try to shift out-of-date stock. These devices are still monsters in terms of raw power, so being able to get them for less as part of 2021's Black Friday gaming laptop deals is a bargain not to pass up.

Speaking of those 30-series devices, they're going to be red-hot items as well if they get a discount this November. As the most powerful laptops around, they're generating plenty of buzz and will be piled upon with wild abandon if they drop in price - even just a little - this November.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals - what to look out for

There are a few specific laptop builds we'd recommend keeping an eye out for this November, and you'll find them below. These are the top suggestions from our gaming laptop guide, so any discount is worth taking advantage of during the Black Friday gaming laptop deals - you'll be getting a top-tier device for your trouble.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

If you'd rather get a new setup sooner than later, the deals below should put you on the right track. We've included the best options available right now across a range of models and power-levels, so have a quick look if you want some inspiration on where to start in your search for a good gaming laptop.

Just remember, prices will vary significantly depending on the components inside.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals may end up being some of the most eye-catching offers this November, but Black Friday laptop deals on work units or Black Friday gaming PC deals are also worth your attention. Black Friday gaming chair deals should make a comeback in 2021, too.