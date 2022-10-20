Black Friday Steam Deck deals 2022: what can we expect in November?

With the new handheld gaming machine being in thousands of homes since its launch, the upcoming Black Friday Steam Deck deals could be big this year.

As part of broader Black Friday gaming deals, the Steam Deck and all the accessories to go with it should prove to be some of the ripest fruits for picking: from docks to cables, and from headsets to SD cards, there's going to be loads of options to enhance your Steam Deck experience and setup this year.

Of course, we don't have any data from last year as there have literally never been any Black Friday Steam Deck sales before so we're going in blind a bit. Plus, the Deck is, obviously, exclusive to Valve, so we won't have an opportunity to see retailers go hard on such gear. As a result, we're left hoping that the Deck might get the same treatment that it gave its controller (back in the day), and to games.

However, what we can tell you with great confidence is that there will be Black Friday Steam Deck sales covering every kind of accessory you could need, want, or wish for. Look out for record-low prices on excellent budget-friendly wired headsets and big cuts on wireless premium audio-givers, and definitely bear in mind those smaller, sensible things like SD cards, cables, docks, and power banks.

A small bit of boring advice: do not get it mixed up with, the 'Stream Deck' which I have done multiple times already.

Black Friday Steam Deck deals - FAQ

When will Black Friday Steam Deck deals start? The date itself is always nailed on - always coming the Friday after Thanksgiving, this year's actually Black Friday QD-OLED is Friday, November 25. This is when we expect accessories and gear to be at their lowest making for the best Black Friday Steam Deck deals. However, be vigilant and aware from now on, and particularly throughout November as retailers will go early with their sales.

Black Friday Steam Deck deals - what to expect

Now, this is where it gets a little tricky, potentially. We have no sales data on the Deck so we can't really say to have an idea as to whether Valve will definitely cut the price of its flagship hardware. Particularly as it's been in hot demand this year. However, Valve's own hardware does have a history of Black Friday price drops: the Steam controller (we know) regularly got its price cut by more than 10% when it was in its 'prime'. If Valve shaves a few percent off the Deck or the official dock, then this would be most welcome news.

Otherwise, we expect the vast, vast majority of the Black Friday Steam Deck deals to be on accessories. And there are thousands of products vying for a spot in your setup in 2022, of which most will see some price cuts.

Picking out a few top hits, we'll start with a headset. The value-busting SteelSeries Arctis1 Wired headset reached a brand-new record low during October's Prime Day event of less than $25 so we expect this to return and be a very cost-effective way to seriously up your audio game.

Steam Deck docks like those from JSAUX and iVoler will undoubtedly see price cuts, while some big savings could definitely be seen on SD cards to boost your storage. And it's in the latter that we'd recommend you aim for the bigger capacities as they will fall the hardest. Something like the SanDisk Ultra 512GB SD card would be a good hit, and that has regularly reached new record lows in Black Friday sales since it was released a few years ago.

More exciting additions might be a monitor, though costs of these can quickly spiral, but mice and keyboards will also be a surefire thing this year. For example, the Razer DeathAdder V2 has seen lowest-ever prices during Black Friday and recently went as low as $29.99 on October's Prime Day so we'd expect to see that back. Corsair's 60% K65 keyboard also dropped to a record low in the recent sales - to just $69.99 - and AOC's 24G2 budget monitor went down to a record low last Black Friday of less than $170. The Amazon Basic HDMI cable does see price drops in winter, going from $8 to nearly half price, and a popular power bank in the form of the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 saw its price drop recently in the Priem Day sales by $!0 so we expect to see that again.

